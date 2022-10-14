Read full article on original website
Ms. $weet $outhern Mi$ty Rain
2d ago
I do Not blame this kid. My sister nick named her youngest daughter Moose. She would cry everytime my sister called her that. My sister is like my Mother. Once she found something that Irritates you. They STICK with it.
Reply
5
Debbie Burtwell
2d ago
Well their you, have it. Now do what he asks. He is a very smart child. Respect Him. 🤗❤️🥰
Reply(1)
10
Related
I refused to swap seats when a woman demanded I move so she could sit next to her husband on the plane – who’s right?
A WOMAN has told she refused to give up her seat to a stranger who demanded to be sat next to her husband on a long-haul flight. Taking to TikTok to share her story, the passenger explained how he was expected to give up her seat at the front of the plane, in exchange for one at the back on the aircraft on a flight from Los Angeles to Sydney.
Husband’s question over if it’s wrong to date an old flame while his wife has dementia leaves internet divided
THE internet is divided after a man asked for advice on whether it’s wrong to date an old flame while his wife has advanced dementia. The anonymous husband posed the question about finding love again after serving as his wife's sole caregiver for years. The husband told The Washington...
Upworthy
Dad jumps in to dance with daughter when she was left to dance alone without a partner
Some dads share absolutely beautiful relationships with their children, creating memorable experiences out of simple activities such as making them breakfast or dropping them to school. These are wonderful memories for children who are close to their dads. For one particular daughter, when her dad noticed the girl was dancing...
msn.com
Woman finds her daughter hiding behind shower curtain while sitting on toilet seat
This hilarious video begins with Jaclyn Thompson suspiciously entering her bathroom while holding a camera. There, she catches her daughter sitting on the toilet seat and hiding herself with the shower curtain. "Toddlers are weird creatures," said Jaclyn. "This toddler was hiding on the toilet by wrapping herself up with the shower curtain." This ludicrous moment was caught on camera on July 23, 2022. Location: Broken Arrow, OK, USA Filmed on: 2022-07-23 WooGlobe Ref : WGA962834.
Son Reveals Mom’s Secret to His Siblings, Now They Want Nothing to Do With Her
It’s not uncommon for marriages to end in divorce, but when the divorce is caused by an affair, it can be especially difficult for everyone involved. If the affair is kept secret, it can add an extra layer of complexity to the situation. In some cases, as you’re about to read, some children may be caught in the middle, having to choose between their parents or keep the secret themselves.
Terrifying moment seven women dancing for joy plummet into a pit as backyard ground collapses from right under them - the birthday party continued after they only suffered minor scrapes
These seven dancing ladies are fortunate to have only escaped with only minor scrapes after they fell into a pit in the backyard of a home in the northeastern Brazilian city of Alagoinhas. Footage of the frightening accident shows the women forming a small circle with their arms wrapped around...
Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Says She 'Wouldn't Be Sober and Sane' If She'd Had Baby Sooner in Life
Kelly Osbourne explained why she is grateful to start a new chapter as a mom at this point in her life Kelly Osbourne is sharing her gratitude for Red Table Talk. Appearing as a guest host on the latest episode of the Facebook Watch series featuring Hayden Panettiere, the singer opened up about what her pregnancy means to her at this stage of her life. "I feel very blessed that this didn't happen before because I wouldn't have been sober and sane. Because you can be sober, but not...
Man’s Ex-girlfriend’s Father Dies and Leaves Him an Inheritance but His Ex Thinks He Should Give It Back
Dealing with an ex is never an ideal situation but this story told by u/Following0k1026 is a level above the rest. The author dated his girlfriend for a lengthy seven years but ended things mere months ago when he realized things just weren't working out. He felt their futures didn't align anymore, which is actually one of the top reasons couples end things.
Dad Refuses to Walk Daughter Down the Aisle as She’s Marrying Her Sister’s Ex Following Affair
A dad is refusing to walk his daughter down the aisle on her wedding day because he's upset her relationship is allegedly the product of an affair — with a man the woman's sister was seeing, no less. On Reddit, the frustrated father shared he's still reeling from finding...
"Be careful. They're the same." A guy breaks-up his girlfriend after 3 weeks of dating. Thanks to her father
"As we experience life, our brain begins to develop a sixth sense. Many times, we choose to ignore what we know to be true. Trusting your "gut" when you see red flags is one of the most important things that you can do for your emotional and physical health." – Aaron Horn LMFT.
Cops were called after a neighbour complained about my ‘obscene’ bush – but Instagram and TikTok fans love it
A CHEEKY gardener has told how cops were called to his home after a neighbour complained about his “obscene” bush. Richard Jackson's x-rated topiary has entertained passers-by for two decades, with Instagram and Tik-Tok fans desperate to feature it on their online profiles. He crafted the cheeky gesture...
Woman gets married in a ruffled $20 party dress: 'I knew our marriage wouldn't be worth the expense of a wedding gown'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I should never have gotten married. It's easy to say that now that it's been years since my divorce.
A mother who didn't know for years that her brother was her own son
The unsolved mystery of a mother who didn't know for years that her brother was her own son. This is the story of a girl who gave birth at the age of 5 and became the world's first youngest mother in the last 83 years.
Teenager, 19, plans to marry and have children with her 48-year-old 'soulmate' who gets mistaken for her DAD 'all the time'
An Australian teenager has opened up about her relationship with a man 29 years her senior and the cruel comments the couple have received. Jorja McMahon, who is just 19 years old, and 48-year-old Graham got into a relationship three months ago when she was 'in a hard living situation and in a bad headspace'.
Woman will withhold inheritance from son if her daughter-in-law doesn’t call her every day to chat
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. My good friend Chad’s mother, Helen, was one of the nicest women I ever met. She was the kind of older woman who doted on everyone like she was their grandmother, always giving hugs and little gifts of candies when you ran into her in public. Then, she would invite you to her house for tea or coffee and if you knew Chad and his mom, you knew not to pass up this offer because she was an excellent baker, too.
I was heartbroken when spots on my daughter’s tongue turned out to be sign of killer disease
IT can often be difficult getting kids to sleep. So when mum Laura Cartwright noticed her little girl Elsie was struggling with fatigue, she put it down to early mornings and late nights. Elsie was just three-years-old at the time, and Laura said she looked pale and washed out. She...
KIDS・
I ordered trendy jogging bottoms in size XXS… when I tried them on, I was mortified, people say I looked like Aladdin
A FASHION lover was compared to Aladdin after trying on a pair of jogging bottoms she had ordered online. With millions of products and edited photos, shopping online can be a bit like gambling - you never really know what's going to arrive at your doorstep. And nobody knows it...
My baby nearly died after life-saver nurse spotted ‘something strange’ in her scan picture
PREGNANCY is a rollercoaster - with baby scans being up there with one of the most emotional parts of carrying a child. But one mum will never forget the 20-week scan she had with her little girl. Natalie Robinson wasn’t initially concerned when a nurse struggled to take clear pictures...
'Next time I will ask for permission': Uncle is fined $1,900 after he placed dye in Brazilian waterfall to celebrate his pregnant niece's gender reveal that later went viral
Brazilian authorities have fined the uncle of a pregnant woman for pouring a dye on a waterfall to reveal the gender of her baby. Raijan Mascarello was hit with a 10,000 reals fine (a little over $1,900) Thursday by the Mato Grosso State Secretariat for the Environment because he had placed 'solid, liquid, or gaseous waste or debris, oils or substance oils' in the waterfall.
Comments / 18