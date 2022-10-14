“I am a senior at Fredericksburg High School. I am a part of the varsity basketball team, a member of the HOSA program, and an athletic trainer. I want to pursue my education in kinesiology and maybe become a physical therapist someday. My favorite high school experience was probably going to state in the two years that we have been because it’s like a storybook. It’s hard to explain to people because they just weren’t in the moment. It’s like you relive it every time you tell it. If I had one redo in life, I wouldn’t cut myself down to just one sport so soon. I would have done more than just basketball throughout my whole high school career. The legacy I want to leave behind is to be remembered and to leave my mark. I want to let people know who I really was – not just a basketball player. I want them to know the true Ella, who is funny and kind.”

2 DAYS AGO