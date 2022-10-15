ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KLBK’s “The Blitz” Week 8 Scores Recap: 1st Half

By Lauren Cottrell
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45bhUq_0iZsqjJ100

Roosevelt – 21

Abernathy – 40

Amarillo High – 17

Coronado – 28

Abilene – 8

Lubbock Cooper – 11

*Currently in fourth quarter*

Andrews – 36

Estacado – 36

Frenship – 42

Midland High – 38

Olton – 26

Sundown – 49

Graham – 21

Snyder – 35

Denver City – 28

Slaton – 22

Dimmitt – 14

Friona – 55

Ralls – 13

Hale Center – 28

Anton – 6

S pringlake Earth – 54

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

