WVSSAC Week 8 football rankings
The week eight WVSSAC high school football rankings are out, and below are the full lists broken down by class.
WSAZ
Hurricane blanks Ripley
HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Hurricane boys high school soccer team defeated Ripley Monday night by a score of 7-0 and advanced to the Class AAA Region 4 Section 2 championship game. They will host Parkersburg Wednesday night and here are the highlights as seen on WSAZ Sports.
WOUB
Former Athens quarterback Joe Burrow starts foundation targeting food insecurity and Mental Health
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — Joe Burrow has quite the CV. In Athens, he led the Bulldogs to a state title game in 2014 while shattering numerous Ohio passing records. Then after a spell at Ohio State, he transferred to LSU, where one of college football’s greatest stories was born. Burrow completed 76.3 percent of his passes for 5,671 yards and 60 TDs in his senior season, en route to winning a Heisman trophy and a national title with the Tigers.
Ashland, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
WSAZ
Marshall picked 6th in Sun Belt men’s hoops
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Marshall men’s basketball team was selected 6th in the Sun Belt preseason coaches poll released Monday afternoon by the league. Taevion Kinsey was named to the All Sun Belt first team while Andrew Taylor made the third team. The Herd has two exhibition games against the University of Charleston and UPike at the Henderson with the regular season starting November 7th at Queens University in Charlotte.
Marietta, Ohio plane crash victims identified
UPDATE (2:19 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol has identified the two victims of a Marietta, Ohio plane crash. 45-year-old Eric Seevers, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, and 49-year-old Timothy Gifford, of Orient, Ohio, were both killed in the crash. UPDATE: (10:37 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022) – The Ohio […]
Metro News
W.Va. hunter kills an extremely rare whitetail in Kansas
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A six year quest for a Putnam County hunter in the state of Kansas finally came to an end on a perfect September evening. “In 2017 I was scrolling through some trail camera pics and I came across this very unusual deer,” said Dave Powell of Winfield about the deer he set his sites on and gave the nickname “Bootsie.”
wccbcharlotte.com
Protesters Rally Against South Point High School “Red Raider” Mascot
GASTONIA, N.C. – Native American and other community groups are renewing their call to rename the mascot at a local high school. Protesters rallied before Monday night’s Gaston Co. School Board Meeting, calling on officials to retire the “Red Raider” mascot at South Point High School.
School bus goes off road in South Charleston
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A school bus was involved in an accident in South Charleston on Monday morning. According to Kanawha County Schools Communications Director Briana Warner, a school bus went off the road and “skimmed” a tree on Smith Creek Rd. in South Charleston. Warner said that students were on the bus, but nobody was […]
WSAZ
2 killed when small plane crashes into Ohio car dealership
MARIETTA, Ohio (AP) — A small plane crashed into a car dealership parking lot near the border of Ohio and West Virginia early Tuesday, killing two people on board and sparking a large fire. The crash of the 1974 Beechcraft Air King E90 in Marietta, Ohio, was reported about...
New video sheds light on plane crash in Marietta, Ohio
MARIETTA, Ohio (WCMH) — Surveillance video from a nearby business shows the moment a plane crashed into the parking lot of a Marietta, Ohio car dealership Tuesday morning, killing two people. It’s a video one aviation expert said could play a key role in determining exactly what led to the fatal crash. The video shows […]
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – OCTOBER 1-13, 2022
OCTOBER 14, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. FROM 12:00 A.M., OCTOBER 1, 2022, THRU TO 11:59 P.M., OCTOBER 13, 2022, (13 DAYS); AT LEAST 103 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, AND MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, AND WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY.
thepostathens.com
Field of Screams terrifies visitors
Off of James A. Rhodes Appalachian Highway sits a narrow, gravel road that snakes its way through dust and fog to Murphy’s Field, home of the Field of Screams. Located just outside of Athens County in Coolville, Ohio, Murphy’s Farm Field of Screams is open until Oct. 29 every Friday and Saturday from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. For $15, participants endure a haunted-house-like experience deep in the terrifying, interactive field.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Wellston man seriously injured after his motorcycle struck a deer
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — A Wellston man was transported to the hospital Sunday afternoon in serious condition following a motorcycle crash. According to the Jackson Post of the Ohio Highway Patrol, 28-year-old Ronnie Sharp was traveling along Township Road 372 near the intersection of Route 327 in Jackson County when he collided with a deer.
WSAZ
UPDATE: OSHP: A Parkersburg man is one of two people dead in plane crash in Marietta
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - UPDATE: The Ohio State Highway Patrol has released the name of the two people killed in a plane crash in Marietta Tuesday morning. In a news release, the Highway Patrol says that 45-year-old Eric S. Seevers of Parkersburg and 49-year-old Timothy F. Gifford of Orient, Ohio were on board when the plane crashed.
thelevisalazer.com
BIGGEST DRUG ROUNDUP IN LAWRENCE COUNTY HISTORY LAST NIGHT?
OCTOBER 14, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. The Louisa Police Department, along with the Lawrence County Sheriff Office, has carried out and conducted what appears to be one of the largest, if not THE largest drug raid/drug warrants takedown in terms of the number suspects arrested, in Lawrence County history during the overnight hours.
West Virginia native to perform with Keith Urban in Charleston
Country music superstar Keith Urban is playing at the Charleston Coliseum Saturday night. The concert will be a homecoming for his bass player, Jerry Flowers.
WLWT 5
Accused killer George Wagner blasts interrogators during surprise interview in Montana
WAVERLY, Ohio — George Wagner uttered what could be a prophetic statement when he mistakenly thought his ex-wife might get custody of their son a little more than a year after the 2016 Pike County massacre. "I'm bringing all hell with me," Wagner said. The 31-year-old is on trial...
Rowan County man forced to find new shelter after arson destroys ‘home’ under Morehead bridge
Rowan County law enforcement are investigating, and area nonprofits are now looking to see how they can better serve the homeless after an act of arson wiped out a homeless camp under a bridge in Morehead.
Battle lines drawn for Amendment 4 concerning West Virginia education
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Another big battle is brewing over a constitutional amendment on the West Virginia ballot in November. The topic is the often volatile issue of educating our kids. All voters in the state will get to vote on Amendment 4, known as the “Education Accountability Amendment.” Right now, the State Board of […]
