CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The community came together for a balloon release ceremony over the weekend in memory of a woman who was killed on Charleston's West Side. Lisa Geiger, 58, was discovered dead in her living room Oct. 4 at her home in the 1300 block of Adele Street from gunshot and stab wounds. Following a well-being check, police were sent to Geiger's house, where they discovered her body through a window.

CHARLESTON, WV ・ 15 HOURS AGO