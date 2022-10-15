Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Fran. Mayor Tears Into Elon Musk, Says Billionaire "Took Money and Ran"TaxBuzzAustin, TX
Beto O'Rourke gains another celebrity endorsement at ACL when he brings Kacey Musgraves a beer.Euri Giles | ClareifiAustin, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
2 Towns in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensTexas State
Austin witness reports two UFOs disappearing into cloud bankRoger MarshAustin, TX
Related
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M Consolidated volleyball team uses aggressive approach in sweep of Rudder
A&M Consolidated head volleyball coach Colten Conner challenged his team a week ago to come out swinging early in matches. That mentality was on full display Tuesday night in the Lady Tigers’ 25-21, 25-20, 26-24 sweep of Rudder in District 21-5A play at The Armory. “Our mentality was let’s...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brazos Valley football honor roll — Week 8
Here’s The Eagle’s Week 8 Brazos Valley football honor roll. Ngene earned The Eagle’s player of the week honors after the senior rushed for 170 yards and three touchdowns on just 12 carries in Madisonville’s 65-23 victory over Waco Robinson. Ngene received 49.5% of the online weekly poll votes. He finished with 474 of the 958 votes.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Vote now in the Week 8 Brazos Valley football player of the week poll
The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff that considers coaches’ submissions. Vote for your favorite player from now to 4 p.m. Monday. Drake helped lead the Yoemen past McGregor as Cameron Yon won 58-21. The quarterback finished the game with 257 passing yards and four touchdowns through the air, while completing 14 of 18 passes. He also rushed for 77 yards and a score on four attempts.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Anderson-Shiro, Cameron Yoe having success so far
A lot can change in a year. Last season, Anderson-Shiro won only two games and was winless in district. This season, the Owls have well surpassed those numbers with a 6-3 overall record and a 2-2 record in 12-3A Division 1. They aren’t the only Brazos Valley team which has...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Rollins reache finals
Texas A&M’s Pierce Rollins defeated TCU’s 65-ranked Jacob Fearnley 6-2, 2-6, 10-8 on Monday at the Hurd Tennis Center to advance to the final of the ITA Texas Regional singles bracket. Rollins will face Baylor’s 100th-ranked Jake Finn Bass in Tuesday’s final. — Eagle staff report.
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M men's basketball team just outside the Top 25
The Texas A&M men’s basketball team, which ended last season with a one-point loss to Xavier in the National Invitation Tournament final, will start this season just outside the Associated Press Top 25 rankings. The Aggies received 112 points, just 10 points behind 25th-place Texas Tech. A&M was 11...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Rollins advances to semifinals at ITA Texas Regional
WACO — Texas A&M's Pierce Rollins advanced to the semifinals in the ITA Texas Regional at the Hurd Tennis Center Sunday. Rain forced the matches indoor, but it didn't stop Rollins. He defeated Baylor's No. 36 ranked Tadeas Paroulek 7-6, 6-3. Rollins will take on TCU's No. 65 ranked Jacob Fearnley at 10 a.m. Monday at the Hurd Tennis Center.
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M Consolidated's Ella Goodwin commits to Texas A&M
Ella Goodwin, a senior on the A&M Consolidated girls soccer team, announced her commitment to Texas A&M on Saturday via Twitter. The senior has been a key contributor for the Lady Tigers for four seasons. As a sophomore on a senior-heavy team, Goodwin was the team's third-leading scorer. Last season, Goodwin and the Lady Tigers reached the Class 5A regional quarterfinals.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M looks to finish strong; King ready to go against S. Carolina
Texas A&M has a favorable schedule to put a disappointing first half behind. The Aggies have four games at home along with two very winnable road games. Odds will be even more favorable if the Aggies (3-3, 1-2 SEC) play the way they did two weeks ago in a 24-20 loss to Alabama that came down to the last play.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Weekly Press Conference: Max Wright
Texas A&M football tight end Max Wright meets the media at the Aggies' South Carolina week press conference. (October 17, 2022)
Bryan College Station Eagle
Weekly Press Conference: Antonio Johnson
Texas A&M football defensive back Antonio Johnson meets the media at the Aggies' South Carolina week press conference. (October 17, 2022)
Bryan College Station Eagle
Weekly Press Conference: Jimbo Fisher
Texas A&M football head coach Jimbo Fisher's South Carolina game week press conference. (October 17, 2022)
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M's Mary Stoiana, Carson Branstine win at Fort Worth Classic
FORT WORTH — Texas A&M’s Carson Branstine won in singles and doubles, and Mary Stoiana won in singles Tuesday at the Fort Worth Pro Tennis Classic at the Freidman Tennis Center. Branstine beat New Zealand’s Jade Otway 6-3, 6-4 and teamed with American Ashley Lahey for a 6-2,...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Weekly Press Conference; G Guerrieri
Texas A&M soccer head coach G Guerrieri visits with the media at his weekly press conference. (October 17, 2022)
Bryan College Station Eagle
Michael Martinez, College Station school district, Place 5
1. Is the College Station school district doing enough to keep our children safe in our schools? If not, what more should the district do? (150 words) I believe our school district can always improve when it comes to the safety of our students. One of the efforts I would like to see happen as a board of trustees, is researching how we can find ways to safely and strategically arm our teachers and staff within our schools. As a military veteran, I take arming any individual very seriously. We have to look at all options that are available for a safe environment. There are two programs in Texas called The Texas School Guardian Program and The School Marshal Program. These programs can be very useful to our district and give our community a peace of mind when our teachers and staff on site are qualified to carry in case of an emergency. I’m confident as a school board member to help create policies and procedures that will build a safer school district for our students.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Kimberly McAdams, College Station school district, Place 5
1. Is the College Station school district doing enough to keep our children safe in our schools? If not, what more should the district do? (150 words) CSISD takes great strides to keep our students and staff safe, but it is certainly an ongoing endeavor. Our board recently initiated a new district position, Coordinator of Safety and Risk Management, to continue our focused efforts in this area. We also added two additional Resource Officers, bringing the number on our campuses to nine. Our 2021 bond initiative, approved by the voters, included $2.3M in safety and security upgrades for our facilities. We have robust processes in place, as well as strong partnerships with both the Brazos Sheriff’s Department and CSPD.
Bryan College Station Eagle
David Stasny, Bryan school district, SMD 5
1. Is the Bryan school district doing enough to keep our children safe in our schools? If not, what more should the district do? (150 words) I sincerely hope so. I can say that we as a board we have made safety a high priority. During my service on the Bryan board, we were one of the first districts to approve and install security vestibules at all of our campuses. Background checks are required for volunteers working with our students. We take seriously the safety and child abuse training required of our staff. I have personally completed the same training as a board member. But, unfortunately, safety measures can sometimes be overridden by a well-intentioned individual. We have already committed to sending a strong message to students as well as staff that side and back doors must not be propped open for any reason.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Leo Gonzales, Bryan school district, SMD 3
1. Is the Bryan school district doing enough to keep our children safe in our schools? If not, what more should the district do? (150 words) More must always be done to keep our children safe. On site resource officers are our best defense for our children. More programs need to be instated so that these officers are seen as safe, stable confidants so that students feel comfortable confiding in them, going to them for advice and letting them know if they see or hear something that might become a threat. The more non-offense related interactions students have with our resource officers, the more opportunities we have to build a strong relationship with law enforcement. This is a relationship that grows in importance as many young people are afraid of encounters with law enforcement. Mutual trust is of the utmost importance and our resource officers are essential in building that bond.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Morgan Mangan,College Station school district, Place 5
1. Is the College Station school district doing enough to keep our children safe in our schools? If not, what more should the district do? (150 words) Our students are facing an unprecedented number of threats to their physical, mental, and spiritual well-being. Safety and security in our schools is a concern that demands continual assessment and improvement. I believe that our solutions to safety issues should be forceful, creative, and should involve faculty input. As a board member, I will be relentless in the fight to protect against hateful ideologies, the sexualization of children, and physical threats of violence in our schools. Parents should be able to have confidence that their children are always safe on school grounds.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for October 18
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. Mary Pool10/25/1925 - 10/14/2022Mary Sue Pool, 97, of Navasota, passed away Friday, October 14th, at her home surrounded by her family. Visita…
Comments / 0