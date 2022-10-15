Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
Georgians 'blow away' previous turnout record on 1st day of early voting
ATLANTA - Day two of early voting in Georgia hasn't kicked off yet and election officials say voter turnout has already outpaced numbers from the previous midterm election. The Georgia Secretary of State's chief operating officers says more than 125,000 voted on day one of early voting yesterday. In the...
Suburbs delivered recent wins for Georgia Democrats. This year, they're up for grabs
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Suburban voters in swing states around the country helped propel President Biden to victory in 2020. That included Georgia, where voters also sent two Democrats to the U.S. Senate for the first time in years. Two years later, without former President Donald Trump on the ballot...
FiveThirtyEight
How Have The Georgia Polls Moved Since Herschel Walker's Abortion Controversy?
Two weeks ago, the world learned that Herschel Walker, the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Georgia who supports a total abortion ban without exceptions, had paid for his pregnant then-girlfriend to get an abortion in 2009. (Walker denies this.) At the time, we cautioned that we would need to wait and see how the controversy might affect Walker’s chances of winning the race.
Ga. Secretary of State reports only minor issues on first day of early voting
ATLANTA — Besides what’s being called a minor hiccup with a state voter registration system, county officials and the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office report only minor issues on the first day of statewide early voting. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger confirmed to Channel 2′s Richard...
Young metro Atlanta voters have something to say
Georgia has been a political battleground for the last six years. The film industry has brought in a flurry of new voters, primarily liberal aligned, creating a tug of war with the majority conservative voter base within the state. The migration associated with the $4 billion film industry has brought a new batch of voters […] The post Young metro Atlanta voters have something to say appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Georgia church reaches milestone, serves one millionth person free groceries since start of pandemic
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — New Birth Missionary Baptist Church announced its “Mega Million Milestone” in curbing food insecurities since the pandemic after serving its one millionth person. A press release form the church said after two and a half years of providing free meals and resources to...
LIST: Beer, jazz and more as festivals set to take place all over Central Georgia this weekend
MACON, Ga. — This weekend this is not one but five festivals happening across Central Georgia for residents to visit. There will be food, fun and more. On Friday, the 15th annual Central Georgia Greek Festival is back in action this year in Macon with live Greek music, dancing, church tours and of course food.
Abrams and Warnock pursue very different strategies in key Georgia races
ATLANTA — Democratic candidates in the two marquee Georgia races are blitzing the airwaves with television ads — and making two markedly different pitches to voters. A new spot cut by Stacey Abrams, the Democratic nominee for governor, presents her as a “math whiz” with bold progressive ideas to raise teacher pay, extend child care and fund preschool. Another ad vows to put Georgia’s surplus toward fresh stimulus checks for the middle class and to expand affordable housing.
Georgia's Muslim community seeking more political engagement in midterm election
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The last few weeks have been busy for Shafina Khabani, the staff and the volunteers at the Georgia Muslim Voter Project. Saturday was no different as people unfolded tablecloths and displayed merchandise in preparation for a candidate forum at the Masjid Al-Furquan West Cobb Islamic Center.
WRDW-TV
Brian Kemp continues leading Stacey Abrams | U.S. Senate race tied in new Landmark poll
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Three weeks before Georgia’s nationally watched 2022 midterm elections are held, a new Landmark Communications shows Gov. Brian Kemp leading in his reelection bid over Democrat Stacey Abrams and the state’s U.S. senate race virtually tied. The poll was among 500 likely...
valdostatoday.com
Georgia SHIP offers free Medicare beneficiaries assistance
VALDOSTA – The Georgia SHIP is now offering free assistance to Medicare beneficiaries during open enrollment. Medicare Open Enrollment runs from Saturday, Oct. 15, through Wednesday, Dec. 7. During this time, adults aged 65 and older and qualified people with disabilities under 65 can review their coverage options and make a choice that meets their health care needs.
nowhabersham.com
What’s on my ballot?
Should Georgia taxpayers have to pay state officeholders who are suspended from their jobs after being indicted for felonies?. Should local governments and school boards be allowed to grant temporary tax relief to those whose property is damaged or destroyed in a nationally declared disaster area?. Should the state grant...
WJBF.com
GA Early Voting Begins
Family wants mother charged in toddler’s death out …. A Richmond County family spoke out to WJBF NewsChannel 6 after investigators arrested and charged a mother for her toddler falling into a pool at a friend's home. Commission votes on ambulance subsidy, firetrucks …. Commissioners taking two votes with...
fox5atlanta.com
Town hall for Herschel Walker
A Georgia race being closely watched by voters across the country is for US Senate. Republican Challenger Herschel Walker is taking on incumbent Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock. A town hall was held for Walker hosted by FOX News' Sean Hannity in Cobb County.
Food Stamps Schedule: When Georgia SNAP Recipients Can Anticipate October 2022 Payments
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients in Georgia get their benefits paid on the same schedule every month, including in October 2022. Payments are distributed beginning on the...
WJBF.com
Coldest air of the season moving in!
As of 7am Tuesday: A VIPIR 6 Alert Day has been issued for Tuesday and Wednesday for the potential for Frost and Freezing temps. A Frost Advisory is in effect for much of the CSRA from midnight tonight until 10am Wednesday morning. A Freeze Warning is in effect for our western lying counties in Georgia from 5am to 9am Wednesday morning. A Red Flag Warning has also been issued for our western lying counties in Georgia from noon until 8pm today. Humidity will be low and with gusty winds around, we could see a brush fire or two.
WJBF.com
Video of Wisconsin supermarket’s massive frozen pizza section goes viral: ‘What’s going on down there?’
(NEXSTAR) – What in DiGiorno is going on in Wisconsin?. Hundreds of Twitter users are stone-cold mystified by a viral video of the frozen pizza selection at a Wisconsin supermarket, which appears to show a seemingly endless freezer section filled with thousands upon thousands of pizzas. It all started...
WJBF.com
Person of interest in deaths, dismemberment of four Oklahoma men arrested in Florida on different charge
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (KFOR) – The Okmulgee Police Department says the person of interest in the homicide deaths of four missing Oklahoma men whose bodies were found dismembered over the weekend has been arrested in Florida. One week ago, family members reported 32-year-old Mark Chastain, 30-year-old Billy Chastain, 32-year-old...
Urn containing Georgia woman’s ashes mysteriously washes up 900 miles away in New Jersey
TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. — While a father and his kids were at the beach in Ocean City, New Jersey they made an unexpected find. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Right off Cardiff Road on Bayside Beach in Ocean City, Ryan Leonard saw a purple...
$3,000 stimulus payment could be coming for millions of Georgia residents
As we all know, rising inflation puts lots of financial pressure on the residents of Georgia, so to help families in this challenging time, millions of Georgia residents will receive a stimulus payment of $3,000.
