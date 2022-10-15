Titans fall to Saints smashmouth matchup

Friday night the St. Peter and Tri-City United football teams treated fans to a game that would have looked just as much at home in 1922 as it does today. With both the Saints and Titans fighting for every inch of the football field, multiple possessions over 12 plays and a combined 10 points, what the game lacked in terms of finesse, it made up for in drama. Thanks to a pair of second-half interceptions and a late goal-line stop, the St. Peter Saints claimed the 7-3 victory despite TCU's time of possession advantage.

The Saints received the opening kickoff and after a nine-yard completion on first down, they wouldn't be able to earn the yard needed and were forced to punt to TCU. What followed was a masterclass in ball control as the Titans smashed their way downfield in chunks of four to five yards on every play.

TCU would end up using all of the time remaining in the first quarter on the drive and coming out of the quarter break, the Titans were faced with a fourth down and six from the 15-yard line. TCU made the choice to go for it given the success of the drive, but this time the Saints kept them from converting and forced the turnover on downs.

St. Peter then drove down the field with the drive ultimately stalling in the red zone followed by a 22-yard field goal attempt to take the lead. The kick had plenty of distance but ended up being pulled just slightly to the right, giving TCU the ball at the 20 with 1:42 remaining in the half.

The Titans first two passes in the hurry up offense were misses but on third down, quarterback Henry Schendel connected with Luke Holicky on a pass to the middle that Holicky was able to take 34-yards into St. Peter territory. Another critical third down was converted when Schendel stepped up into the pocket and realized he had room to run up the middle where he was able to dive forward and gain the first with just 5.5 seconds remaining.

With one timeout remaining, TCU attempted to score from seven yards out but the pass went incomplete which forced them to try a field goal. Despite the Saints using their timeout to attempt to ice the kicker, Rafael Balcazar drilled the kick straight down the center to put the Titans up 3-0 at the half.

With the lead, TCU received the opening kickoff and in keeping with the themes of the game, the Titans were able to just drive down the field mixing runs with critical third down completions. It was becoming clear that if St. Peter was going to have a chance, the team would need an impact play, and it was Nakiye Mercado who supplied it when he intercepted a pass to a receiver on a hook route.

The Saints refused to let their first turnover of the night and drove all the way into the TCU red zone for the second time on the night. The drive took up the entire remaining third quarter with St. Peter facing a fourth and one from the two-yard line coming out of the break.

The Saints went to their strength and pounded the ball straight up the middle with a handoff to Cole Filand who powered through mass of bodies to cross the goal line and give St. Peter the lead. A Josh Bosacker PAT would increase the lead to 7-3 with 11:55 remaining in the game.

Needing a touchdown, the Titans returned the kickoff to the 28-yard line and in the style of game that had been present all night, took their time to pound the rock and convert key third downs. TCU found itself once again inside the red zone and after a third-down run of four yards found themselves in a fourth down and one situation from the two-yard line once again.

In a decision that surprised nobody, the Titans went for it and having had success on the ground all-night, ran it straight up the gut. This time though, it was the St. Peter defensive line that won the battle as the defenders completely blew up the run play for a loss of three and a turnover on downs with just over four minutes to go.

The Saints gained one first down and forced TCU to use all of its timeouts but still had to punt the ball away with 1:29 to go. The Titans took advantage of a punt that went out of bounds at the St. Peter 35 and still had the opportunity to pull off a game-winning drive. After a first down, TCU went to the air looking for some chunk yardage as the clock slipped below a minute, but Saints defensive back Isaac Alger read the play and was able to step ahead of the receiver and pick the ball off, sealing the win for St. Peter.

With the win, St. Peter improves to 3-4 (2-2 SCR) on the season while the loss drops Tri-City United to 3-4 (1-2 SCR).

Both teams have a quick turnaround with the Saints traveling to battle Jackson County Central Wednesday, Oct. 19, while the Titans host Jordan the same night.