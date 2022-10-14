ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WPXI Pittsburgh

Football Hall of Famer Charley Trippi dead at 100

ATHENS, Ga. — Football Hall of Famer Charley Trippi, who led the University of Georgia to a perfect season in 1946 and took the Chicago Cardinals to an NFL championship the following year, died Wednesday. He was 100. Trippi died at his home in Athens, Georgia, the University of...
ATHENS, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL Week 7 parlay: Let's make some money

Let’s have some fun. Parlays are fun. The are not meant to be always winners. But when they are, the payout is great. And so is the feeling. After looking at Tipico Sportsbook‘s NFL Week 7 odds, here is a “Let’s make some money” NFL parlay bet to cash in on among SportbookWire’s NFL expert picks and predictions.

