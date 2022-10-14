Read full article on original website
School district adds two more schools to its re-openings list
The School District of Lee County will open two additional schools this Friday — Hector Cafferata and Skyline elementaries. Hector Cafferata will open as one of the district’s partnership schools:. • Grades K-2 will open at partner school Hancock Creek Elementary. • Grades 3-5 will open at partner...
11th LCEC Goblin Gallop 5K/Kid Run rescheduled
The 11th Annual LCEC Goblin Gallop 5k/Kid Run to benefit the United Way has been rescheduled for Saturday, Jan. 7, at 7:30 a.m., at Jaycee Park in Cape Coral. The kids fun run starts at 8:45 a.m. The Goblin Gallop was originally scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 29, but has been...
Matlacha Bridge and roadway open
A week after high-end Category 4 Hurricane Ian made landfall across Southwest Florida, a passageway to badly-battered Pine Island opened Wednesday. Governor Ron DeSantis made the announcement on Matlacha Wednesday morning before meeting with President Joe Biden while final inspections were being done. He said a temporary reconstruction of the bridge connecting the island area to the mainland would be open to the public later that day. While that claim did not come to fruition and the bridge did not open to the public, it was used on Wednesday for emergency vehicles, power company trucks, debris removal trucks, and supply trucks.
Hurricane Ian update from Lee County – Sheltering Operations
Lee County is working with the Florida Department of Emergency Management on a longer-term solution to Hurricane Ian sheltering operations. The county will transition displaced residents from the Hertz Arena and Estero Recreation shelters in a phased approach this week. Evacuees will be relocated to a newly opened shelter. Evacuees...
Sullivan State Farm Insurance open, assisting community in recovery
Major storms and hurricanes are a way of life in Florida. Unfortunately, with the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian, we have been reminded of just how vulnerable we are to mother nature. Having flood and wind insurance offers protection and security, and the Sullivan State Farm Insurance team in Cape Coral is onsite to assist residents during these first critical steps on the road to recovery.
FEMA offers resource guide
Recovery efforts from Hurricane Ian are underway, and we are here for you as we begin to rebuild even stronger and better! Please use this resource guide to assist you. ☐ FEMA: FEMA aids individuals and families who have disaster-caused damages to their homes as a result of a presidentially declared disaster. FEMA can help with other assistance needs, such as disaster-caused childcare needs, disaster medical expenses or necessary clean-up items. Phone: 800-621-3362.
Florida Department of Health reopens some locations post Hurricane Ian
In response to Hurricane Ian, all locations for the Florida Department of Health in Lee County have been closed since the onset of Hurricane Ian. Some locations are open, while some locations will remain closed until further notice. The following locations are open and operating regular hours:. Community Health and...
The Gulf Coast Harmonizers announce “Fall Harmony Fest” returns
The Gulf Coast Harmonizers in their 30th year entertaining Lee County are bringing back the canceled “Fall Harmony Fest” with a couple of changes. After Hurricane Ian, the community could use some music to lift spirits. The free show will be Nov. 20, 2 p.m. at Cypress Lake...
Lee County Solid Waste to resume recycling pickup this week
Lee County Solid Waste’s haulers will resume collecting of recycling beginning the week of Monday, Oct. 17. Residents should put out their recycling bins on their scheduled collection day. Recycling service was suspended following Hurricane Ian’s landfall. Residents of the city of Fort Myers and city of Cape...
The Players Circle Theater seeks volunteers; new season opens Nov. 1
The Players Circle Theater will hold a special meet-and-greet for volunteers on Saturday, Oct. 22. “There’s a volunteer job for everyone,” a release from the theater states. “And everyone needs to find his/her niche.”. North Fort Myers’ newest professional theater, is located at The Shell Factory, 16554...
Cape Council to hold special meeting
After losing two meetings because of Hurricane Ian, Cape Coral City Council will hold a special meeting Wednesday to deal of some of the business backlog. The session will begin at 4:30 p.m. and will include the reintroduction of a dozen ordinances and resolutions that had been introduced before the storm interrupted the consideration process. If again carried forward, public hearings will be set for the meeting on Nov. 2, the last full meeting for Council before the General Election.
Health department offers FAQ on mold
Hurricane Ian and subsequent rains have left many property owners with questions about mold. The Florida Department of Health in Lee County has provided some answers to the most common questions. Frequently Asked Questions: Indoor Mold. How can I tell if there is mold in my home?. · Search areas...
Kids in costume eat free at Hooters on Halloween
Children wearing their Halloween costume at any of the Southwest Florida Hooters restaurants on Monday, Oct. 31 will receive a free kids meal. The meals are served on a Hooters Kids Club Frisbee that the kids can take home. Kids meal choices include grilled cheese, wings, boneless wings, burger sliders and mac & cheese. Kids meals include a side and beverage.
Sanibel Captiva Community Bank donates $100,000 to support Southwest Florida Hurricane Ian relief efforts
Sanibel Captiva Community Bank has announced it will donate $100,000 to local nonprofit organizations to support local Hurricane Ian relief efforts. “As a community bank, we believe it is our responsibility to help our community, especially in the wake of such a devastating and tragic event like Hurricane Ian,” said Sanibel Captiva Community Bank President Kyle DeCicco. “Our goal for these funds is to support those who need it most so Southwest Florida can recover and rebuild.”
Hurricane Ian Recovery Resources:Updates
Beginning Monday, Oct. 17, access to Fort Myers Beach will be limited to essential response personnel each Monday and Tuesday to speed restoration of essential services and infrastructure. The goal is to complete specific infrastructure rebuilding missions on a tight deadline. Residents and their hired contractors can access the island from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Essential response personnel include: debris management (crews from CrowderGulf and Thompson Debris); water and sewer utility providers; and transportation crews from Florida DOT and Lee DOT. The plan is an essential step in bringing back the residential, commercial, and tourism hub of Fort Myers Beach. It is designed to make substantial progress on a condensed timeline. This schedule will continue until further notice.
Lee County Animal Services to host multiple Mobile Pet Pantries
Lee County Domestic Animal Services will hold mobile pet pantries for residents with pets impacted by Hurricane Ian. Dry dog and cat food will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. The locations, dates and times are:. Tuesday, Oct. 18, from 9 – 11 a.m. at the Kelly Road Soccer...
Shell Factory hosts Nam Jam
The Shell Factory, despite Ian-wrought damages in the Nature Park, the Southern Grill and more, took a step forward Sunday, holding its annual Nam Jam celebration, albeit in a simplified form. “We’re trying to bring some normalcy back and we didn’t want to cancel Nam Jam because it’s so important...
Mark Metzler
Mark Metzler, 69, died October 3, 2022 at Hope Hospice in Cape Coral, FL following complications from a stroke. Mark was born July 24, 1953 in NJ. He lived in Hackensack, Maywood, and Barry Lakes, NJ, until he moved to Cape Coral, FL in 1989 and finally to North Fort Myers. Mark graduated from Hackensack High School in 1971, where he excelled in both football and wrestling and later attended Englewood Cliffs College.
Sanibel Causeway re-opens
The Sanibel Causeway bridge will reopen for public access today, Oct. 19, beginning at 11 a.m. Gov. Ron DeSantis made the announcement at the foot of the causeway this morning. With the reopening, the city’s emergency re-entry plan becomes effective. Until further notice, vehicular traffic over the causeway and bridge...
