Horse accident in northwest of Long Creek
Long Creek, Or-On Sunday the 16th near noon, a local cowboy was in a horse accident in a remote area of the northern Deer Creek Ranch, north west of Long Creek. The horse the cowboy was riding went down with him causing a hip injury to the cowboy. The Grant...
Nerve toxin detected in Columbia River in Tri-Cities. Warning issued for people and pets
Last year the poison in the river killed several Tri-Cities dogs.
Have You Visited Pendleton’s Famous Cozy Rooms Brothel Yet?
For nearly 40 years, The Cozy Rooms was the most popular brothel in Pendleton. Opened in 1928 by 26-year-old Stella Darby, her brothel is immortalized in Pendleton history, with Darby herself receiving a statue in her honor outside of the location where she used to run her brothel. The bronze statue, unveiled in 2014, cost $18,000.
Local Man Climbs Badger against all odds
Richland Wash. — Tri-Cities Native Jaime Torres, has been working to regain his independence after a brain bleed due to untreated high blood pressure in 2015 left him unable to move from the neck down. Jaime says. "I suffered a brain bleed, they call it a congenital cavernoma. So...
Wrong-way driver slams into semi. It’s the 2nd Tri-Cities highway head-on in 2 days
The crash closed the westbound lanes of I-82 for a few hours.
Who’s Taking Over Old Sears at CC Mall? Find Out Here
Since 2019, the Sears store at Columbia Center Mall has been vacant. But now that is changing. This image is from 2017 when the store was still open. Joann's Fabrics is set to occupy at least a portion of the space. According to the Tri-Cities Area Journal of Business, Joann's...
Two recall petitions are filed
HEPPNER – Separate recall petitions have been filed with the Morrow County Clerk’s Office for two of the three county commissioners – Jim Doherty and Melissa Lindsey. Each petition appears on the surface to have more than the required number of signatures, but they have to be validated by the clerk.
Successful Event for Trooper Atkinson!
Tuesday evening in Kennewick was a beautiful night, not only because the weather was exceptional, but because I witnessed love in its finest form! KAPP/KVEW and the Hub in Kennewick put together a great event to benefit State Trooper Dean Atkinson, the officer who was shot in the line of duty in Walla Walla, a few weeks ago.
Threat leads to Stanfield school campus going into ‘secure mode’ Oct. 13
Stanfield Secondary School went into ‘secure mode’ following a threat Thursday, Oct. 13. The Stanfield School District put made an announcement Thursday, Oct. 13. The announcement, posted to the Stanfield School District’s Facebook page, is as follows:
It took 22 years, but Center Parkway ‘punch through’ has started
A critical connection between Kennewick and Richland is being built after more than two decades of planning and litigation. Center Parkway is being extended across a Port of Benton-owned railroad track near Columbia Center mall. When the two sides connect, motorists will be able to drive from Gage Boulevard in Kennewick to Tapteal Drive in Richland.
Wrong-way driver kills man on Richland highway. She took the wrong roundabout exit
The crash is being investigated as vehicular homicide.
Woman found in river was pregnant, wrapped, bound; suspect in custody
KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE: 10-12-22 A suspect in the murder of 34 year old Brandy Ebanez, whose body was found in the Columbia River on September, 27, has been arrested in Oregon. According to Benton County Superior Court documents an off-duty Kennewick Police Officer found Ebanez's body covered in plastic sheeting...
Young woman shot and killed while riding in vehicle
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of an 18-year-old woman Saturday night, Oct. 15. According to the BCSO, reports of a shooting in the area of State Route 397 in East Kennewick came in to dispatch around 11:42 p.m. The caller said occupants of two vehicles were...
HPD Arrest Log
The following are recent arrests made by the Hermiston Police Department:. Oct. 15: Ben Davison Jr., 50, was arrested near W. Ridgeway and N.W. Butte Drive and charged with being a fugitive, and misdemeanor failure to appear. Oct. 15: Felicia Ashlie Jones, 30, was arrested on the 1200 block of...
One woman dead after multiple shootings in Benton County
KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Benton County Sheriff's Office is investigating a murder that happened last night near State Route 397 in East Kennewick. According to a press release sent from Lieutenant Jason Erickson from BCSO, a report of two cars shooting at each other came in at about 11:42 p.m. Saturday. One car stopped in the middle of the road and the other was driving north on State Route 397 towards the Cable Bridge.
Braves Shut Out Bulldogs, 46-0
The Kamiakin Braves shut out the Hermiston Bulldogs on Friday, 46-0, handing HHS their fourth straight loss. The Braves jumped out early with an 8-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter and followed that up with a safety a few minutes later to go up 9-0. Two more rushing scores...
Man in custody after allegedly shooting off gun in Richland neighborhood
RICHLAND, Wash. — One man is in custody after allegedly shooting off a gun in a Richland neighborhood Saturday night. Just before 8:30 p.m., police responded to a house in the 200 block of Lasiandra Ct for a weapons complaint. Officers said a man, living with a senior couple,...
14 year old is arrested after another juvenile was shot in Kennewick
Suspect was taken to the Benton-Franklin Juvenile Detention Center.
