Orangeburg, N.Y. (10/19/22) The Dominican University New York men's soccer team fell this afternoon in non-conference action to the Firebirds of the University of the District of Columbia by a score of 4-1. The Chargers fall to 1-11-4 overall after the loss. UDC improves to 6-7-1 overall after the win.

ORANGEBURG, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO