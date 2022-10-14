ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, MO

Washington Missourian

Lady Bulldogs earn split in FRC matches

Sullivan kept itself in the running for the Four Rivers Conference chase for at least one more round of league play Tuesday. The Lady Eagles (12-7-1, 3-2) won on the road at St. Clair in three sets, 25-12, 25-13, 25-21.
SULLIVAN, MO
Washington Missourian

Hermann girls win race at Owensville

Four teams from the Four Rivers Conference rose to the top of the girls team standings Tuesday at the Owensville Cross Country Invitational. Hermann, the defending Class 2 state champion, won the race with 48 points.
OWENSVILLE, MO
Washington Missourian

Lady Jays qualify for state girls golf

It’s a program first for the Washington golf Lady Jays. Washington shot a combined 369 to place second in the Class 3 District 1 Tournament Monday at Wolf Hollow Golf Club, qualifying the entire team to compete at the MSHSAA Championships for the first time.
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Swim Knights finish second in Monday tri-meet

In the end, the St. Francis Borgia boys swimming Knights were able to trim nine points off of a disadvantage. However, that left Ft. Zumwalt East as winner of a tri-meet Monday at Westminster Christian Academy by three over the Knights.
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Fatima knocks out St. Clair

Fatima’s Lady Comets burned bright in the first round of the Class 3 District 5 Tournament Tuesday. Fatima (28-3), the district’s top seed, concluded the season for St. Clair (0-21) in Sullivan, 15-0.
SAINT CLAIR, MO
Washington Missourian

Union scores four-set volleyball win over New Haven

Continuing its best season since 2000, the Union volleyball Lady ’Cats earned a Four Rivers Conference win over New Haven Tuesday, 25-21, 22-25, 25-14, 25-8. “We started a little bit slow, but then we picked it up and the offense started swinging and fewer errors were happening,” Union Head Coach Khloe Getman said. “It was a good finish.”
NEW HAVEN, MO
Washington Missourian

Soccer Wildcats double up Wright City

Despite falling behind early, the Union boys soccer Wildcats roared back to defeat Wright City Tuesday at home, 4-2. Union improved to 9-5 with the win over 11-3-1 Wright City.
WRIGHT CITY, MO
Washington Missourian

Softball — Borgia vs. Cuba, C3D5 First Round

Borgia defeated Cuba in the opening round of the Class 3 District 5 Tournament Wednesday, Oct. 12, in Sullivan.
CUBA, MO
Washington Missourian

Boys Soccer — Borgia at Pacific

Borgia notched a road victory at Pacific Thursday, Oct. 13, 4-1.
PACIFIC, MO
Washington Missourian

Lady Jays sweep Ft. Zumwalt South

The Washington volleyball Lady Jays swept Ft. Zumwalt South Tuesday, in more ways than one. Not only did the Lady Jays (9-12, 6-2) win the contest at Blue Jay Gym in three sets, 25-5, 25-20, 25-23, but they also completed a season sweep in GAC Central play over the Lady Bulldogs (8-10, 4-5).
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Volleyball — Sullivan at St. Clair

Sullivan defeated St. Clair Tuesday, Oct. 11, in three sets, 25-12, 25-13, 25-21.
SULLIVAN, MO
Washington Missourian

Swim lessons, parties give boost to Washington pool revenue

Washington Parks and Recreation Director Wayne Dunker said the annual attendance and concession stand sales report for the Agnes Nolting Aquatic Complex showcases just how much impact weather can have on the city’s pool. “We had hot weather, but we also had rainouts,” said Dunker, who presented the report...
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Week 8 Football — Hermann 26, Pacific 19

The Indians gave Hermann a run for its money. However, the 7-1 Bearcats improved to 4-1 in Four Rivers Conference play, winning at home in Week 8 over Pacific (0-8, 0-5) by just one score, 26-19.
HERMANN, MO

