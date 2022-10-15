Read full article on original website
foodieflashpacker.com
8 Outstanding Hilton Head Breakfast Restaurants
Who doesn’t enjoy a hearty breakfast? Breakfast is more than simply the start of the day; it sets the tone for the entire day. Breakfast is an opportunity to let loose and indulge in anything you can think of. And no trip to Hilton Head is complete without taking...
WJCL
SpaceX Dragon spacecraft spotted over Georgia, South Carolina sky as it reenters atmosphere
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above: SpaceX Dragon as seen from Savannah. The SpaceX Dragon reentered Earth's atmosphere Friday afternoon, visible in the skies above Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry as it made its way to splash down in Jacksonville, Fla. The ship landed around 4:50 p.m. A sonic boom could...
cohaitungchi.com
31 Unforgettable Romantic Things to Do in Savannah for Couples
Nicknamed the ‘hostess city of the South,’ this is one Dixie city that rolls out the red carpet for couples. You are reading: Things to do for couples in savannah ga | 31 Unforgettable Romantic Things to Do in Savannah for Couples. Hauntingly stunning architecture, breathtaking coastal landscapes,...
Georgia hotel ranked as one of best haunted hotels in U.S.
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A hotel in Georgia is listed as one of the best haunted hotels in the country, according to USA Today. The publication ranked the top 10 haunted hotels as part of its 10Best Readers’ Choice rankings for 2022. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
4 Georgia Senate debate moments everyone will be talking about
The top two candidates in the Georgia Senate race pitched themselves to voters, answering questions that are the top of mind for voters in the upcoming 2022 midterms.
wtoc.com
Liberty Co. teacher recognized as teacher of the year by Air and Space Forces Association
HINEVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A teacher in Liberty County is out of this world! At least, her teaching style is. A gifted resources teacher at Frank Long Elementary is being recognized for her dedication to teaching about outer space and other STEM topics. Mrs. Becky Busby has been bringing space...
WJCL
Tropical Storm Karl forms: The latest look at its path and timing
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The 11th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season formed on Tuesday. Tropical Storm Karl is located in the southern Gulf of Mexico near the Bay of Campeche. The forecast track for Karl takes the storm slowly to the south Thursday and Friday. Karl should reach...
walterborolive.com
Hardee Greens, LLC to bring 58 new jobs to Jasper County and surrounding area
PRESS RELEASE - Hardeeville, S.C. – Hardee Greens, LLC, a startup indoor, vertical farm company, today announced plans to establish operations in Jasper County. The company’s $1.3 million investment will create 58 new jobs. Established by South Carolina natives, Hardee Greens, LLC will grow fresh green herbs and salad greens.
Debate analysis: Political experts dig into Warnock, Walker answers on economy, abortion
Both campaigns claimed victory following the heated debate.
wtoc.com
Pastor reacts after Savannah homeless camp evictions
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah evicted members of a homeless camp under the Truman Parkway earlier this week forcing dozens of people to start over. Savannah city officials say the camp came under new scrutiny following an investigation from a recent fire there. Pastor Deborah Townes says...
wtoc.com
Thousands gathering at the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A busy day 2 at the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival with thousands gathering in Richmond Hill. Singer Deana Carter and headliner John Michael Montgomery drew thousands on day 2 of the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival. “I got to see my future husband John Michael Montgomery,” Attendee...
cntraveler.com
Through Guided Tours, Chef Sallie Ann Robinson Is Preserving Daufuskie Island's Gullah Geechee History
“I didn't have big dreams. I didn't grow up knowing you could have big dreams,” says Sallie Ann Robinson, the chef, author, and cultural historian dreaming up new realities on the South Carolina island she calls home. No one knows Daufuskie Island quite like Robinson. She's six generations deep, a well of wisdom, and the island's self-proclaimed ‘Gullah Diva.’ After spending a day with Robinson, I second that she's the area's “It” girl. She does it all, but some of her most important work is preserving Daufuskie's Gullah Geechee history by hosting authentic tours around the island.
This Savannah, GA landmark was just named one of America's "Best Haunted Hotels"
USA Today readers just gave The Marshall House Hotel in Savannah, Georgia, the number three spot on the "Best Haunted Hotel in America" list. Small wonder. The hotel, built in 1851, plays a rich part in American history.
abcnews4.com
Alex Murdaugh attorneys: Eddie Smith killed Maggie & Paul, state suppressing evidence
COLLETON COUNTY (WCIV) — Defense attorneys for accused murderer Alex Murdaugh are making scandalous allegations about who they think actually killed Murdaugh's wife and son, and also accuse state prosecutors of suppressing key evidence that could potentially prove Murdaugh's innocence. The eyebrow-raising claims were made Friday from Murdaugh's lawyers...
WRDW-TV
Augusta voters react to Walker, Warnock debate
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s debate night in Georgia as Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker finally face off in Savannah in the race for U.S. Senate. They covered a variety of topics, including their views on abortion. Georgia’s election rules say the winner must secure more than 50 percent...
wtoc.com
City of Savannah evicts homeless camp under the Truman Parkway
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Continuing coverage tonight following the eviction of the homeless camp under the Truman Parkway in Savannah. We were able to go inside the camp in previous months, but today the city wouldn’t allow that as they had over a dozen police vehicles out there and cited a public safety concern for keeping us away from the residents as the city evicted them.
WJCL
'It breaks my heart': Memorial forms outside home where Quinton Simon was last seen alive
SAVANNAH, Ga. — There's a growing memorial outside the Savannah home where 20-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen alive. The toddler was reported missing by his mother last Wednesday. She's now listed as the prime suspect in his disappearance and presumed death. "I saw on Facebook about the little...
WYFF4.com
Date set for Alex Murdaugh murder trial in Colleton County, South Carolina
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — A trial date has been set for Alex Murdaugh, who is charged with the murders of his wife, Maggie, and his son, Paul, on June 7, 2021, in Colleton County, South Carolina. The murder charges were filed in July of this year. Murdaugh, 54, has...
Local hospital now has level 1 emergency cardiac care center
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Cardiovascular patients across coastal Georgia now have new resources and improved access to medical care. It follows the closure of a major medical center in Atlanta. “If you look across the entire country, cardiovascular disease remains the number one killer of men and women of all ages,” said Dr. Chadwick Stouffer. […]
Several injured in three-vehicle crash along I-95 in South Carolina
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Several people were injured Friday afternoon during a three-vehicle crash along I-95 in Colleton County. First responders said the collision happened in the southbound lanes near mile marker 63. An adult female was airlifted to the trauma center at the Medical University of South Carolina with serious injuries, according to […]
