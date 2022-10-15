Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott Announces the One Pill Kill CampaignTom HandyTexas State
ELI MONTANNA Talks New Song, Getting Music Featured in a TV Show, Upcoming Project, and MoreMeikhelBeaumont, TX
Texas Nonprofit Helping Those Leaving Prison Restart Their LivesLarry LeaseTexas State
31 years ago, Kristin Smith's husband gave her "permission" to go shopping. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBeaumont, TX
Related
fox4beaumont.com
Hispanic Proactive Coalition in Jefferson Co. providing residents with voting information
PORT ARTHUR — The Hispanic Proactive Coalition in Jefferson County is working to provide residents with voting information ahead of elections on Nov. 8. The coalition says it's a non-partisan group and wants people in the Latino community to be familiar with candidates on the ballot. The group held...
fox4beaumont.com
Governor Abbott exclusive: Abortion, low bonds, rising crime, PN-G mascot debate
BEAUMONT — Texas Governor Greg Abbott has wrapped up a roundtable discussion in Beaumont, highlighting the growing fentanyl threat, followed by an exclusive one-on-one interview with KFDM anchor Aaron Drawhorn. Abbott blames President Biden's border policy for the drastic increase in the synthetic drug. Governor Abbott says he's seeking...
fox4beaumont.com
Fatality reported in two-vehicle crash on FM 326 near FM 421 in Hardin County
TEXAS — There is a confirmed fatality accident on FM 326 near FM 421 involving 2 vehicles, according to a Texas DPS spokesperson. More information will be included as this develops. UPDATE - The Texas Department of Public Safety Southeast Texas Region Media and Communications Office has released the...
fox4beaumont.com
On the Run seeks your help in finding fugitive felon
JEFFERSON COUNTY — It's time for you to help law enforcement catch a fugitive. Every week at this time, KFDM's Angel San Juan teams up with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office to highlight a man or woman who is on the run. Here's Angel with this week's report on...
fox4beaumont.com
Candlelight vigil to remember Port Neches-Groves student
PORT NECHES — A community in mourning came together Tuesday night to help each other heal following the sudden and unexpected death of a Port Neches-Groves High School senior. Morgan Christian, 17, died Friday, Oct. 14 of an expected medical condition and since then there have been numerous tributes...
fox4beaumont.com
Driver who struck and killed off-duty deputy indicted for federal firearms violation
BEAUMONT — A man charged in the death of a beloved off-duty Jefferson County deputy Is now in federal custody. A federal grand jury has indicted 38-year-old Michael David Miller of Kountze for a federal firearms violation. A Jefferson County grand jury had already indicted Miller for Intoxication Manslaughter.
fox4beaumont.com
Woman's body found on property of business in Beaumont
BEAUMONT — A woman's body has been discovered outside a business on Delaware Street in Beaumont. The body was found Sunday outside of Adams & Adams law firm in the 3200 block of Delaware. Jefferson County Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Sr. says a preliminary investigation revealed that...
fox4beaumont.com
JP: Possible accidental overdose may be cause of woman's death
BEAUMONT — Officials say a drug overdose is the possible cause of death of a woman found in a Beaumont business parking lot. Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Sr. tells KFDM/Fox 4 News that the body is that of a 53-year-olld woman. It was discovered Sunday in the...
fox4beaumont.com
The Morning Show visits the John Jay French Museum's annual Pumpkin Walk
TEXAS — The historic John Jay French Museum is hosting its annual Pumpkin Walk on Saturday, October 22, on the museum grounds from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. KFDM's Tan Radford has more. Read more from the press release below:. Get ready for the annual Pumpkin Walk held on...
fox4beaumont.com
Port Arthur family seeks justice and closure as three-year-old murder case turns cold
PORT ARTHUR — Thursday marks three years since the murder of a Port Arthur woman. Jasmine Newman was shot and killed on Oct. 19, 2019, just one day before her 23rd birthday. Her family is still seeking closure as police search for the person who killed her. Newman's mother...
fox4beaumont.com
Jury decides on 30 years for man it convicted of murder in Avery Trace shooting
JEFFERSON COUNTY — A jury has decided on 30 years in state prison and a $10,000 fine for a murder defendant. The jury in Judge John Stevens' court convicted Kylan Bazile, 24, last Friday in the shooting death of Deshandric Clayton, 23. The jury began the punishment phase Friday...
Comments / 0