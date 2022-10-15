Read full article on original website
Power 25 Rankings: Thompson moves back to No. 1 ahead of Friday’s matchup with Hoover
Three-time reigning Class 7A champion Thompson moved back to the No. 1 spot in this week’s AL.com Power 25 rankings. The Power 25 is a weekly ranking of the top high school football teams in Alabama regardless of classification. Thompson, which has won seven straight games since opening the...
Football World Reacts To Alabama, Tennessee Referee News
Alabama fans unaccustomed to handling defeat are taking the time-honored path of blaming the referees. On Saturday, the Tennessee Volunteers earned a 52-49 victory over the Crimson Tide at Neyland Stadium. Along with allowing 567 total yards, Alabama got penalized 17 times for 130 yards. The home team, on the other hand, got six flags for 39 yards.
Brittany Davis Earns Preseason All-SEC Honors
Alabama women's basketball guard, Brittany Davis, was named to the Preseason All-SEC Second Team on Tuesday. The Manchester, Ga. native was named to the All-SEC Second Team last year after a successful senior season at the Capstone. Davis led the Tide in scoring (17.7), rebounds (7.0), and minutes (33.7) during...
wfmynews2.com
Former Greensboro football player helps upset top-ranked Alabama
GREENSBORO, N.C. — By now you've seen or heard about the Tennessee upset win with the top-ranking Alabama football team. Alabama lost over the weekend to the Tennessee Volunteers. In a shocking upset, Tennessee was able to kick a field goal as the clock ran out to win the...
Alabama Soccer Moves to No. 1
The Alabama women's soccer team moves to No. 1 after defeating the reigning Southeastern Conference regular-season champions, the Arkansas Razorbacks 2-1 on Sunday. The Crimson Tide is No. 1 in the Top Drawer Soccer rankings and in the national RPI rankings. Alabama has been on fire all season so far...
Kristy Curry Responds to SEC Preseason Poll
The Alabama women's basketball team was picked to finished 10th out of 14 teams in the SEC by the media on Tuesday. Alabama head coach Kristy Curry isn't taking this poll too seriously and expressed this at SEC media days. "I don't really ever pay attention to anything in the...
ABC 33/40 News
Saban lays down the law about penalties
Alabama Coach Nick Saban was clear as he could be about the Tide's lack of discipline which has led his team to incur 66 penalties this season, including a school record 17 flags in the 52-49 loss to Tennessee. A pass interference call on Malachi Moore wiped off an interception by Kool-Aid McKinstry. It also kept Tennessee's game-tying drive alive in the fourth quarter.
University of Tennessee Creates Go Fund Me To Replace Goalposts
Tennessee fans all over have reason to celebrate. After 15 years, the Vols defeated the Crimson Tide of Alabama in a wild 52-49 finish. The game-winning field goal by Tennessee sent a dart straight through the hearts of Alabama fans. What made it even worse is that Alabama had a...
Tide submits non-targeting hit on Bryce Young for SEC review
Penalties were a discussion point following the Alabama-Tennessee marathon. The Crimson Tide set a record for a Nick Saban-led team and, to the ire of Alabama fans, a potential Tennessee targeting was reviewed and ultimately not flagged. With less than 90 seconds to go before halftime, Bryce Young stepped up...
Alabama Soccer Goalkeeper Wins SEC Defensive Player of the Week
Alabama soccer goalkeeper McKinley Crone has won SEC Defensive Player of the Week. Crone picked up the award after leading the Alabama soccer team to a huge 2-1 victory over No. 7 Arkansas on Sunday. The Fla., native allowed one goal and five saves on 13 shots. This season, the...
Proof That Tennessee Fans Showed Everyone How Not To Win
The University of Alabama has had many rivalry games throughout the football seasons. There are a few select games that are huge for us year after year. Everyone knows that Alabama is the top dog when it comes to college football. When you're on top, everyone wants to make a name off of beating you on any given Saturday.
Alabama Basketball Ranked No. 20 in Preseason Poll
College basketball is right around the corner and the preseason AP rankings have been released. The Alabama men's basketball team ranks at No. 20. Last year's runner-up, the North Carolina Tar Heels are the preseason No. 1 team in the country as they look to avenge its second-half collapse in the national championship against Kansas.
Playoffs Still in Sight??? Previous Data says YES!
After a tough loss in Knoxville, the Crimson Tide faithful find themselves wondering the same question they have every time after a tough regular season loss, “Are the playoffs still a possibility???”. While it is impossible to give an answer with any certainty, as the College Football Playoff Committee...
Top 5 Ways To Piss Off A Native Alabamian
I'm always running into folks that are new to Alabama. A big part of that in Tuscaloosa is, of course, having a rather large university in town. "Pissed off" might be a bit stronger reaction for some of these things. It just might make us chuckle or laugh out loud. That said, a few definitely can make an Alabama man or woman get pretty ticked off.
Alabama Softball Tosses Two Shutouts on Saturday
Alabama softball kept its fall season rolling on Saturday with two shutout victories over Georgia Tech at Rhoads Stadium. The Crimson Tide won game one 1-0 and game two by a final score of 4-0. The story of the afternoon was largely focused on the center of the diamond where...
Four-Star Forward Mouhamed Dioubate Commits to the Tide
The Alabama men's basketball program continues to improve after a frustrating 2021-22 campaign, with the elite recruiting abilities of assistant coach Brian Hodgson being able to lure the talents of Mouhamed Dioubate. Dioubate, a four-star power forward out of Putnam Science Academy in Flushing, NY, picked the Tide over many...
Birmingham is starving itself to death
This is an opinion column. I’m sitting here in Birmingham, Alabama, thinking “Dang, you can’t go online these days without hearing bad news.”. And by bad news I mean if I see another story about how flippin’ great Huntsville is, I’m gonna yack all over my “Take that s#$& Back to Hoover” T-shirt.
BREAKING: Serious Accident At 69 And Skyland In Tuscaloosa
A serious delay currently due to an overturned dump truck at the intersection of 69 & Skyland Boulevard in Tuscaloosa. Cap'n Ray, Traffic director for Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa reported the accident just a few minutes ago. It is causing long delays at the moment. ALGO has the exact location HERE.
Spooky Ghost of a Man, Who Was Burnt Alive In a Furnace, in Birmingham, Alabama
It's the Halloween season! What can be better than listening to scary stories? Listening to the stories that happened not too far away and realizing you may have a chance to see ghosts or witness some other paranormal activities! That is if you believe in those.
Child who drowned in Birmingham swimming pool identified
