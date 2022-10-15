ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Zion, IL

247Sports

Illini offer in-state sophomore Dominik Hulak

Earlier this month, Illinois offered Elmhurst (Ill.) Immaculate Conception sophomore Dominik Hulak, a 6-foot-3, 225-pound multi-purpose athlete who has played linebacker, running back, tight end and defensive end. The offer came after he visited campus. "For me to find out I had just received my first offer was awesome," Hulak...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Herald & Review

94 Illinois veterans to take next Land of Lincoln Honor Flight

SPRINGFIELD — A total of 94 Illinois veterans will take off to Washington D.C. for the Land of Lincoln Honor Flight next month. The Land of Lincoln Honor Flight will depart from Springfield's Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport on Nov. 1 with 88 Vietnam War-era veterans, five Korean War-era veterans and one World War II veteran.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
247Sports

Class of 2024 guard ZZ Clark decommits from Illinois

CHAMPAIGN — ZZ Clark, a Class of 2024 guard, as decommitted from the Illinois men's basketball team, he announced on social media Monday evening. Clark committed to Illinois in April and is currently playing at Overtime Elite. He's the younger brother of Illini freshman guard Skyy Clark. On3Sports originally...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Herald & Review

Pleasant Plains sprints past Rochester 2-1

Pleasant Plains trucked Rochester on the road to a 2-1 victory on October 17 in Illinois girls high school volleyball action. Recently on October 8, Pleasant Plains squared off with Metamora in a volleyball game. For a full recap, click here. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a...
PLEASANT PLAINS, IL
WCIA

First Snowflakes of the Season in Central Illinois

The first snowflakes of the season fell Monday evening across parts of central Illinois. In the video you see here, Steve Yancy is playing the song Frosty the Snowman to the crowd from the PA booth while the Mahomet JV football team took on Mattoon in blustery, snowy conditions.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Illini Homecoming game sets attendance, team records

CHAMPAIGN, Ill (WCIA) — U of I Homecoming 2022 has come and gone, but not without setting a few records. According to Assistant Director of Athletics Brett Moore, 45,683 fans filled Memorial Stadium on Saturday. This is the highest attendance for an Illinois football Homecoming game since 2013. The 26-14 victory over University of Minnesota […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Illini move up to No. 18 in AP Poll

WCIA — Following its 26-14 win over Minnesota on Saturday, Illinois football moved up six spots in the Associated Press poll to No. 18. That’s its highest rank since Week 6, 2011 when the Illini came in at No. 16. Illinois rode the hot hand of Chase Brown in the win over the Gophers as […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
High School Football PRO

Urbana, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice

URBANA, IL
saturdaytradition.com

B1G has 3 teams in preseason AP Top 25 men’s basketball poll

The AP Top 25 preseason poll is out. There were three B1G schools on the list, and you can view them here. North Carolina is No. 1 after coming up short in the NCAA Tournament final last season to Kansas. The top 10 has a lot of blue bloods with Gonzaga, Kentucky, Kansas, Duke, and UCLA being just some of the teams mentioned.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Q985

Enjoy A Beer And A Burger Inside An 1800s-era Church In Illinois

Churches have been hosting potlucks for almost 100 years. It is believed the tradition began in the 1930s during the Great Depression. I know Jesus turned water into wine but I didn't think there would be a day to enjoy a beer and a burger in the chapel of a church, guilt-free. Turns out there is a place in Illinois to do that and the visuals are remarkable.
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

Emu still on the loose in Vermilion County

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill (WCIA) — An emu was spotted in a WCIA viewer’s backyard this weekend. The viewer called Vermilion County Animal Control, but the large bird was not caught. The emu is suspected to be one of the almost a dozen emus that got out of their Vermilion County pen. It took several days […]
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
Herald & Review

Oct. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Decatur folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
DECATUR, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Journey’s anniversary tour making 2 stops in Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WMBD) — Legendary Rock Band Journey will be making two stops in Illinois as part of their 50th anniversary Freedom Tour 2023. According to a press release, the tour will feature special guest TOTO as Journey performs some of their chart-topping hits, including “Don’t Stop Believin”, “Any Way You Want it”, and “Faithfully”.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Herald & Review

Charles David (C. David) Brown

May 1, 1942 - Oct. 14, 2022. BLUE MOUND — Charles David (C. David) Brown, 80, of Blue Mound, Illinois passed away on October 14, 2022 at Hickory Point Christian Village in Forsyth, Illinois. He was born on May 1, 1942 in Decatur, Illinois, the son of Charles and Wilma Davidson Brown. He married his sweetheart, Sally Blickensderfer, on June 6, 1965 in Forsyth, Illinois.
BLUE MOUND, IL
WCIA

UPDATE: US-150 reopens in Danville after crash

Update (1:00am, October 17, 2022) DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police have confirmed that US-150 has reopened following their investigation of a two-car crash. Preliminary investigative details indicate that both drivers were transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.  This story is in development. DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Part of US-150 at Jones […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Two dead in late-night crash along Illinois Route 4

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people died in a late-night crash on October 14, Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon confirmed. Police said the two-vehicle collision happened on Illinois State Route 4, just south of Chatham. The two drivers, a 17-year-old Virden woman and a 31-year-old Beardstown man, were found dead at the scene. The incident […]
CHATHAM, IL

