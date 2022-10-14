Mass of Christian Burial for Genevieve “Genny” Sammons, 87, of Marshall, will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 24, 2022, at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Marshall. Visitation will be Sunday from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. with a CCW Rosary at 4:00 p.m. and a Parish Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m. at the Horvath Remembrance Center in Marshall. Visitation will continue on Monday from 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. at the remembrance center. Interment will follow the service at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Marshall. The Horvath Funeral Service in Marshall is handling the arrangements.

MARSHALL, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO