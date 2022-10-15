ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union, MO

Washington Missourian

Fatima knocks out Borgia

St. Francis Borgia’s softball run came to an end Thursday in Sullivan. The Lady Knights (14-13) fell to top-seeded Fatima, 7-3.
SULLIVAN, MO
Washington Missourian

Borgia completes league swing, gets new final foe

St. Francis Borgia will have one more home volleyball match. The Lady Knights (9-13-2) will host Fatima (10-16-4) Tuesday starting at 6 p.m. That replaces a match at Hermann Monday, which was called off because Hermann already has the maximum number of regular-season matches played.
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Lady Bulldogs earn split in FRC matches

Sullivan kept itself in the running for the Four Rivers Conference chase for at least one more round of league play Tuesday. The Lady Eagles (12-7-1, 3-2) won on the road at St. Clair in three sets, 25-12, 25-13, 25-21.
SULLIVAN, MO
Washington Missourian

Lady Jays seal second in league

The Washington volleyball Lady Jays clinched sole possession of second place in the GAC Central Thursday. Washington (10-12, 7-2) topped Ft. Zumwalt North (13-8-2, 6-4) on the road in four sets, 25-15, 25-20, 19-25, 26-24.
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Hermann girls win race at Owensville

Four teams from the Four Rivers Conference rose to the top of the girls team standings Tuesday at the Owensville Cross Country Invitational. Hermann, the defending Class 2 state champion, won the race with 48 points.
OWENSVILLE, MO
lindenlink.com

Division I hockey returns to the St. Louis area

The Lindenwood Lions men’s ice hockey team hosted the Air Force Falcons in a two-game series at the Centene Community Ice Center on Friday, Oct. 14. Before the start of the game, President John Porter ceremonially dropped the puck as a vision of restructuring Division I. He was named honorary captain for Friday’s game.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Washington Missourian

Union scores four-set volleyball win over New Haven

Continuing its best season since 2000, the Union volleyball Lady ’Cats earned a Four Rivers Conference win over New Haven Tuesday, 25-21, 22-25, 25-14, 25-8. “We started a little bit slow, but then we picked it up and the offense started swinging and fewer errors were happening,” Union Head Coach Khloe Getman said. “It was a good finish.”
NEW HAVEN, MO
Washington Missourian

Boys Soccer — Borgia at Pacific

Boys Soccer — Borgia at Pacific

Borgia notched a road victory at Pacific Thursday, Oct. 13, 4-1.
PACIFIC, MO
Washington Missourian

Softball — Borgia vs. Cuba, C3D5 First Round

Softball — Borgia vs. Cuba, C3D5 First Round

Borgia defeated Cuba in the opening round of the Class 3 District 5 Tournament Wednesday, Oct. 12, in Sullivan.
CUBA, MO
edglentoday.com

Area Trick-Or-Treat, Events, Plus Parade Dates and Times

Below are the Halloween parades, trick-or-treat dates and times, and events in area communities. East Alton Halloween Parade, 7 p.m. Wood River Halloween Parade, 10:30 a.m. Hartford Halloween Parade, 1 p.m. Edwardsville Halloween Parade, 6:30 p.m. Alton Halloween Parade, 7 p.m. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
FOX 2

14 Missouri institutions on best colleges and universities list

ST. LOUIS – 14 Missouri colleges made it on WalletHub’s newly released 2023’s Best College & University list. According to WalletHub, the average costs for tuition and room and board at a four-year college is between $23,000 and $52,000 a year. Researchers note the figure also depends on variables like whether the school is in-state or […]
MISSOURI STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Missouri

If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in Missouri then you are definitely in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Missouri that are highly praised by local people for their absolutely delicious pizzas made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
MISSOURI STATE

