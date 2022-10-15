Read full article on original website
Related
Herald & Review
Week 8 rewind: No. 1 St. Teresa football gets everyone involved in remaining perfect
DECATUR — For the final time, St. Teresa football is Central Illinois Conference champion. Friday's 41-14 victory over Shelbyville on Friday locked up the team's third straight CIC championship. In the Bulldogs' nine seasons in the conference, they won the conference crown five times. After being voted out of...
Illini offer in-state sophomore Dominik Hulak
Earlier this month, Illinois offered Elmhurst (Ill.) Immaculate Conception sophomore Dominik Hulak, a 6-foot-3, 225-pound multi-purpose athlete who has played linebacker, running back, tight end and defensive end. The offer came after he visited campus. "For me to find out I had just received my first offer was awesome," Hulak...
Herald & Review
94 Illinois veterans to take next Land of Lincoln Honor Flight
SPRINGFIELD — A total of 94 Illinois veterans will take off to Washington D.C. for the Land of Lincoln Honor Flight next month. The Land of Lincoln Honor Flight will depart from Springfield's Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport on Nov. 1 with 88 Vietnam War-era veterans, five Korean War-era veterans and one World War II veteran.
Class of 2024 guard ZZ Clark decommits from Illinois
CHAMPAIGN — ZZ Clark, a Class of 2024 guard, as decommitted from the Illinois men's basketball team, he announced on social media Monday evening. Clark committed to Illinois in April and is currently playing at Overtime Elite. He's the younger brother of Illini freshman guard Skyy Clark. On3Sports originally...
Herald & Review
Pleasant Plains sprints past Rochester 2-1
Pleasant Plains trucked Rochester on the road to a 2-1 victory on October 17 in Illinois girls high school volleyball action. Recently on October 8, Pleasant Plains squared off with Metamora in a volleyball game. For a full recap, click here. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a...
saturdaytradition.com
Chase Brown nets Rose Bowl honor for big game during Illinois' Week 7 win
Chase Brown might be the most surprising player this year in the B1G this season. The Illinois running back has rushed for over a 1,000 yards so far this season and 4 touchdowns. His accomplishments this season have earned him a big honor from the Rose Bowl, who named him...
First Snowflakes of the Season in Central Illinois
The first snowflakes of the season fell Monday evening across parts of central Illinois. In the video you see here, Steve Yancy is playing the song Frosty the Snowman to the crowd from the PA booth while the Mahomet JV football team took on Mattoon in blustery, snowy conditions.
Illini Homecoming game sets attendance, team records
CHAMPAIGN, Ill (WCIA) — U of I Homecoming 2022 has come and gone, but not without setting a few records. According to Assistant Director of Athletics Brett Moore, 45,683 fans filled Memorial Stadium on Saturday. This is the highest attendance for an Illinois football Homecoming game since 2013. The 26-14 victory over University of Minnesota […]
Illini move up to No. 18 in AP Poll
WCIA — Following its 26-14 win over Minnesota on Saturday, Illinois football moved up six spots in the Associated Press poll to No. 18. That’s its highest rank since Week 6, 2011 when the Illini came in at No. 16. Illinois rode the hot hand of Chase Brown in the win over the Gophers as […]
Urbana, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Manual High School football team will have a game with Urbana High School on October 17, 2022, 14:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
saturdaytradition.com
B1G has 3 teams in preseason AP Top 25 men’s basketball poll
The AP Top 25 preseason poll is out. There were three B1G schools on the list, and you can view them here. North Carolina is No. 1 after coming up short in the NCAA Tournament final last season to Kansas. The top 10 has a lot of blue bloods with Gonzaga, Kentucky, Kansas, Duke, and UCLA being just some of the teams mentioned.
saturdaytradition.com
Ludacris shouts out Illinois football after win over Minnesota: 'Throw the 1s up'
The Illinois Fighting Illini are tied for first place in the B1G West with Purdue. Yep, you heard that right. Usual cellar dweller Illinois has a legitimate shot at making it to Indianapolis for the B1G Championship this December. They defeated Minnesota on Saturday afternoon 26-14. Rapper Ludacris on Saturday...
Enjoy A Beer And A Burger Inside An 1800s-era Church In Illinois
Churches have been hosting potlucks for almost 100 years. It is believed the tradition began in the 1930s during the Great Depression. I know Jesus turned water into wine but I didn't think there would be a day to enjoy a beer and a burger in the chapel of a church, guilt-free. Turns out there is a place in Illinois to do that and the visuals are remarkable.
Emu still on the loose in Vermilion County
VERMILION COUNTY, Ill (WCIA) — An emu was spotted in a WCIA viewer’s backyard this weekend. The viewer called Vermilion County Animal Control, but the large bird was not caught. The emu is suspected to be one of the almost a dozen emus that got out of their Vermilion County pen. It took several days […]
Herald & Review
Oct. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Decatur folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Central Illinois Proud
Journey’s anniversary tour making 2 stops in Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WMBD) — Legendary Rock Band Journey will be making two stops in Illinois as part of their 50th anniversary Freedom Tour 2023. According to a press release, the tour will feature special guest TOTO as Journey performs some of their chart-topping hits, including “Don’t Stop Believin”, “Any Way You Want it”, and “Faithfully”.
Herald & Review
Charles David (C. David) Brown
May 1, 1942 - Oct. 14, 2022. BLUE MOUND — Charles David (C. David) Brown, 80, of Blue Mound, Illinois passed away on October 14, 2022 at Hickory Point Christian Village in Forsyth, Illinois. He was born on May 1, 1942 in Decatur, Illinois, the son of Charles and Wilma Davidson Brown. He married his sweetheart, Sally Blickensderfer, on June 6, 1965 in Forsyth, Illinois.
UPDATE: US-150 reopens in Danville after crash
Update (1:00am, October 17, 2022) DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police have confirmed that US-150 has reopened following their investigation of a two-car crash. Preliminary investigative details indicate that both drivers were transported to an area hospital with serious injuries. This story is in development. DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Part of US-150 at Jones […]
Herald & Review
5 years after cattle show meeting, Illinois couple ties the knot at state fairgrounds
Micah Ott met Miles Toenyes at a cattle show at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield five years ago. This September, two weeks before harvest, the couple tied the knot a few hundred yards from where they met. Because family farming is such an important part of both their lives,...
Two dead in late-night crash along Illinois Route 4
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people died in a late-night crash on October 14, Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon confirmed. Police said the two-vehicle collision happened on Illinois State Route 4, just south of Chatham. The two drivers, a 17-year-old Virden woman and a 31-year-old Beardstown man, were found dead at the scene. The incident […]
Comments / 0