Georgia State

247Sports

Wake Forest at Louisville kickoff time announced

Louisville fans complained mightily about what they perceived as an 'extra second' at the end of the first half in the Wake Forest 37-34 victory in Winston-Salem a year ago, but they've finally stopped as most of them are clamoring for a change at the top of the program. The...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WNCT

Touchdown Friday: Week 10 schedule

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — We’re down to the final two weeks of the high school football regular season. Our Game of the Week is a big East Central 2A clash between East Duplin and Wallace-Rose Hill. Both teams are 7-1 overall and undefeated in conference play. This week’s Backyard Brawl is an Eastern Plains Conference […]
GREENVILLE, NC
packinsider.com

NC State 2023 Football Commits Week 9 Report

This past weekend marked the 9th week of the 2022 High School Football season. Here’s a rundown of how some of the 2023 NC State commits showed out. 4-Star Cornerback Brandon Cisse had 5 receptions for 58 yards and 2 touchdowns, 2 carries for 24 yards, 4 tackles, returned a recovery for a score and had a pass breakup in Lakewood’s 50-22 victory over Marlboro County.
RALEIGH, NC
WJCL

Savannah Quarterback Club honors offensive and defensive player of week 8

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Savannah Quarterback Club continues to honor local high school football players by handing out major hardware on Mondays during their weekly meeting on the Southside. Offensive Player of the Week: Luke Kromenhoek QB, Benedictine Military School. -The junior quarterback ran for 42 yards and a...
SAVANNAH, GA

