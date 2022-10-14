ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Comments / 18

Ms. $weet $outhern Mi$ty Rain
2d ago

I do Not blame this kid. My sister nick named her youngest daughter Moose. She would cry everytime my sister called her that. My sister is like my Mother. Once she found something that Irritates you. They STICK with it.

Reply
5
Debbie Burtwell
2d ago

Well their you, have it. Now do what he asks. He is a very smart child. Respect Him. 🤗❤️🥰

Reply(1)
10
Related
The US Sun

I refused to swap seats when a woman demanded I move so she could sit next to her husband on the plane – who’s right?

A WOMAN has told she refused to give up her seat to a stranger who demanded to be sat next to her husband on a long-haul flight. Taking to TikTok to share her story, the passenger explained how he was expected to give up her seat at the front of the plane, in exchange for one at the back on the aircraft on a flight from Los Angeles to Sydney.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
msn.com

Woman finds her daughter hiding behind shower curtain while sitting on toilet seat

This hilarious video begins with Jaclyn Thompson suspiciously entering her bathroom while holding a camera. There, she catches her daughter sitting on the toilet seat and hiding herself with the shower curtain. "Toddlers are weird creatures," said Jaclyn. "This toddler was hiding on the toilet by wrapping herself up with the shower curtain." This ludicrous moment was caught on camera on July 23, 2022. Location: Broken Arrow, OK, USA Filmed on: 2022-07-23 WooGlobe Ref : WGA962834.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Abby Joseph

Son Reveals Mom’s Secret to His Siblings, Now They Want Nothing to Do With Her

It’s not uncommon for marriages to end in divorce, but when the divorce is caused by an affair, it can be especially difficult for everyone involved. If the affair is kept secret, it can add an extra layer of complexity to the situation. In some cases, as you’re about to read, some children may be caught in the middle, having to choose between their parents or keep the secret themselves.
Daily Mail

Terrifying moment seven women dancing for joy plummet into a pit as backyard ground collapses from right under them - the birthday party continued after they only suffered minor scrapes

These seven dancing ladies are fortunate to have only escaped with only minor scrapes after they fell into a pit in the backyard of a home in the northeastern Brazilian city of Alagoinhas. Footage of the frightening accident shows the women forming a small circle with their arms wrapped around...
THEATER & DANCE
People

Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Says She 'Wouldn't Be Sober and Sane' If She'd Had Baby Sooner in Life

Kelly Osbourne explained why she is grateful to start a new chapter as a mom at this point in her life Kelly Osbourne is sharing her gratitude for Red Table Talk. Appearing as a guest host on the latest episode of the Facebook Watch series featuring Hayden Panettiere, the singer opened up about what her pregnancy means to her at this stage of her life. "I feel very blessed that this didn't happen before because I wouldn't have been sober and sane. Because you can be sober, but not...
CELEBRITIES
Alisha Starr

Man’s Ex-girlfriend’s Father Dies and Leaves Him an Inheritance but His Ex Thinks He Should Give It Back

Dealing with an ex is never an ideal situation but this story told by u/Following0k1026 is a level above the rest. The author dated his girlfriend for a lengthy seven years but ended things mere months ago when he realized things just weren't working out. He felt their futures didn't align anymore, which is actually one of the top reasons couples end things.
Mary Duncan

Woman will withhold inheritance from son if her daughter-in-law doesn’t call her every day to chat

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. My good friend Chad’s mother, Helen, was one of the nicest women I ever met. She was the kind of older woman who doted on everyone like she was their grandmother, always giving hugs and little gifts of candies when you ran into her in public. Then, she would invite you to her house for tea or coffee and if you knew Chad and his mom, you knew not to pass up this offer because she was an excellent baker, too.
Daily Mail

'Next time I will ask for permission': Uncle is fined $1,900 after he placed dye in Brazilian waterfall to celebrate his pregnant niece's gender reveal that later went viral

Brazilian authorities have fined the uncle of a pregnant woman for pouring a dye on a waterfall to reveal the gender of her baby. Raijan Mascarello was hit with a 10,000 reals fine (a little over $1,900) Thursday by the Mato Grosso State Secretariat for the Environment because he had placed 'solid, liquid, or gaseous waste or debris, oils or substance oils' in the waterfall.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy