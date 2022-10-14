ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Mark Metzler

Mark Metzler

Mark Metzler, 69, died October 3, 2022 at Hope Hospice in Cape Coral, FL following complications from a stroke. Mark was born July 24, 1953 in NJ. He lived in Hackensack, Maywood, and Barry Lakes, NJ, until he moved to Cape Coral, FL in 1989 and finally to North Fort Myers. Mark graduated from Hackensack High School in 1971, where he excelled in both football and wrestling and later attended Englewood Cliffs College.
CAPE CORAL, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

Kids in costume eat free at Hooters on Halloween

Children wearing their Halloween costume at any of the Southwest Florida Hooters restaurants on Monday, Oct. 31 will receive a free kids meal. The meals are served on a Hooters Kids Club Frisbee that the kids can take home. Kids meal choices include grilled cheese, wings, boneless wings, burger sliders and mac & cheese. Kids meals include a side and beverage.
CAPE CORAL, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

Temporary access plan to Fort Myers Beach implemented to speed recovery

Beginning today, Monday, Oct. 17, access to Fort Myers Beach will be limited to essential response personnel each Monday and Tuesday to speed restoration of essential services and infrastructure. The goal is to complete specific infrastructure rebuilding missions on a tight deadline. Residents and their hired contractors can access the...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

Sanibel Captiva Community Bank donates $100,000 to support Southwest Florida Hurricane Ian relief efforts

Sanibel Captiva Community Bank has announced it will donate $100,000 to local nonprofit organizations to support local Hurricane Ian relief efforts. “As a community bank, we believe it is our responsibility to help our community, especially in the wake of such a devastating and tragic event like Hurricane Ian,” said Sanibel Captiva Community Bank President Kyle DeCicco. “Our goal for these funds is to support those who need it most so Southwest Florida can recover and rebuild.”
FORT MYERS, FL
FEMA offers resource guide

FEMA offers resource guide

Recovery efforts from Hurricane Ian are underway, and we are here for you as we begin to rebuild even stronger and better! Please use this resource guide to assist you. ☐ FEMA: FEMA aids individuals and families who have disaster-caused damages to their homes as a result of a presidentially declared disaster. FEMA can help with other assistance needs, such as disaster-caused childcare needs, disaster medical expenses or necessary clean-up items. Phone: 800-621-3362.
FORT MYERS, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

The Gulf Coast Harmonizers announce “Fall Harmony Fest” returns

The Gulf Coast Harmonizers in their 30th year entertaining Lee County are bringing back the canceled “Fall Harmony Fest” with a couple of changes. After Hurricane Ian, the community could use some music to lift spirits. The free show will be Nov. 20, 2 p.m. at Cypress Lake...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Sanibel Causeway re-opens

Sanibel Causeway re-opens

The Sanibel Causeway bridge will reopen for public access today, Oct. 19, beginning at 11 a.m. Gov. Ron DeSantis made the announcement at the foot of the causeway this morning. With the reopening, the city’s emergency re-entry plan becomes effective. Until further notice, vehicular traffic over the causeway and bridge...
SANIBEL, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

Lee County Animal Services to host multiple Mobile Pet Pantries

Lee County Domestic Animal Services will hold mobile pet pantries for residents with pets impacted by Hurricane Ian. Dry dog and cat food will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. The locations, dates and times are:. Tuesday, Oct. 18, from 9 – 11 a.m. at the Kelly Road Soccer...
LEE COUNTY, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

Cape residents injured in motorcycle crash in Hendry County

Two motorcyclists from Cape Coral were seriously injured Sunday afternoon in an accident on County Road 78 (N. River Road) at Howard Lane near LaBelle in Hendry County. According to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when the 66-year-old male driver of the motorcycle lost control while negotiating a turn in the northbound lanes of County Road 78. The motorcycle overturned and travelled off the roadway.
HENDRY COUNTY, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

Health department offers FAQ on mold

Hurricane Ian and subsequent rains have left many property owners with questions about mold. The Florida Department of Health in Lee County has provided some answers to the most common questions. Frequently Asked Questions: Indoor Mold. How can I tell if there is mold in my home?. · Search areas...
LEE COUNTY, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

Lee Tax Collector’s South Office closed today

The Lee County Tax Collector’s South Office at 15680 Pine Ridge Road, Fort Myers, will be closed on Monday, Oct. 17 due to unforeseen power issues. “We are actively working to fix the issues and apologize for any inconvenience,” officials said. Customers with appointments have been contacted directly...
FORT MYERS, FL
Shell Factory hosts Nam Jam

Shell Factory hosts Nam Jam

The Shell Factory, despite Ian-wrought damages in the Nature Park, the Southern Grill and more, took a step forward Sunday, holding its annual Nam Jam celebration, albeit in a simplified form. “We’re trying to bring some normalcy back and we didn’t want to cancel Nam Jam because it’s so important...
CAPE CORAL, FL
Watch out for burrowing owls

Watch out for burrowing owls

As you remove debris and place it by the curb, watch out for burrowing owls. “Many of Cape Coral’s iconic and endangered burrowing owls survived Ian,” the Cape Coral Friends of Wildlife said in a release issued this morning.“Resilient, just as their human neighbors have proven to be. Nature has taught he birds to leave their burrows and take shelter in places such as the eaves of our homes. The storm has passed, and Cape Coral Friends of Wildlife urges residents to check for burrows before dumping debris. The owls dig their burrows in empty lots and street medians. Humans cannot control the force of nature, but we can ensure that the City Bird of Cape Coral remains with us for generations to come.”
CAPE CORAL, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

Sullivan State Farm Insurance open, assisting community in recovery

Major storms and hurricanes are a way of life in Florida. Unfortunately, with the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian, we have been reminded of just how vulnerable we are to mother nature. Having flood and wind insurance offers protection and security, and the Sullivan State Farm Insurance team in Cape Coral is onsite to assist residents during these first critical steps on the road to recovery.
CAPE CORAL, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

Wrong-way driver causes crash in I-75

A wrong-way driver on I-75 collided with a vehicle driven by a Cape Coral resident Saturday night in Broward County seriously injuring one person. According to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol, at 10:22 p.m. Oct. 15, driver Mireille Miller, 46, of Wellington, Fla., was traveling south in the northbound lanes of I-75 at mile marker 42, when the left front of her sedan collided with the left side of an SUV driven by a 20-year-old female from Cape Coral.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

The Players Circle Theater seeks volunteers; new season opens Nov. 1

The Players Circle Theater will hold a special meet-and-greet for volunteers on Saturday, Oct. 22. “There’s a volunteer job for everyone,” a release from the theater states. “And everyone needs to find his/her niche.”. North Fort Myers’ newest professional theater, is located at The Shell Factory, 16554...
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

Cape Council to hold special meeting

After losing two meetings because of Hurricane Ian, Cape Coral City Council will hold a special meeting Wednesday to deal of some of the business backlog. The session will begin at 4:30 p.m. and will include the reintroduction of a dozen ordinances and resolutions that had been introduced before the storm interrupted the consideration process. If again carried forward, public hearings will be set for the meeting on Nov. 2, the last full meeting for Council before the General Election.
CAPE CORAL, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

School district adds two more schools to its re-openings list

The School District of Lee County will open two additional schools this Friday — Hector Cafferata and Skyline elementaries. Hector Cafferata will open as one of the district’s partnership schools:. • Grades K-2 will open at partner school Hancock Creek Elementary. • Grades 3-5 will open at partner...
LEE COUNTY, FL

