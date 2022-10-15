ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roan Mountain, TN

cartercountysports.com

Hampton Holds Steady In AP Poll

Hampton held steady in this week’s Tennessee AP Prep Football poll. The Bulldogs remained at No. 2 in Class 2A in this week’s installment of the poll after dispatching Cumberland Gap. Hampton tallied 103 points – 16 points behind No. 1 Tyner Academy. Fairley, Riverside and Westview...
HAMPTON, TN
WATE

Neyland Stadium topped 125 decibels during Tennessee vs Alabama game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee has revealed just how loud Neyland Stadium got during Saturday’s iconic game between the Tennessee Vols and the Alabama Crimson Tide. According to Tennessee Athletics, the stadium hit 125.4 decibels. “Thunder goes off right above your head, that booming sensation, that can approach around 120, 125,” said […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

It's snowing in East Tennessee and it's only October!

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. — October is supposed to be a bone-chilling month with Halloween coming up, but this is a little ridiculous! People in Campbell County woke up Tuesday to find it was snowing outside, and we're barely halfway through the month!. You read that right: Snow. In October. This...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
thecomeback.com

CFB world reacts to Tennessee earthquake following epic upset win

The Tennessee Volunteers upset the Alabama Crimson Tide, 52-49, on Saturday night in Knoxville. The epic game featured everything from game-winning kicks to an offensive lineman puking on the field. After the Volunteers‘ first win over Alabama in 16 years, Tennessee fans promptly tore down the field goalposts and dumped...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Tennessee's Likely Punishment For Field Storm Revealed

As magical of a moment as Vols fans storming the field at Neyland Stadium after Tennessee beat Alabama was, that magic comes at a price. And it'll probably range in the five- to six-figure range. Per Keith Farmer of Saturday Down South, the Southeastern Conference (SEC) is going to levy...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wjhl.com

Bays Mountain bobcats on the move to Tennessee

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The two bobcat kittens slated to become residents of Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium are on their way to the Tri-Cities, according to park officials. In a Monday afternoon Facebook post, park staff said the two brothers were picked up from their Montana zoo home...
KINGSPORT, TN
The Spun

Look: Dolly Parton Reacts To Tennessee Upsetting Alabama

All of Tennessee is rejoicing over the Volunteers taking down the Alabama Crimson Tide. On Sunday, country music star and Tennessee native Dolly Parton celebrated the Volunteers' seismic 52-49 win on Twitter. "I said it's great to be a Tennessee Vol! What a win last night," Parton wrote. "If I...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

Water line work to impact Elizabethton customers Wednesday

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Some Elizabethton utilities customers may notice changes to water pressure Wednesday night due to repairs. According to a release from the city, crews plan to work on a water line on West Elk Avenue starting at 9 p.m. Wednesday. Repair work on the line will continue through the night until it […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
cartercountysports.com

Vols Crack Top Five, Sit at No. 3 in AP, 4 in Coaches Poll

Following a historic 52-49 victory over No. 3/1 Alabama, the Tennessee Volunteers climbed once again in both the Associated Press Top 25 and the USA TODAY AFCA Coaches Poll, rising to No. 3 in the AP and No. 4 in the coaches. Tennessee (6-0, 3-0 SEC) coupled 15 first-place votes...
KNOXVILLE, TN
FanSided

Lane Kiffin just trolled the hell out of Tennessee and Nick Saban with one meme

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin trolls Nick Saban and Tennessee with one incredible meme. We must bow in the presence of our new meme lord Lane Kiffin. While people are allowed to evolve as human beings, never change, Lane. Never change. Nobody is better at trolling in the college football world than the Ole Miss head coach. With the power of his daughter spending $721 at a Zara, this king of the tarmac has created the perfect meme to troll his former mentor Nick Saban and his former team in the Tennessee Volunteers simultaneously.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

Campers upset over changes at Observation Knob Park

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — People who have been camping at Sullivan County’s Observation Knob Park showed up to a meeting in Blountville to voice their concerns about changes at the park. Observation Knob Park on the banks of South Holston Lake has offered public space for campers for nearly half a decade. Now, managers of […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
wataugaonline.com

First snow flurries of 2022 fall season on Tuesday

The first snow flurries of this year's fall season were observed on Tuesday. Many Watauga County residents noticed them county-wide during the afternoon, as observed on social media. Snow and/or snow flurries are not that uncommon in October for the High Country, but it is typically closer to Halloween when we see the first.
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
East Tennessean

Yung Gravy train rolls into Johnson City

On Oct. 15, Yung Gravy headlined the ETSU Student Government Association fall concert Saturday evening at Freedom Hall Civic Center. Gravy first gained large recognition via Soundcloud in 2017 when his single “Mr. Clean” quickly gained popularity. Since then, he has released four feature albums with one on the way, releasing later this October. Plus, “Mr. Clean” is now certified platinum by the RIAA.
JOHNSON CITY, TN

