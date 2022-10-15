Read full article on original website
The Burfordville Covered Bridge is one of four surviving covered wooden bridges in Missouri and the oldestCJ CoombsBurfordville, MO
Beautiful Perryville, MO treehouse is one of Airbnb's most wish-listed rentals for 2022Ellen EastwoodPerryville, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Washington Missourian
Boys Soccer — Borgia at Pacific
Borgia notched a road victory at Pacific Thursday, Oct. 13, 4-1.
Washington Missourian
Hermann girls win race at Owensville
Four teams from the Four Rivers Conference rose to the top of the girls team standings Tuesday at the Owensville Cross Country Invitational. Hermann, the defending Class 2 state champion, won the race with 48 points.
Washington Missourian
Lady Bulldogs earn split in FRC matches
Sullivan kept itself in the running for the Four Rivers Conference chase for at least one more round of league play Tuesday. The Lady Eagles (12-7-1, 3-2) won on the road at St. Clair in three sets, 25-12, 25-13, 25-21.
Washington Missourian
Lady Jays seal second in league
The Washington volleyball Lady Jays clinched sole possession of second place in the GAC Central Thursday. Washington (10-12, 7-2) topped Ft. Zumwalt North (13-8-2, 6-4) on the road in four sets, 25-15, 25-20, 19-25, 26-24.
Washington Missourian
Brown’s no-hitter moves Lady Jays to district final
The Washington softball Lady Jays have their second no-hitter of the postseason. Two days after a combined hitless shutout of Webster Groves in the first round of the district, junior Taylor Brown did the trick herself this time in a 16-0 victory.
Washington Missourian
Indians, Pickard notch race wins at Owensville
For the third race in a row, nobody could keep pace with Union senior Bryson Pickard. Pickard ran to another race win Tuesday at the Owensville Invitational with the top time of 16:53.76.
Washington Missourian
Fatima knocks out St. Clair
Fatima’s Lady Comets burned bright in the first round of the Class 3 District 5 Tournament Tuesday. Fatima (28-3), the district’s top seed, concluded the season for St. Clair (0-21) in Sullivan, 15-0.
anglerschannel.com
Eureka High School Wins MLF High School Fishing Open on Lake of the Ozarks
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (Oct. 17, 2022) – The Eureka High School team of Alex Avery of West Plains, Missouri, and Tyler Schumacher of Fenton, Missouri, brought five bass to the scale Saturday weighing 10 pounds, 2 ounces, to win the MLF High School Fishing Presented by Favorite Fishing Open at Lake of the Ozarks.
Washington Missourian
Bauer: ECC likely needs $13M to replace school's locations in Rolla
East Central College has secured $6.5 million for its facilities in Rolla, money that could be used to replace two current locations. The money was approved in May by the Missouri General Assembly, but must be matched by 2024 by the college through fundraising or other means. ECC President Dr. Jon Bauer said he “feels confident” that ECC can match the funds by the deadline — he said $3 million federal dollars are pending approval by the end of the year.
Queen of Hearts Drawing Tuesday estimated at $450,000
All eyes will turn towards Waterloo Tuesday night.
4 Great Seafood Places in Missouri
If you live in Missouri or wish to travel there in the near future and you are also a big fan of seafood and like to order it whenever you find it a menu, then keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Washington Missourian
Union scores four-set volleyball win over New Haven
Continuing its best season since 2000, the Union volleyball Lady ’Cats earned a Four Rivers Conference win over New Haven Tuesday, 25-21, 22-25, 25-14, 25-8. “We started a little bit slow, but then we picked it up and the offense started swinging and fewer errors were happening,” Union Head Coach Khloe Getman said. “It was a good finish.”
St. Peters BBQ named Jack Daniel’s grand champion
A popular St. Peters barbecue joint has claimed its second world championship in less than a year, as the St. Louis area lays claim to having the best barbecue in the nation.
14 Missouri institutions on best colleges and universities list
14 Missouri colleges made it on WalletHub's newly released 2023's Best College & University list.
KMOV
Man killed in accident in Ste. Genevieve County
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 39-year-old man died in a car accident that occurred in Ste. Genevieve County Sunday evening. Police say Christopher Boland, 39, of Perryville, was driving northbound on Route N south of Kramer Road when he failed to negotiate a curve to the right. His 2004 Ford F250 went off the side of the road and overturned; Boland was ejected. The accident happened just before 7:30 p.m.
Record cold expected in the St. Louis area this week
ST. LOUIS — After a wonderful fall weekend that was pretty close to where we should be this time of year, temperature-wise, we're headed for much colder air to start the week. The cold air mass is very evident just by looking up to Iowa and beyond. This will...
mymoinfo.com
