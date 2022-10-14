Read full article on original website
Related
marshallradio.net
Genny Sammons
Mass of Christian Burial for Genevieve “Genny” Sammons, 87, of Marshall, will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 24, 2022, at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Marshall. Visitation will be Sunday from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. with a CCW Rosary at 4:00 p.m. and a Parish Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m. at the Horvath Remembrance Center in Marshall. Visitation will continue on Monday from 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. at the remembrance center. Interment will follow the service at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Marshall. The Horvath Funeral Service in Marshall is handling the arrangements.
marshallradio.net
Harold Jeseritz
The funeral service for Harold Jeseritz, 95, of Hutchinson, formerly of Wood Lake, will be at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Wood Lake. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment with military honors will follow at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery.
Comments / 0