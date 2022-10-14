Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These Florida looters have been arrested for looting during Hurricane IanVictorFort Myers Beach, FL
A Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Bought in Florida Has Won a Half-Share of $494 Million Jackpot – Could It Be You?Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Governor DeSantis Delivers $5,000 Bonuses to Florida Police Officers in Thanks for Their Efforts Around the HurricaneToby HazlewoodFlorida State
'Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa Welcomes First Overnight Guests Just 13 Days After Hurricane IanNOISE Inc.Captiva, FL
The Link Between Hurricanes and Climate ChangeToni Koraza
Related
Fort Myers Beach access
Fort Myers Beach residents, business owners, and hired contractors are allowed to return to the island on Wednesday.
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral businesses working to reopen their doors
Restaurants and businesses in Cape Coral are working on getting back up and running after Hurricane Ian. Downtown Cape Coral was hit hard, and now business owners are determined to be there for the community. Nakisha Camacho is doing her best to keep a smile on her face, but seeing...
NBC Miami
Some Residents of SW Florida City Destroyed by Ian Want County to Take Control
Some residents of a southwest Florida city that was destroyed by Hurricane Ian wants the city’s local government shut down and the county to take control. NBC affiliate WBBH-TV reports the residents of Fort Myers Beach want Lee County to take control of the island due to what they say is mismanagement in recovery efforts and concerns about the town’s ability to financially support rebuilding efforts.
capecoralbreeze.com
Shell Factory hosts Nam Jam
The Shell Factory, despite Ian-wrought damages in the Nature Park, the Southern Grill and more, took a step forward Sunday, holding its annual Nam Jam celebration, albeit in a simplified form. “We’re trying to bring some normalcy back and we didn’t want to cancel Nam Jam because it’s so important...
capecoralbreeze.com
Kids in costume eat free at Hooters on Halloween
Children wearing their Halloween costume at any of the Southwest Florida Hooters restaurants on Monday, Oct. 31 will receive a free kids meal. The meals are served on a Hooters Kids Club Frisbee that the kids can take home. Kids meal choices include grilled cheese, wings, boneless wings, burger sliders and mac & cheese. Kids meals include a side and beverage.
capecoralbreeze.com
The Players Circle Theater seeks volunteers; new season opens Nov. 1
The Players Circle Theater will hold a special meet-and-greet for volunteers on Saturday, Oct. 22. “There’s a volunteer job for everyone,” a release from the theater states. “And everyone needs to find his/her niche.”. North Fort Myers’ newest professional theater, is located at The Shell Factory, 16554...
'Miraculous': Sanibel Causeway reopens to island residents for first time since Hurricane Ian
The only road to a popular Southwest Florida barrier island has reopened to residents for the first time since Hurricane Ian.
tourcounsel.com
Fort Myers Beach, Estero Island, Florida (with Map & Photos)
Fort Myers is an alternative subject to the hustle and bustle and the bling Miami of Florida. Fort Myers is on the Caloosahatchee River and has no notable beaches, but some of the best in America are on Sanibel Island, 26 miles (42 km) from downtown Fort Myers, plus a toll bridge.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Lee County moving evacuees to North Fort Myers shelter
Lee County is working with the Florida Department of Emergency Management on a longer-term solution to Hurricane Ian sheltering operations. The county will transition displaced residents from the Hertz Arena and Estero Recreation shelters in a phased approach this week. Evacuees will be relocated to a newly opened shelter. Evacuees at Hertz Arena will depart today between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. These transitions will continue until all evacuees are moved. The Estero Recreation shelter will transition later in the week. LeeTran will provide transportation to the shelter. These residents will be combined into one shelter in the Del Tura Plaza, a former Publix location at 18900 N. Tamiami Trail in North Fort Myers. Lee County will continue to work with nonprofits, local, state and federal partners to provide services to the evacuees. The state will manage this shelter with its contractor, CDR Maguire.
capecoralbreeze.com
Lee County Animal Services to host multiple Mobile Pet Pantries
Lee County Domestic Animal Services will hold mobile pet pantries for residents with pets impacted by Hurricane Ian. Dry dog and cat food will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. The locations, dates and times are:. Tuesday, Oct. 18, from 9 – 11 a.m. at the Kelly Road Soccer...
capecoralbreeze.com
Matlacha Bridge and roadway open
A week after high-end Category 4 Hurricane Ian made landfall across Southwest Florida, a passageway to badly-battered Pine Island opened Wednesday. Governor Ron DeSantis made the announcement on Matlacha Wednesday morning before meeting with President Joe Biden while final inspections were being done. He said a temporary reconstruction of the bridge connecting the island area to the mainland would be open to the public later that day. While that claim did not come to fruition and the bridge did not open to the public, it was used on Wednesday for emergency vehicles, power company trucks, debris removal trucks, and supply trucks.
capecoralbreeze.com
Hurricane Ian update from Lee County – Sheltering Operations
Lee County is working with the Florida Department of Emergency Management on a longer-term solution to Hurricane Ian sheltering operations. The county will transition displaced residents from the Hertz Arena and Estero Recreation shelters in a phased approach this week. Evacuees will be relocated to a newly opened shelter. Evacuees...
capecoralbreeze.com
Cape Council to hold special meeting
After losing two meetings because of Hurricane Ian, Cape Coral City Council will hold a special meeting Wednesday to deal of some of the business backlog. The session will begin at 4:30 p.m. and will include the reintroduction of a dozen ordinances and resolutions that had been introduced before the storm interrupted the consideration process. If again carried forward, public hearings will be set for the meeting on Nov. 2, the last full meeting for Council before the General Election.
Collier County continues beach clean up efforts
The Florida Department of Health in Collier County continues to advise the public to not swim in the water due to the possible increase of water-borne illness.
‘Where do you start?’: Beloved Naples eatery aims to reopen soon despite massive damage from Ian
A popular restaurant in Naples, Florida, suffered severe damage as the result of Hurricane Ian, and the owners, like so many others across Southwest Florida, have been scrambling to pick up the pieces and begin the difficult process of rebuilding what was lost.
Man defrauds motorist with hand-made sign in Southwest Florida
A man's been arrested after he was caught holding a sign asking for donations for a sick child that may not exist.
WINKNEWS.com
City of Naples continues to struggle with flooding after Hurricane Ian
With cleanup and recovery from Hurricane Ian in full force, The City of Naples is dealing with more flooding. The city’s stormwater system is having trouble keeping up with rainwater, so now there are talks to fix the issue, but could be a long process. There’s a lot of...
capecoralbreeze.com
Hurricane Ian Recovery Resources:Updates
Beginning Monday, Oct. 17, access to Fort Myers Beach will be limited to essential response personnel each Monday and Tuesday to speed restoration of essential services and infrastructure. The goal is to complete specific infrastructure rebuilding missions on a tight deadline. Residents and their hired contractors can access the island from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Essential response personnel include: debris management (crews from CrowderGulf and Thompson Debris); water and sewer utility providers; and transportation crews from Florida DOT and Lee DOT. The plan is an essential step in bringing back the residential, commercial, and tourism hub of Fort Myers Beach. It is designed to make substantial progress on a condensed timeline. This schedule will continue until further notice.
capecoralbreeze.com
Watch out for burrowing owls
As you remove debris and place it by the curb, watch out for burrowing owls. “Many of Cape Coral’s iconic and endangered burrowing owls survived Ian,” the Cape Coral Friends of Wildlife said in a release issued this morning.“Resilient, just as their human neighbors have proven to be. Nature has taught he birds to leave their burrows and take shelter in places such as the eaves of our homes. The storm has passed, and Cape Coral Friends of Wildlife urges residents to check for burrows before dumping debris. The owls dig their burrows in empty lots and street medians. Humans cannot control the force of nature, but we can ensure that the City Bird of Cape Coral remains with us for generations to come.”
Comments / 0