Detroit, MI

Flyers beat Lightning 3-2 for 3rd comeback win in a row

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Carter Hart stopped 37 shots, Noah Cates broke a tie in the third period and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 on Tuesday night for their third straight comeback victory to open the season. Hart made a pad save in a breakaway...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bettman: NHL salary cap may get nice bump for '23-24 season

NEW YORK (AP) — The NHL salary cap could get its first big increase since before the pandemic sooner than expected. Commissioner Gary Bettman said there’s a chance players could be finished paying off what they owe owners from pandemic revenue losses as soon as this season, which would mean the cap going up $4 million or more next summer.
NEW YORK STATE
Guardians-Yankees rained out, to play ALDS Game 5 on Tuesday

NEW YORK (AP) — The decisive Game 5 of the AL Division Series between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees was postponed by rain and rescheduled for Tuesday at 4:07 p.m. Both teams took batting practice Monday ahead of the scheduled 7:07 p.m. start. Major League Baseball announced...
CLEVELAND, OH
New York City FC advances to MLS semifinals

NEW YORK (AP) — Gabriel Pereira, Maxi Moralez and Heber had second-half goals and New York City FC beat Miami 3-0 on Monday night at Citi Field. NYCFC, the reigning MLS champions, advances to play at Montreal on Sunday in the Eastern Conference semifinals.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Saints receiver Olave expects to play against Cardinals

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — New Orleans Saints leading receiver Chris Olave said he expects to play in Arizona on Thursday night after missing last Sunday's game because of a recent concussion. “I'm ready to get back to it,” Olave, who was drafted 11th overall last spring, said after practice...
METAIRIE, LA
MLB Playoffs: Yanks-Astros open ALCS; Phils lead SD in NLCS

Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and their teammates hardly had time to party at Yankee Stadium. They had a game to play in Houston, and soon. Judge and Stanton hit home runs as the New York Yankees beat the Cleveland Guardians 5-1 Tuesday in the deciding Game 5 of the AL Division Series.
NEW YORK STATE

