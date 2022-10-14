Read full article on original website
Related
Resident Evil Village DLC makes unforgivable change to Lady Dimitrescu
The Mercenaries: Additional Orders, the DLC for the time trial mode in Resident Evil Village, is letting players step into the shoes of Chris Redfield, Karl Heisenberg and Lady Dimitrescu. However, Capcom has had to make an unforgivable change to our fearsome femme fatale in order for her to be playable: she's now shorter than she was.
Starfield is reportedly the biggest Bethesda RPG ever
We all knew Starfield would be massive, but it seems that the spacefaring adventure is Bethesda’s most expansive RPG to date. During an interview with PCGamesN, former Bethesda lead artist Nate Purkeypile explains that Starfield‘s development team is more than twice as big as any other game in the company’s history.
NME
Epic Games reveals ‘Fallout 3’ and more as next week’s free titles
Epic Games has unveiled the games that will be going free-to-play on its platform next week, and the collection includes Fallout 3. Starting from October 20 and running through to October 27, players will be able to grab Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition and Evoland Legendary Edition for free on Epic’s PC platform.
Microsoft Has Stated That Sony’s Arguments Against The Exclusive Release Of Call Of Duty Are Not Convincing
Call of Duty has proven to be a stumbling block in the negotiations between Microsoft and Activision. Sony and Microsoft have been trying to agree on an extended arrangement despite growing concerns around exclusivity. However, this came to an end during the stage of approval that was conducted by the Competition and Markets Authority in the United Kingdom, the first of which was unsuccessful and the second of which is now ongoing. Furthermore, Microsoft has addressed the issues at this time.
IGN
Sony PlayStation Plus Adds GTA: Vice City – The Definitive Edition, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and More as Part of the Oct 2022 Lineup
Sony has announced the October 2022 games lineup for PlayStation Plus, and it sure looks stacked as hell. The popular video game subscription service will see a ton of new games be available for users from Tuesday October 18, with Grand Theft Auto: Vice City - The Definitive Edition leading the pack.
NME
‘The Axis Unseen’ promises to be “five times bigger than ‘Skyrim’”
The Axis Unseen, an upcoming horror hunting sim from a former developer at Bethesda, promises to be “five times bigger than Skyrim.”. That’s according to the game’s developer, Nate Purkeypile, speaking to PCGamesN. Purkeypile left Bethesda in 2021, after a 14-year stint at the company as an artist, with experience working on multiple Fallout Games, Skyrim and the upcoming Starfield.
Apex Legends Season 15 Map Teased by Respawn
Respawn Entertainment has dropped a pair of teasers in anticipation of its rumored fifth map for Apex Legends. For those keeping up at home, Season 15 appears to be shaping up as one with plenty of new content, including a new map in addition to another new Legend. On Tuesday, Respawn added its first teaser for Season 15, a Special Golden Ticket item that gives players access to an upcoming LTM called "A New Home" on Oct. 18.
The Witcher 3 gets gorgeous 8K ray-tracing update
Gamers have been waiting for The Witcher 3’s new-gen update for some time now. The enhanced version of dear ol’ Geralt’s most recent adventure has faced a number of delays since its initial announcement - it was originally meant to release last year, but got pushed back until the second quarter of this year, and then yet again to the vague window of sometime this year (thanks, VGC).
IGN
Against the Storm - Official Release Date Trailer
Check out the latest trailer for upcoming roguelite city builder, Against the Storm. Here's a look at how settlers go about establishing colonies and gathering resources in this new dark fantasy game. Your decisions will impact how the settlements evolve over time, so you'll need to carefully consider which attributes you want to upgrade as you go.
World Screen News
TVFI Reveals Slate Highlights, Leadership Changes
TVF International, which has reshuffled its sales and acquisitions leadership team, is featuring more than 130 hours of new content at MIPCOM. TVFI’s science offerings include Windfall’s BBC commission Super Telescope, delving into the story behind NASA’s £8 billion James Webb Telescope. Decarbonise from SWR brings together a panel of leading climate scientists visiting carbon capture projects across the globe. These join the 4K titles Killer Asteroid: Defending Earth and Atlas of a Changing Earth.
CNET
Pokemon Sword and Shield's Online Events to End Next Month
Pokemon Sword and Shield will no longer receive online updates or events after next month. While online play will still be available in both games, there will be no new Max Raid events after the final Wild Area News update on Nov. 1. Following that update, Pokemon that previously only appeared during special events, such as Gigantamax Snorlax, will be available in Max Raids.
This indie FPS could pass for a Cyberpunk: Edgerunners roguelike
Deadlink is launching on Steam Early Access next week
Polygon
Pokémon Go ‘Festival of Lights’ event, Timed Research guide
Pokémon Go’s Halloween event for 2022, “Festival of Lights,” has started and runs from Oct. 14-17. The glowing mushroom Pokémon Morelull has been added to the game as part of the event, and lots of warm light-bringing Pokémon will spawn more frequently. During the...
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 Patch 3.38: Full notes and October 13 updates
Overwatch 2 has finally released a patch for the copious amount of bugs and issues plaguing its launch. But has it fixed all of them?. No, it has not. There are still countless issues that require Blizzard’s focus. Players have had issues with crashing, even being forced to reinstall the title due to “Error Starting Game” prompts forcing them out of lobbies. The game is in desperate need of work, but to be fair, it will take some time to chip away at all the issues.
aiexpress.io
Minecraft Legends will be released on PC and consoles in spring 2023
Minecraft Legends, the motion/technique recreation that duties gamers with pushing again Piglins to avoid wasting the Overworld, will probably be launched within the spring. Information of the discharge window was dropped throughout Minecraft Dwell 2022 which happened as we speak. Together with the discharge window, a primary look behind the...
ComicBook
Pokemon Journeys Release New Trailer For Masters 8's Tournament
Ash's time as the lead character in Pokemon's anime has spanned decades, with the trainer coming closer than ever to achieving his dream of becoming the number one trainer in the world. With Pokemon Journeys releasing a new trailer for the final battle of the Masters 8 Tournament, which will see Ketchum square off against current world champion Leon and might just bring Ash's tenure as the protagonist of the series to a close and hand off the baton.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Surprise Confirms Another October Game
Xbox Game Pass subscribers already had several games to look forward to this month with Xbox confirming a couple of additions for the first few weeks of October, but ahead of the announcement for the month's second wave, we've gotten a surprise confirmation of another game. Publisher Devolver Digital announced this week that Phantom Abyss, a game that's been on Steam in early access for a while now, will soon be available on Xbox platforms and as part of the Xbox Game Pass collection on October 20th.
ComicBook
Major PlayStation/Xbox Game Indefinitely Delayed Weeks Before Release
Amplitude Studios and Aspyr Media have announced that Humankind has been delayed on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The news is sure to disappoint console fans, as the historical strategy game was meant to release on November 4th; even worse, the delay is an indefinite one, and no timeframe has been provided for the game's console release. Given that fact, refunds will be issued for anyone that has pre-purchased Humankind from PlayStation or Xbox's digital storefronts.
Comments / 0