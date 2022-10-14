Lee County is working with the Florida Department of Emergency Management on a longer-term solution to Hurricane Ian sheltering operations. The county will transition displaced residents from the Hertz Arena and Estero Recreation shelters in a phased approach this week. Evacuees will be relocated to a newly opened shelter. Evacuees at Hertz Arena will depart today between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. These transitions will continue until all evacuees are moved. The Estero Recreation shelter will transition later in the week. LeeTran will provide transportation to the shelter. These residents will be combined into one shelter in the Del Tura Plaza, a former Publix location at 18900 N. Tamiami Trail in North Fort Myers. Lee County will continue to work with nonprofits, local, state and federal partners to provide services to the evacuees. The state will manage this shelter with its contractor, CDR Maguire.

LEE COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO