Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bristol Casino Doubles Down on Breast Cancer Awareness Month With Events in OctoberJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
This North Carolina Hike Leads to the Ruins of a Plane CrashTravel MavenLinville, NC
Local Hospitals Experiencing System-Wide Failures as Quality Wanes from Staffing WoesJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Murals Across Johnson City Receiving Mixed Reviews as City Works to Add Decorative ArtJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Home and Yard Decorations are Only Beginning for Halloween Before December's Big EventJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Related
cartercountysports.com
Hampton Holds Steady In AP Poll
Hampton held steady in this week’s Tennessee AP Prep Football poll. The Bulldogs remained at No. 2 in Class 2A in this week’s installment of the poll after dispatching Cumberland Gap. Hampton tallied 103 points – 16 points behind No. 1 Tyner Academy. Fairley, Riverside and Westview...
Neyland Stadium topped 125 decibels during Tennessee vs Alabama game
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee has revealed just how loud Neyland Stadium got during Saturday’s iconic game between the Tennessee Vols and the Alabama Crimson Tide. According to Tennessee Athletics, the stadium hit 125.4 decibels. “Thunder goes off right above your head, that booming sensation, that can approach around 120, 125,” said […]
It's snowing in East Tennessee and it's only October!
LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. — October is supposed to be a bone-chilling month with Halloween coming up, but this is a little ridiculous! People in Campbell County woke up Tuesday to find it was snowing outside, and we're barely halfway through the month!. You read that right: Snow. In October. This...
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to Tennessee earthquake following epic upset win
The Tennessee Volunteers upset the Alabama Crimson Tide, 52-49, on Saturday night in Knoxville. The epic game featured everything from game-winning kicks to an offensive lineman puking on the field. After the Volunteers‘ first win over Alabama in 16 years, Tennessee fans promptly tore down the field goalposts and dumped...
Tennessee's Likely Punishment For Field Storm Revealed
As magical of a moment as Vols fans storming the field at Neyland Stadium after Tennessee beat Alabama was, that magic comes at a price. And it'll probably range in the five- to six-figure range. Per Keith Farmer of Saturday Down South, the Southeastern Conference (SEC) is going to levy...
Morgan Wallen Shares New Song, ‘Tennessee Fan,’ on Heels of Huge Upset Over Alabama
To celebrate the Tennessee Volunteers’ triumphant win over Alabama’s Crimson Tide, Morgan Wallen dropped a new song called “Tennessee Fan.” The Country Music star took to social media hours after the Volunteers’ big win on Saturday evening to share footage of his time at the game. However, it was set to a new tune.
wjhl.com
Bays Mountain bobcats on the move to Tennessee
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The two bobcat kittens slated to become residents of Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium are on their way to the Tri-Cities, according to park officials. In a Monday afternoon Facebook post, park staff said the two brothers were picked up from their Montana zoo home...
Rare October snow seen in parts of East Tennessee
Overnight temperatures on Tuesday dropped across the region and some areas received a dusting of snowfall, a rarity for this time of year in East Tennessee.
Look: Dolly Parton Reacts To Tennessee Upsetting Alabama
All of Tennessee is rejoicing over the Volunteers taking down the Alabama Crimson Tide. On Sunday, country music star and Tennessee native Dolly Parton celebrated the Volunteers' seismic 52-49 win on Twitter. "I said it's great to be a Tennessee Vol! What a win last night," Parton wrote. "If I...
Water line work to impact Elizabethton customers Wednesday
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Some Elizabethton utilities customers may notice changes to water pressure Wednesday night due to repairs. According to a release from the city, crews plan to work on a water line on West Elk Avenue starting at 9 p.m. Wednesday. Repair work on the line will continue through the night until it […]
WBIR
Search is on for goalpost thrown into Tennessee River
On Saturday, Vol fans tore them down during the massive celebration inside Neyland Stadium. One ended up at a fraternity house and another took a swim.
cartercountysports.com
Vols Crack Top Five, Sit at No. 3 in AP, 4 in Coaches Poll
Following a historic 52-49 victory over No. 3/1 Alabama, the Tennessee Volunteers climbed once again in both the Associated Press Top 25 and the USA TODAY AFCA Coaches Poll, rising to No. 3 in the AP and No. 4 in the coaches. Tennessee (6-0, 3-0 SEC) coupled 15 first-place votes...
wvlt.tv
Between Freeze Warnings, a few flurries fly with a cold wind for all
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tuesday’s high is 20 degrees below average, sandwiched between Freeze Warnings! Today is the coldest one, with a few flurries flying in the higher elevations. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the...
Residents say Campbell County back roads dangerous to drive on
Families who live along some back roads in Campbell County are asking what it takes to do a little maintenance.
Lane Kiffin just trolled the hell out of Tennessee and Nick Saban with one meme
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin trolls Nick Saban and Tennessee with one incredible meme. We must bow in the presence of our new meme lord Lane Kiffin. While people are allowed to evolve as human beings, never change, Lane. Never change. Nobody is better at trolling in the college football world than the Ole Miss head coach. With the power of his daughter spending $721 at a Zara, this king of the tarmac has created the perfect meme to troll his former mentor Nick Saban and his former team in the Tennessee Volunteers simultaneously.
Campers upset over changes at Observation Knob Park
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — People who have been camping at Sullivan County’s Observation Knob Park showed up to a meeting in Blountville to voice their concerns about changes at the park. Observation Knob Park on the banks of South Holston Lake has offered public space for campers for nearly half a decade. Now, managers of […]
wataugaonline.com
First snow flurries of 2022 fall season on Tuesday
The first snow flurries of this year's fall season were observed on Tuesday. Many Watauga County residents noticed them county-wide during the afternoon, as observed on social media. Snow and/or snow flurries are not that uncommon in October for the High Country, but it is typically closer to Halloween when we see the first.
East Tennessean
Yung Gravy train rolls into Johnson City
On Oct. 15, Yung Gravy headlined the ETSU Student Government Association fall concert Saturday evening at Freedom Hall Civic Center. Gravy first gained large recognition via Soundcloud in 2017 when his single “Mr. Clean” quickly gained popularity. Since then, he has released four feature albums with one on the way, releasing later this October. Plus, “Mr. Clean” is now certified platinum by the RIAA.
Kingsport establishing academic dental clinic that could eventually become dental school
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport could eventually be home to a dental school through a collaboration between the city, the University of Tennessee, East Tennessee State University and Ballad Health. Kingsport’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen (BMA) took the first step toward that Tuesday, committing to a five-year lease of a medical office building and […]
Comments / 1