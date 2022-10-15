ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lamesa, TX

KLBK’s “The Blitz” Week 8 Scores Recap: 2nd Half

By Lauren Cottrell
 4 days ago

Lamesa – 22

Brownfield – 30

Plainview – 62

Lubbock High – 19

Monterey – 13

Amarillo Caprock – 14

Coahoma – 16

Idalou – 28

Garden City – 81

Borden County – 36

Kingdom Prep – 38

Happy – 78

Whitharral – 60

Cotton Center – 0

Lazbuddie – 16

Hart – 61

Loop – 0

Kl ondike – 46

New Home – 70

Smyer – 8

Bovina – 63

Crosbyton – 21

Morton – 0

Ropes – 38

Sudan – 48

Lockney – 21

Dalhart – 39

Shallowater – 71

Floydada – 7

New Deal – 42

