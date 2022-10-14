Read full article on original website
Football Hall of Famer Charley Trippi dead at 100
ATHENS, Ga. — Football Hall of Famer Charley Trippi, who led the University of Georgia to a perfect season in 1946 and took the Chicago Cardinals to an NFL championship the following year, died Wednesday. He was 100. Trippi died at his home in Athens, Georgia, the University of...
KREX
Raiders win Youth Football Championship over the Chargers
The Raiders scored early and often in the lightweight division against the Chargers. Quarterback Aiden Shiao was a major catalyst for the Raider's win. He was running wild. He scored the Raider's second touchdown and had a couple of electrifying plays.
NFL Week 7 parlay: Let's make some money
Let’s have some fun. Parlays are fun. The are not meant to be always winners. But when they are, the payout is great. And so is the feeling. After looking at Tipico Sportsbook‘s NFL Week 7 odds, here is a “Let’s make some money” NFL parlay bet to cash in on among SportbookWire’s NFL expert picks and predictions.
