Kentucky man accused of killing daughter arrested in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man by the name of Damian Bowden was found and arrested by the U.S. Marshals Task Force in Nashville after he was wanted in connection to the murder of his daughter Daquanna Bowden. Daquanna’s car was found by the Metro Nashville Police Department on Friday,...
'Operation Stop Arm' now underway in N.C.
The break led to all Clover schools being on a two-hour delay. The nation’s only amusement park straddling two states will expand to year-round operations beginning Jan. 1, 2023. Man shot, killed by roommate in Hickory, police say. Updated: 5 hours ago. The victim was pronounced dead at the...
LPD Narcotics Unit and SWAT Team out before daybreak on Monday
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – First Responders with the La Follette Fire Department and Campbell County EMS staged on South Avenue across from Gamble Motors. La Follette Police stopped traffic at the traffic light at the bottom of the hill on Highway 25W. The LPD Narcotics Unit, SWAT Team and La Follette Animal Control swiftly and quietly headed up South Avenue with blue lights on turning left onto West Elm Street.
Rare October snow seen in parts of East Tennessee
Overnight temperatures on Tuesday dropped across the region and some areas received a dusting of snowfall, a rarity for this time of year in East Tennessee.
‘Impractical Jokers’ Coming To North Carolina In 2023
James Murray, Sal Vulcano and Brian Quinn, creators and stars of truTV’s hit show Impractical Jokers, have announced a brand new live comedy tour. The 30+ city tour launches in February 2023. It’s the first time the comedians have toured together in three years and they’re coming to the Carolinas.
It's snowing in East Tennessee and it's only October!
LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. — October is supposed to be a bone-chilling month with Halloween coming up, but this is a little ridiculous! People in Campbell County woke up Tuesday to find it was snowing outside, and we're barely halfway through the month!. You read that right: Snow. In October. This...
Food box giveaways in the Tennessee Valley
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Need help with food for yourself or your family? These events may be able to help. Oakwood University Church, 5500 Adventist Blvd NW, Huntsville, AL 35896. Every Wednesday at 11:00am, rear parking lot of the Family Life Center. New Life Worship Center Huntsville. Free food, fresh...
Bobcat population in NC increasing, wildlife officials say
(WGHP) — Officials with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission say the state’s bobcat population continues to increase. Over the last 50 years, the bobcat population has rebounded due to habitat restoration work and the NCWRC’s authorization of bobcat hunting and trapping season in all regions of NC. Bobcats are about twice the size of […]
Early voting begins in Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Wednesday, Tennesseeans can start voting in the election early. Early voting lasts until Nov. 3, just five days before election day. You can cast your ballot Monday through Saturday at any early voting location. To see where and when you should go to vote early, you can contact the local county election commission office.
Tennessee fined $100K after fans storm field following win over Alabama
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. One dead, two injured after shooting at nightclub on Alcoa Highway, police say. Knoxville Police units arrived to El Pulpo Loco and pronounced one man dead, officials said. Cleaning up Neyland Stadium after Vols defeat Alabama. Updated: 5 hours ago. Thousands of...
‘It’s heartbreaking’ | Future UT students might have harder time getting accepted
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Despite UT’s big wins in football and most sports these days, school leaders are still facing big problems. During WVLT’s Big Orange Kick-Off show Saturday morning, Chancellor Donde Plowman said acceptance might be harder than before. “We want to grow this university. That’s why...
What-a-melon: Winners announced in giant pumpkin and watermelon competition at NC State Fair
Cotton candy, carnival rides, games, fried everything…the NC State Fair is back. And earlier this week, they had what North Carolina Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services Public Information Officer Brandon Herring called “always a crowd favorite and maybe the most photographed spot on the fairgrounds during the fair” — the giant pumpkin and watermelon competition.
This Is The Creepiest Place To Visit In North Carolina
Thrillist searched around the country for the spookiest places in state, including this infamous haunt in North Carolina.
WHNT-TV
Cold Weather Is Coming – Be Prepared
Cold air is on the way to the Tennessee Valley. It has been some time since we have had temperatures this cold, so it is a good idea to review ways to stay safe during the cold. When temperatures fall to or below freezing, plants, crops, pipes, people and pets...
Killer freeze on the horizon: plants will need protecting
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Freeze warnings have been issued for all of East Tennessee and Southeast Kentucky as some of the coldest temperatures since winter arrive this week. With the colder temperatures approaching you’ll need to take extra precautions for your sensitive plants. Abby Stanley said, “hardy plants are obviously fine, so your winter annuals like Pansies and Mums should be fine. Most plants are acclimated to the low 40s right now, if they are out in the middle of the yard then it’s going to be easier for them to get bit. Things that are closer to a structure are going to stay warmer. Any tropical plants that are out on the porch for the summer will need to be brought in for sure.”
Cold front brings rain today and cold temperatures for the new week
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A cold front arrives later today bringing downpours and a few thunderstorms. This front will also bring us very cold air for the new week with a few chances for lows to drop near freezing. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone...
