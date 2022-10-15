ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredericktown, MO

Washington Missourian

Boys Soccer — Borgia at Pacific

Borgia notched a road victory at Pacific Thursday, Oct. 13, 4-1.
PACIFIC, MO
Washington Missourian

Hermann girls win race at Owensville

Four teams from the Four Rivers Conference rose to the top of the girls team standings Tuesday at the Owensville Cross Country Invitational. Hermann, the defending Class 2 state champion, won the race with 48 points.
OWENSVILLE, MO
Washington Missourian

Lady Bulldogs earn split in FRC matches

Sullivan kept itself in the running for the Four Rivers Conference chase for at least one more round of league play Tuesday. The Lady Eagles (12-7-1, 3-2) won on the road at St. Clair in three sets, 25-12, 25-13, 25-21.
SULLIVAN, MO
Washington Missourian

Lady Jays seal second in league

The Washington volleyball Lady Jays clinched sole possession of second place in the GAC Central Thursday. Washington (10-12, 7-2) topped Ft. Zumwalt North (13-8-2, 6-4) on the road in four sets, 25-15, 25-20, 19-25, 26-24.
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Brown’s no-hitter moves Lady Jays to district final

The Washington softball Lady Jays have their second no-hitter of the postseason. Two days after a combined hitless shutout of Webster Groves in the first round of the district, junior Taylor Brown did the trick herself this time in a 16-0 victory.
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Fatima knocks out St. Clair

Fatima’s Lady Comets burned bright in the first round of the Class 3 District 5 Tournament Tuesday. Fatima (28-3), the district’s top seed, concluded the season for St. Clair (0-21) in Sullivan, 15-0.
SAINT CLAIR, MO
Washington Missourian

Bauer: ECC likely needs $13M to replace school's locations in Rolla

East Central College has secured $6.5 million for its facilities in Rolla, money that could be used to replace two current locations. The money was approved in May by the Missouri General Assembly, but must be matched by 2024 by the college through fundraising or other means. ECC President Dr. Jon Bauer said he “feels confident” that ECC can match the funds by the deadline — he said $3 million federal dollars are pending approval by the end of the year.
ROLLA, MO
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Missouri

If you live in Missouri or wish to travel there in the near future and you are also a big fan of seafood and like to order it whenever you find it a menu, then keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
MISSOURI STATE
Washington Missourian

Union scores four-set volleyball win over New Haven

Continuing its best season since 2000, the Union volleyball Lady ’Cats earned a Four Rivers Conference win over New Haven Tuesday, 25-21, 22-25, 25-14, 25-8. “We started a little bit slow, but then we picked it up and the offense started swinging and fewer errors were happening,” Union Head Coach Khloe Getman said. “It was a good finish.”
NEW HAVEN, MO
KMOV

Man killed in accident in Ste. Genevieve County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 39-year-old man died in a car accident that occurred in Ste. Genevieve County Sunday evening. Police say Christopher Boland, 39, of Perryville, was driving northbound on Route N south of Kramer Road when he failed to negotiate a curve to the right. His 2004 Ford F250 went off the side of the road and overturned; Boland was ejected. The accident happened just before 7:30 p.m.
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
PERRYVILLE, MO

