Georgia State

fox5atlanta.com

Georgians 'blow away' previous turnout record on 1st day of early voting

ATLANTA - Day two of early voting in Georgia hasn't kicked off yet and election officials say voter turnout has already outpaced numbers from the previous midterm election. The Georgia Secretary of State's chief operating officers says more than 125,000 voted on day one of early voting yesterday. In the...
GEORGIA STATE
FiveThirtyEight

How Have The Georgia Polls Moved Since Herschel Walker's Abortion Controversy?

Two weeks ago, the world learned that Herschel Walker, the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Georgia who supports a total abortion ban without exceptions, had paid for his pregnant then-girlfriend to get an abortion in 2009. (Walker denies this.) At the time, we cautioned that we would need to wait and see how the controversy might affect Walker’s chances of winning the race.
GEORGIA STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

Young metro Atlanta voters have something to say

Georgia has been a political battleground for the last six years. The film industry has brought in a flurry of new voters, primarily liberal aligned, creating a tug of war with the majority conservative voter base within the state. The migration associated with the $4 billion film industry has brought a new batch of voters […] The post Young metro Atlanta voters have something to say appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
NBC News

Abrams and Warnock pursue very different strategies in key Georgia races

ATLANTA — Democratic candidates in the two marquee Georgia races are blitzing the airwaves with television ads — and making two markedly different pitches to voters. A new spot cut by Stacey Abrams, the Democratic nominee for governor, presents her as a “math whiz” with bold progressive ideas to raise teacher pay, extend child care and fund preschool. Another ad vows to put Georgia’s surplus toward fresh stimulus checks for the middle class and to expand affordable housing.
GEORGIA STATE
valdostatoday.com

Georgia SHIP offers free Medicare beneficiaries assistance

VALDOSTA – The Georgia SHIP is now offering free assistance to Medicare beneficiaries during open enrollment. Medicare Open Enrollment runs from Saturday, Oct. 15, through Wednesday, Dec. 7. During this time, adults aged 65 and older and qualified people with disabilities under 65 can review their coverage options and make a choice that meets their health care needs.
GEORGIA STATE
nowhabersham.com

What’s on my ballot?

Should Georgia taxpayers have to pay state officeholders who are suspended from their jobs after being indicted for felonies?. Should local governments and school boards be allowed to grant temporary tax relief to those whose property is damaged or destroyed in a nationally declared disaster area?. Should the state grant...
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
WJBF.com

GA Early Voting Begins

Family wants mother charged in toddler’s death out …. A Richmond County family spoke out to WJBF NewsChannel 6 after investigators arrested and charged a mother for her toddler falling into a pool at a friend's home. Commission votes on ambulance subsidy, firetrucks …. Commissioners taking two votes with...
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Town hall for Herschel Walker

A Georgia race being closely watched by voters across the country is for US Senate. Republican Challenger Herschel Walker is taking on incumbent Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock. A town hall was held for Walker hosted by FOX News' Sean Hannity in Cobb County.
GEORGIA STATE
WJBF.com

Coldest air of the season moving in!

As of 7am Tuesday: A VIPIR 6 Alert Day has been issued for Tuesday and Wednesday for the potential for Frost and Freezing temps. A Frost Advisory is in effect for much of the CSRA from midnight tonight until 10am Wednesday morning. A Freeze Warning is in effect for our western lying counties in Georgia from 5am to 9am Wednesday morning. A Red Flag Warning has also been issued for our western lying counties in Georgia from noon until 8pm today. Humidity will be low and with gusty winds around, we could see a brush fire or two.
GEORGIA STATE

