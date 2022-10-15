Early in-person voting has begun in Georgia. Sen. Raphael Warnock cast his ballot Monday morning at the C.T. Martin Rec Center in Atlanta. Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock debated Republican challenger Herschel Walker last Friday in Savannah. That was followed by a debate between Warnock and Libertarian challenger Chase Oliver on Sunday in Atlanta. Walker opted out of that event. "Herschel Walker has a problem with acknowledging the most basics, the most basic of facts, like whether or not he's a police officer. He produced a badge. You're talking about representing 11 million people. It's about who's ready, and he demonstrates time and time again that he's not ready, but I'm ready," said Warnock. The 53-year-old senior pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church won the U.S. Senate seat after a 2021 runoff election.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO