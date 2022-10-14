Read full article on original website
Washington Missourian
Lady Bulldogs earn split in FRC matches
Sullivan kept itself in the running for the Four Rivers Conference chase for at least one more round of league play Tuesday. The Lady Eagles (12-7-1, 3-2) won on the road at St. Clair in three sets, 25-12, 25-13, 25-21.
Hermann girls win race at Owensville
Four teams from the Four Rivers Conference rose to the top of the girls team standings Tuesday at the Owensville Cross Country Invitational. Hermann, the defending Class 2 state champion, won the race with 48 points.
Lady Jays qualify for state girls golf
It’s a program first for the Washington golf Lady Jays. Washington shot a combined 369 to place second in the Class 3 District 1 Tournament Monday at Wolf Hollow Golf Club, qualifying the entire team to compete at the MSHSAA Championships for the first time.
Swim Knights finish second in Monday tri-meet
In the end, the St. Francis Borgia boys swimming Knights were able to trim nine points off of a disadvantage. However, that left Ft. Zumwalt East as winner of a tri-meet Monday at Westminster Christian Academy by three over the Knights.
Indians, Pickard notch race wins at Owensville
For the third race in a row, nobody could keep pace with Union senior Bryson Pickard. Pickard ran to another race win Tuesday at the Owensville Invitational with the top time of 16:53.76.
Fatima knocks out St. Clair
Fatima’s Lady Comets burned bright in the first round of the Class 3 District 5 Tournament Tuesday. Fatima (28-3), the district’s top seed, concluded the season for St. Clair (0-21) in Sullivan, 15-0.
Hermann remains perfect in FRC volleyball by topping Pacific
Five down and two to go for the Lady Bearcats in the quest for yet another Four Rivers Conference title. Hermann (16-7-1, 5-0) recorded a four-set victory at home over Pacific (14-9-1, 3-2) at home Tuesday, 25-13, 23-25, 25-13, 25-19.
Union scores four-set volleyball win over New Haven
Continuing its best season since 2000, the Union volleyball Lady ’Cats earned a Four Rivers Conference win over New Haven Tuesday, 25-21, 22-25, 25-14, 25-8. “We started a little bit slow, but then we picked it up and the offense started swinging and fewer errors were happening,” Union Head Coach Khloe Getman said. “It was a good finish.”
Soccer Wildcats double up Wright City
Despite falling behind early, the Union boys soccer Wildcats roared back to defeat Wright City Tuesday at home, 4-2. Union improved to 9-5 with the win over 11-3-1 Wright City.
Lewis & Clark sweeps East Central soccer teams
Lewis & Clark posted a sweep of the East Central College soccer program Wednesday in Union during ECC’s “Flank the Field” day.
Softball — Borgia vs. Cuba, C3D5 First Round
Borgia defeated Cuba in the opening round of the Class 3 District 5 Tournament Wednesday, Oct. 12, in Sullivan.
Boys Soccer — Borgia at Pacific
Borgia notched a road victory at Pacific Thursday, Oct. 13, 4-1.
Lady Jays sweep Ft. Zumwalt South
The Washington volleyball Lady Jays swept Ft. Zumwalt South Tuesday, in more ways than one. Not only did the Lady Jays (9-12, 6-2) win the contest at Blue Jay Gym in three sets, 25-5, 25-20, 25-23, but they also completed a season sweep in GAC Central play over the Lady Bulldogs (8-10, 4-5).
Volleyball — Sullivan at St. Clair
Sullivan defeated St. Clair Tuesday, Oct. 11, in three sets, 25-12, 25-13, 25-21.
Sullivan gets better of Lady Jays in third October match
The rubber match went to the Lady Eagles Monday. Washington (8-12) fell to Sullivan volleyball (11-7-1) at Blue Jay Gym in the third meeting between the two teams within 10 days.
Swim lessons, parties give boost to Washington pool revenue
Washington Parks and Recreation Director Wayne Dunker said the annual attendance and concession stand sales report for the Agnes Nolting Aquatic Complex showcases just how much impact weather can have on the city’s pool. “We had hot weather, but we also had rainouts,” said Dunker, who presented the report...
Week 8 Football — Hermann 26, Pacific 19
The Indians gave Hermann a run for its money. However, the 7-1 Bearcats improved to 4-1 in Four Rivers Conference play, winning at home in Week 8 over Pacific (0-8, 0-5) by just one score, 26-19.
