KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Freeze warnings have been issued for all of East Tennessee and Southeast Kentucky as some of the coldest temperatures since winter arrive this week. With the colder temperatures approaching you’ll need to take extra precautions for your sensitive plants. Abby Stanley said, “hardy plants are obviously fine, so your winter annuals like Pansies and Mums should be fine. Most plants are acclimated to the low 40s right now, if they are out in the middle of the yard then it’s going to be easier for them to get bit. Things that are closer to a structure are going to stay warmer. Any tropical plants that are out on the porch for the summer will need to be brought in for sure.”

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO