Cape Coral, FL

Mark Metzler

Mark Metzler, 69, died October 3, 2022 at Hope Hospice in Cape Coral, FL following complications from a stroke. Mark was born July 24, 1953 in NJ. He lived in Hackensack, Maywood, and Barry Lakes, NJ, until he moved to Cape Coral, FL in 1989 and finally to North Fort Myers. Mark graduated from Hackensack High School in 1971, where he excelled in both football and wrestling and later attended Englewood Cliffs College.
CAPE CORAL, FL
Kids in costume eat free at Hooters on Halloween

Children wearing their Halloween costume at any of the Southwest Florida Hooters restaurants on Monday, Oct. 31 will receive a free kids meal. The meals are served on a Hooters Kids Club Frisbee that the kids can take home. Kids meal choices include grilled cheese, wings, boneless wings, burger sliders and mac & cheese. Kids meals include a side and beverage.
CAPE CORAL, FL
Florida Department of Health reopens some locations post Hurricane Ian

In response to Hurricane Ian, all locations for the Florida Department of Health in Lee County have been closed since the onset of Hurricane Ian. Some locations are open, while some locations will remain closed until further notice. The following locations are open and operating regular hours:. Community Health and...
LEE COUNTY, FL
The Gulf Coast Harmonizers announce “Fall Harmony Fest” returns

The Gulf Coast Harmonizers in their 30th year entertaining Lee County are bringing back the canceled “Fall Harmony Fest” with a couple of changes. After Hurricane Ian, the community could use some music to lift spirits. The free show will be Nov. 20, 2 p.m. at Cypress Lake...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Hurricane Ian Recovery Resources:Updates

Beginning Monday, Oct. 17, access to Fort Myers Beach will be limited to essential response personnel each Monday and Tuesday to speed restoration of essential services and infrastructure. The goal is to complete specific infrastructure rebuilding missions on a tight deadline. Residents and their hired contractors can access the island from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Essential response personnel include: debris management (crews from CrowderGulf and Thompson Debris); water and sewer utility providers; and transportation crews from Florida DOT and Lee DOT. The plan is an essential step in bringing back the residential, commercial, and tourism hub of Fort Myers Beach. It is designed to make substantial progress on a condensed timeline. This schedule will continue until further notice.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
Hugh K. Schilling Jr.

Hugh K. Schilling Jr. “Hutch”, 69, of Cape Coral, FL. & Gem Lake, MN. passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022 after a brief and vigorous battle with cancer. He was born in Minneapolis on June 18, 1953 to Hugh and Margaret “Peggy” Schilling. He spent his early years in Highland Park, where exploring the river bluffs sparked a lifelong love of nature and the outdoors.
CAPE CORAL, FL
Shell Factory hosts Nam Jam

The Shell Factory, despite Ian-wrought damages in the Nature Park, the Southern Grill and more, took a step forward Sunday, holding its annual Nam Jam celebration, albeit in a simplified form. “We’re trying to bring some normalcy back and we didn’t want to cancel Nam Jam because it’s so important...
CAPE CORAL, FL
Matlacha Bridge and roadway open

A week after high-end Category 4 Hurricane Ian made landfall across Southwest Florida, a passageway to badly-battered Pine Island opened Wednesday. Governor Ron DeSantis made the announcement on Matlacha Wednesday morning before meeting with President Joe Biden while final inspections were being done. He said a temporary reconstruction of the bridge connecting the island area to the mainland would be open to the public later that day. While that claim did not come to fruition and the bridge did not open to the public, it was used on Wednesday for emergency vehicles, power company trucks, debris removal trucks, and supply trucks.
MATLACHA, FL
Sanibel Captiva Community Bank donates $100,000 to support Southwest Florida Hurricane Ian relief efforts

Sanibel Captiva Community Bank has announced it will donate $100,000 to local nonprofit organizations to support local Hurricane Ian relief efforts. “As a community bank, we believe it is our responsibility to help our community, especially in the wake of such a devastating and tragic event like Hurricane Ian,” said Sanibel Captiva Community Bank President Kyle DeCicco. “Our goal for these funds is to support those who need it most so Southwest Florida can recover and rebuild.”
FORT MYERS, FL
FEMA offers resource guide

Recovery efforts from Hurricane Ian are underway, and we are here for you as we begin to rebuild even stronger and better! Please use this resource guide to assist you. ☐ FEMA: FEMA aids individuals and families who have disaster-caused damages to their homes as a result of a presidentially declared disaster. FEMA can help with other assistance needs, such as disaster-caused childcare needs, disaster medical expenses or necessary clean-up items. Phone: 800-621-3362.
FORT MYERS, FL
Health department offers FAQ on mold

Hurricane Ian and subsequent rains have left many property owners with questions about mold. The Florida Department of Health in Lee County has provided some answers to the most common questions. Frequently Asked Questions: Indoor Mold. How can I tell if there is mold in my home?. · Search areas...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Lee County Animal Services to host multiple Mobile Pet Pantries

Lee County Domestic Animal Services will hold mobile pet pantries for residents with pets impacted by Hurricane Ian. Dry dog and cat food will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. The locations, dates and times are:. Tuesday, Oct. 18, from 9 – 11 a.m. at the Kelly Road Soccer...
LEE COUNTY, FL
The Players Circle Theater seeks volunteers; new season opens Nov. 1

The Players Circle Theater will hold a special meet-and-greet for volunteers on Saturday, Oct. 22. “There’s a volunteer job for everyone,” a release from the theater states. “And everyone needs to find his/her niche.”. North Fort Myers’ newest professional theater, is located at The Shell Factory, 16554...
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
Watch out for burrowing owls

As you remove debris and place it by the curb, watch out for burrowing owls. “Many of Cape Coral’s iconic and endangered burrowing owls survived Ian,” the Cape Coral Friends of Wildlife said in a release issued this morning.“Resilient, just as their human neighbors have proven to be. Nature has taught he birds to leave their burrows and take shelter in places such as the eaves of our homes. The storm has passed, and Cape Coral Friends of Wildlife urges residents to check for burrows before dumping debris. The owls dig their burrows in empty lots and street medians. Humans cannot control the force of nature, but we can ensure that the City Bird of Cape Coral remains with us for generations to come.”
CAPE CORAL, FL
Broadway Palm reopens after Hurricane Ian with ‘A Chorus Line’

The show must go on, so Broadway Palm is reopening after Hurricane Ian with “A Chorus Line” playing now through Nov. 12. The original production was an unprecedented box office hit receiving 12 Tony Award nominations and winning nine. This sensational musical captures the spirit and tension of a Broadway chorus audition.
FORT MYERS, FL
Lee Tax Collector’s South Office closed today

The Lee County Tax Collector’s South Office at 15680 Pine Ridge Road, Fort Myers, will be closed on Monday, Oct. 17 due to unforeseen power issues. “We are actively working to fix the issues and apologize for any inconvenience,” officials said. Customers with appointments have been contacted directly...
FORT MYERS, FL
Wrong-way driver causes crash in I-75

A wrong-way driver on I-75 collided with a vehicle driven by a Cape Coral resident Saturday night in Broward County seriously injuring one person. According to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol, at 10:22 p.m. Oct. 15, driver Mireille Miller, 46, of Wellington, Fla., was traveling south in the northbound lanes of I-75 at mile marker 42, when the left front of her sedan collided with the left side of an SUV driven by a 20-year-old female from Cape Coral.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

