4 Great Seafood Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The old Stone Hill Winery District in Hermann, Missouri was established in 1847 and had a hiccup with ProhibitionCJ CoombsHermann, MO
October is a good month to visit a story about an apparition in Union, Missouri that scared tenants out of a houseCJ CoombsUnion, MO
Washington Missourian
Fatima knocks out Borgia
St. Francis Borgia’s softball run came to an end Thursday in Sullivan. The Lady Knights (14-13) fell to top-seeded Fatima, 7-3.
Washington Missourian
Borgia completes league swing, gets new final foe
St. Francis Borgia will have one more home volleyball match. The Lady Knights (9-13-2) will host Fatima (10-16-4) Tuesday starting at 6 p.m. That replaces a match at Hermann Monday, which was called off because Hermann already has the maximum number of regular-season matches played.
Washington Missourian
Lady Bulldogs earn split in FRC matches
Sullivan kept itself in the running for the Four Rivers Conference chase for at least one more round of league play Tuesday. The Lady Eagles (12-7-1, 3-2) won on the road at St. Clair in three sets, 25-12, 25-13, 25-21.
Washington Missourian
Lady Jays seal second in league
The Washington volleyball Lady Jays clinched sole possession of second place in the GAC Central Thursday. Washington (10-12, 7-2) topped Ft. Zumwalt North (13-8-2, 6-4) on the road in four sets, 25-15, 25-20, 19-25, 26-24.
Washington Missourian
Hermann girls win race at Owensville
Four teams from the Four Rivers Conference rose to the top of the girls team standings Tuesday at the Owensville Cross Country Invitational. Hermann, the defending Class 2 state champion, won the race with 48 points.
lindenlink.com
Division I hockey returns to the St. Louis area
The Lindenwood Lions men’s ice hockey team hosted the Air Force Falcons in a two-game series at the Centene Community Ice Center on Friday, Oct. 14. Before the start of the game, President John Porter ceremonially dropped the puck as a vision of restructuring Division I. He was named honorary captain for Friday’s game.
Washington Missourian
Union scores four-set volleyball win over New Haven
Continuing its best season since 2000, the Union volleyball Lady ’Cats earned a Four Rivers Conference win over New Haven Tuesday, 25-21, 22-25, 25-14, 25-8. “We started a little bit slow, but then we picked it up and the offense started swinging and fewer errors were happening,” Union Head Coach Khloe Getman said. “It was a good finish.”
O’Fallon, Missouri native Josh Sargent scores 8th goal of season for Norwich￼
American forward Josh Sargent has scored his eighth goal of the season for Norwich. It was the team's only goal in a 2-1 loss at Watford in England’s second-tier League Championship.
Washington Missourian
Indians, Pickard notch race wins at Owensville
For the third race in a row, nobody could keep pace with Union senior Bryson Pickard. Pickard ran to another race win Tuesday at the Owensville Invitational with the top time of 16:53.76.
Washington Missourian
Boys Soccer — Borgia at Pacific
Borgia notched a road victory at Pacific Thursday, Oct. 13, 4-1.
Washington Missourian
Softball — Borgia vs. Cuba, C3D5 First Round
Borgia defeated Cuba in the opening round of the Class 3 District 5 Tournament Wednesday, Oct. 12, in Sullivan.
edglentoday.com
Area Trick-Or-Treat, Events, Plus Parade Dates and Times
Below are the Halloween parades, trick-or-treat dates and times, and events in area communities. East Alton Halloween Parade, 7 p.m. Wood River Halloween Parade, 10:30 a.m. Hartford Halloween Parade, 1 p.m. Edwardsville Halloween Parade, 6:30 p.m. Alton Halloween Parade, 7 p.m. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday...
St. Peters BBQ named Jack Daniel’s grand champion
A popular St. Peters barbecue joint has claimed its second world championship in less than a year, as the St. Louis area lays claim to having the best barbecue in the nation.
KMOV
Teen accused of bringing gun to high school football game in Metro East
GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV) – An 18-year-old is accused of bringing a gun to a football game at a Metro East high school. Tommyandre J. McCarter, of Pontoon Beach, is accused of bringing a gun to the Granite City High School football game on Oct. 14. He was arrested and later released on his own recognizance.
14 Missouri institutions on best colleges and universities list
ST. LOUIS – 14 Missouri colleges made it on WalletHub’s newly released 2023’s Best College & University list. According to WalletHub, the average costs for tuition and room and board at a four-year college is between $23,000 and $52,000 a year. Researchers note the figure also depends on variables like whether the school is in-state or […]
4 Great Pizza Places in Missouri
If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in Missouri then you are definitely in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Missouri that are highly praised by local people for their absolutely delicious pizzas made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Queen of Hearts Drawing Tuesday estimated at $450,000
All eyes will turn towards Waterloo Tuesday night.
