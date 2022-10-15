ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

The Spun

Football World Reacts To Alabama, Tennessee Referee News

Alabama fans unaccustomed to handling defeat are taking the time-honored path of blaming the referees. On Saturday, the Tennessee Volunteers earned a 52-49 victory over the Crimson Tide at Neyland Stadium. Along with allowing 567 total yards, Alabama got penalized 17 times for 130 yards. The home team, on the other hand, got six flags for 39 yards.
Tide 100.9 FM

Brittany Davis Earns Preseason All-SEC Honors

Alabama women's basketball guard, Brittany Davis, was named to the Preseason All-SEC Second Team on Tuesday. The Manchester, Ga. native was named to the All-SEC Second Team last year after a successful senior season at the Capstone. Davis led the Tide in scoring (17.7), rebounds (7.0), and minutes (33.7) during...
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Soccer Moves to No. 1

The Alabama women's soccer team moves to No. 1 after defeating the reigning Southeastern Conference regular-season champions, the Arkansas Razorbacks 2-1 on Sunday. The Crimson Tide is No. 1 in the Top Drawer Soccer rankings and in the national RPI rankings. Alabama has been on fire all season so far...
Tide 100.9 FM

Kristy Curry Responds to SEC Preseason Poll

The Alabama women's basketball team was picked to finished 10th out of 14 teams in the SEC by the media on Tuesday. Alabama head coach Kristy Curry isn't taking this poll too seriously and expressed this at SEC media days. "I don't really ever pay attention to anything in the...
ABC 33/40 News

Saban lays down the law about penalties

Alabama Coach Nick Saban was clear as he could be about the Tide's lack of discipline which has led his team to incur 66 penalties this season, including a school record 17 flags in the 52-49 loss to Tennessee. A pass interference call on Malachi Moore wiped off an interception by Kool-Aid McKinstry. It also kept Tennessee's game-tying drive alive in the fourth quarter.
AL.com

Tide submits non-targeting hit on Bryce Young for SEC review

Penalties were a discussion point following the Alabama-Tennessee marathon. The Crimson Tide set a record for a Nick Saban-led team and, to the ire of Alabama fans, a potential Tennessee targeting was reviewed and ultimately not flagged. With less than 90 seconds to go before halftime, Bryce Young stepped up...
95.3 The Bear

Proof That Tennessee Fans Showed Everyone How Not To Win

The University of Alabama has had many rivalry games throughout the football seasons. There are a few select games that are huge for us year after year. Everyone knows that Alabama is the top dog when it comes to college football. When you're on top, everyone wants to make a name off of beating you on any given Saturday.
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Basketball Ranked No. 20 in Preseason Poll

College basketball is right around the corner and the preseason AP rankings have been released. The Alabama men's basketball team ranks at No. 20. Last year's runner-up, the North Carolina Tar Heels are the preseason No. 1 team in the country as they look to avenge its second-half collapse in the national championship against Kansas.
Tide 100.9 FM

Playoffs Still in Sight??? Previous Data says YES!

After a tough loss in Knoxville, the Crimson Tide faithful find themselves wondering the same question they have every time after a tough regular season loss, “Are the playoffs still a possibility???”. While it is impossible to give an answer with any certainty, as the College Football Playoff Committee...
92.9 WTUG

Top 5 Ways To Piss Off A Native Alabamian

I'm always running into folks that are new to Alabama. A big part of that in Tuscaloosa is, of course, having a rather large university in town. "Pissed off" might be a bit stronger reaction for some of these things. It just might make us chuckle or laugh out loud. That said, a few definitely can make an Alabama man or woman get pretty ticked off.
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Softball Tosses Two Shutouts on Saturday

Alabama softball kept its fall season rolling on Saturday with two shutout victories over Georgia Tech at Rhoads Stadium. The Crimson Tide won game one 1-0 and game two by a final score of 4-0. The story of the afternoon was largely focused on the center of the diamond where...
Tide 100.9 FM

Four-Star Forward Mouhamed Dioubate Commits to the Tide

The Alabama men's basketball program continues to improve after a frustrating 2021-22 campaign, with the elite recruiting abilities of assistant coach Brian Hodgson being able to lure the talents of Mouhamed Dioubate. Dioubate, a four-star power forward out of Putnam Science Academy in Flushing, NY, picked the Tide over many...
AL.com

Birmingham is starving itself to death

This is an opinion column. I’m sitting here in Birmingham, Alabama, thinking “Dang, you can’t go online these days without hearing bad news.”. And by bad news I mean if I see another story about how flippin’ great Huntsville is, I’m gonna yack all over my “Take that s#$& Back to Hoover” T-shirt.
