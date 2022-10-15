KLBK’s “The Blitz” Week 8 Scores Recap: 1st Half
Roosevelt – 21
Abernathy – 40
–
Amarillo High – 17
Coronado – 28
–
Abilene – 8
Lubbock Cooper – 11
–
*Currently in fourth quarter*
Andrews – 36
Estacado – 36
–
Frenship – 42
Midland High – 38
–
Olton – 26
Sundown – 49
–
Graham – 21
Snyder – 35
–
Denver City – 28
Slaton – 22
–
Dimmitt – 14
Friona – 55
–
Ralls – 13
Hale Center – 28
–
Anton – 6
Anton – 6
S pringlake Earth – 54

