Cape Coral, FL

Hurricane Ian update from Lee County – Sheltering Operations

Lee County is working with the Florida Department of Emergency Management on a longer-term solution to Hurricane Ian sheltering operations. The county will transition displaced residents from the Hertz Arena and Estero Recreation shelters in a phased approach this week. Evacuees will be relocated to a newly opened shelter. Evacuees...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody recognizes International Charity Fraud Awareness Week

As Florida continues rebuilding in the wake of Hurricane Ian, Attorney General Moody is recognizing International Charity Fraud Awareness Week with wise-giving tips for people donating to recovery efforts. Many Floridians may wish to contribute to the continuing recovery effort from Hurricane Ian. More than $45 million donors have given to the Florida Disaster Fund alone, as of Thursday. Generous Floridians must stay alert, as scammers often try to exploit disasters to rip off donors.
FLORIDA STATE
FEMA offers resource guide

Recovery efforts from Hurricane Ian are underway, and we are here for you as we begin to rebuild even stronger and better! Please use this resource guide to assist you. ☐ FEMA: FEMA aids individuals and families who have disaster-caused damages to their homes as a result of a presidentially declared disaster. FEMA can help with other assistance needs, such as disaster-caused childcare needs, disaster medical expenses or necessary clean-up items. Phone: 800-621-3362.
FORT MYERS, FL
Health department offers FAQ on mold

Hurricane Ian and subsequent rains have left many property owners with questions about mold. The Florida Department of Health in Lee County has provided some answers to the most common questions. Frequently Asked Questions: Indoor Mold. How can I tell if there is mold in my home?. · Search areas...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Kids in costume eat free at Hooters on Halloween

Children wearing their Halloween costume at any of the Southwest Florida Hooters restaurants on Monday, Oct. 31 will receive a free kids meal. The meals are served on a Hooters Kids Club Frisbee that the kids can take home. Kids meal choices include grilled cheese, wings, boneless wings, burger sliders and mac & cheese. Kids meals include a side and beverage.
CAPE CORAL, FL
Sullivan State Farm Insurance open, assisting community in recovery

Major storms and hurricanes are a way of life in Florida. Unfortunately, with the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian, we have been reminded of just how vulnerable we are to mother nature. Having flood and wind insurance offers protection and security, and the Sullivan State Farm Insurance team in Cape Coral is onsite to assist residents during these first critical steps on the road to recovery.
CAPE CORAL, FL
Norman Love Confections creates #SWFLStrong Florida Box

To support Hurricane Ian relief efforts, Norman Love Confections has created the #SWFLStrong Florida Box, with 50% of every purchase through early November going to Better Together, a local nonprofit dedicated to serving families and children. “While Hurricane Ian has devastated parts of Southwest Florida, the people of our community...
FLORIDA STATE
Sanibel Captiva Community Bank donates $100,000 to support Southwest Florida Hurricane Ian relief efforts

Sanibel Captiva Community Bank has announced it will donate $100,000 to local nonprofit organizations to support local Hurricane Ian relief efforts. “As a community bank, we believe it is our responsibility to help our community, especially in the wake of such a devastating and tragic event like Hurricane Ian,” said Sanibel Captiva Community Bank President Kyle DeCicco. “Our goal for these funds is to support those who need it most so Southwest Florida can recover and rebuild.”
FORT MYERS, FL
Mark Metzler

Mark Metzler, 69, died October 3, 2022 at Hope Hospice in Cape Coral, FL following complications from a stroke. Mark was born July 24, 1953 in NJ. He lived in Hackensack, Maywood, and Barry Lakes, NJ, until he moved to Cape Coral, FL in 1989 and finally to North Fort Myers. Mark graduated from Hackensack High School in 1971, where he excelled in both football and wrestling and later attended Englewood Cliffs College.
CAPE CORAL, FL
Applications available for limited recreational harvest of goliath grouper in state waters

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) will soon accept applications for the first harvest of goliath grouper in state waters since 1990. Those interested can apply anytime from Oct. 15-30, 2022, for the upcoming 2023 season, which will be a highly regulated limited harvest. This unique recreational opportunity...
Cape residents injured in motorcycle crash in Hendry County

Two motorcyclists from Cape Coral were seriously injured Sunday afternoon in an accident on County Road 78 (N. River Road) at Howard Lane near LaBelle in Hendry County. According to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when the 66-year-old male driver of the motorcycle lost control while negotiating a turn in the northbound lanes of County Road 78. The motorcycle overturned and travelled off the roadway.
HENDRY COUNTY, FL
Lee County Solid Waste to resume recycling pickup this week

Lee County Solid Waste’s haulers will resume collecting of recycling beginning the week of Monday, Oct. 17. Residents should put out their recycling bins on their scheduled collection day. Recycling service was suspended following Hurricane Ian’s landfall. Residents of the city of Fort Myers and city of Cape...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Lee Tax Collector’s South Office closed today

The Lee County Tax Collector’s South Office at 15680 Pine Ridge Road, Fort Myers, will be closed on Monday, Oct. 17 due to unforeseen power issues. “We are actively working to fix the issues and apologize for any inconvenience,” officials said. Customers with appointments have been contacted directly...
FORT MYERS, FL
Lee County Animal Services to host multiple Mobile Pet Pantries

Lee County Domestic Animal Services will hold mobile pet pantries for residents with pets impacted by Hurricane Ian. Dry dog and cat food will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. The locations, dates and times are:. Tuesday, Oct. 18, from 9 – 11 a.m. at the Kelly Road Soccer...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Sanibel Causeway re-opens

The Sanibel Causeway bridge will reopen for public access today, Oct. 19, beginning at 11 a.m. Gov. Ron DeSantis made the announcement at the foot of the causeway this morning. With the reopening, the city’s emergency re-entry plan becomes effective. Until further notice, vehicular traffic over the causeway and bridge...
SANIBEL, FL
Wrong-way driver causes crash in I-75

A wrong-way driver on I-75 collided with a vehicle driven by a Cape Coral resident Saturday night in Broward County seriously injuring one person. According to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol, at 10:22 p.m. Oct. 15, driver Mireille Miller, 46, of Wellington, Fla., was traveling south in the northbound lanes of I-75 at mile marker 42, when the left front of her sedan collided with the left side of an SUV driven by a 20-year-old female from Cape Coral.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Shell Factory hosts Nam Jam

The Shell Factory, despite Ian-wrought damages in the Nature Park, the Southern Grill and more, took a step forward Sunday, holding its annual Nam Jam celebration, albeit in a simplified form. “We’re trying to bring some normalcy back and we didn’t want to cancel Nam Jam because it’s so important...
CAPE CORAL, FL
This week’s campus re-openings up to 78 schools & centers

The number of School District of Lee County schools and special centers to resume classes this week now stands at 78. Eleven schools and five special centers are still waiting clearance to re-open in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The nine additional schools cleared over the weekend to start classes...
LEE COUNTY, FL

