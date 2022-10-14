ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Mid-week freeze watch in effect for south Louisiana: National Weather Service

The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a freeze watch for parishes in the greater Baton Rouge area. The colder weather will be late Tuesday night to 9 a.m. Wednesday, as the freeze watch will affect East Feliciana, West Feliciana, St. Helena, and Tangipahoa parishes. South Mississippi counties are also included.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

This Is the Top Ranking School District in Louisiana

Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Freeze warning issued for southeast Louisiana. Here's how much colder it could get this week.

It's going to get even chillier in southeast Louisiana this week, with a cold front bringing what could be the earliest freeze on record to the region. Temperatures are expected to "crater" Wednesday night as cold air moves in, according to the National Weather Service in Slidell. They will be some of the lowest temperatures in southeast Louisiana since the spring.
LOUISIANA STATE
kvol1330.com

Cajun Country Car Show and Truck or Treat

The Cajun Country Car Show & Trunk or Treat will be Saturday, October 22nd. There will be a variety of classic cars, hot rods, and more!. The event will be at 1345 Evangeline Thruway in Broussard, from 8 am – 2 pm. Kid’s Trunk or Treat will be from Noon – 1 pm. Awards at 2. The entry fee is $25.
BROUSSARD, LA
lakelandhawkeye.com

Baby Quails!

Baby Coturnix Quails, also called Japanese quails, can be found in the science wing of Lakeland High School in Dr. John Rockett’s classroom. The quail eggs, which were given to Dr. Rockett by his daughter, were incubated in the classroom and have recently hatched into chicks. The addition helps...
LAKELAND, FL
Calcasieu Parish News

Pastor of Louisiana Church Pleads Guilty to Money Laundering and Admits to Obtaining Over $889,000 Through Fraud

Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Dr. Charles J. Southall, III, age 64, pleaded guilty in a federal court in Louisiana on October 18, 2022, before United States District Judge Jay Zainey after previously being charged in a one-count bill of information with laundering proceeds unlawfully obtained from a wire fraud scheme, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 1957 and 2.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Fight in beauty shop parking lot near Essen Lane leaves one shot in the leg, EBRSO says

A fight in a beauty shop parking lot near Essen Lane Wednesday morning left a car window smashed and a man with a gunshot wound to the leg. Authorities with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the fight broke out in the parking lot of a beauty shop on Quarters Lake Rd. around 10:35 a.m. At some point a man and woman shattered the window of someone else's vehicle with a bat, said spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks.
BATON ROUGE, LA

