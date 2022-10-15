KLBK’s “The Blitz” Week 8 Scores Recap: 2nd Half
Lamesa – 22
Brownfield – 30
–
Plainview – 62
Lubbock High – 19
–
Monterey – 13
Amarillo Caprock – 14
–
Coahoma – 16
Idalou – 28
–
Garden City – 81
Borden County – 36
–
Kingdom Prep – 38
Happy – 78
–
Whitharral – 60
Cotton Center – 0
–
Lazbuddie – 16
Hart – 61
–
Loop – 0
Kl ondike – 46
–
New Home – 70
Smyer – 8
–
Bovina – 63
Crosbyton – 21
–
Morton – 0
Ropes – 38
–
Sudan – 48
Lockney – 21
–
Dalhart – 39
Shallowater – 71
–
Floydada – 7
New Deal – 42Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.
Comments / 0