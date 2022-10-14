ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morrow County, OR

Comments / 0

Related
elkhornmediagroup.com

Horse accident in northwest of Long Creek

Long Creek, Or-On Sunday the 16th near noon, a local cowboy was in a horse accident in a remote area of the northern Deer Creek Ranch, north west of Long Creek. The horse the cowboy was riding went down with him causing a hip injury to the cowboy. The Grant...
LONG CREEK, OR
97 Rock

Have You Visited Pendleton’s Famous Cozy Rooms Brothel Yet?

For nearly 40 years, The Cozy Rooms was the most popular brothel in Pendleton. Opened in 1928 by 26-year-old Stella Darby, her brothel is immortalized in Pendleton history, with Darby herself receiving a statue in her honor outside of the location where she used to run her brothel. The bronze statue, unveiled in 2014, cost $18,000.
PENDLETON, OR
KEPR

Local Man Climbs Badger against all odds

Richland Wash. — Tri-Cities Native Jaime Torres, has been working to regain his independence after a brain bleed due to untreated high blood pressure in 2015 left him unable to move from the neck down. Jaime says. "I suffered a brain bleed, they call it a congenital cavernoma. So...
RICHLAND, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Two recall petitions are filed

HEPPNER – Separate recall petitions have been filed with the Morrow County Clerk’s Office for two of the three county commissioners – Jim Doherty and Melissa Lindsey. Each petition appears on the surface to have more than the required number of signatures, but they have to be validated by the clerk.
MORROW COUNTY, OR
102.7 KORD

Successful Event for Trooper Atkinson!

Tuesday evening in Kennewick was a beautiful night, not only because the weather was exceptional, but because I witnessed love in its finest form! KAPP/KVEW and the Hub in Kennewick put together a great event to benefit State Trooper Dean Atkinson, the officer who was shot in the line of duty in Walla Walla, a few weeks ago.
KENNEWICK, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

It took 22 years, but Center Parkway ‘punch through’ has started

A critical connection between Kennewick and Richland is being built after more than two decades of planning and litigation. Center Parkway is being extended across a Port of Benton-owned railroad track near Columbia Center mall. When the two sides connect, motorists will be able to drive from Gage Boulevard in Kennewick to Tapteal Drive in Richland.
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Woman found in river was pregnant, wrapped, bound; suspect in custody

KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE: 10-12-22 A suspect in the murder of 34 year old Brandy Ebanez, whose body was found in the Columbia River on September, 27, has been arrested in Oregon. According to Benton County Superior Court documents an off-duty Kennewick Police Officer found Ebanez's body covered in plastic sheeting...
KENNEWICK, WA
northeastoregonnow.com

HPD Arrest Log

The following are recent arrests made by the Hermiston Police Department:. Oct. 15: Ben Davison Jr., 50, was arrested near W. Ridgeway and N.W. Butte Drive and charged with being a fugitive, and misdemeanor failure to appear. Oct. 15: Felicia Ashlie Jones, 30, was arrested on the 1200 block of...
nbcrightnow.com

One woman dead after multiple shootings in Benton County

KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Benton County Sheriff's Office is investigating a murder that happened last night near State Route 397 in East Kennewick. According to a press release sent from Lieutenant Jason Erickson from BCSO, a report of two cars shooting at each other came in at about 11:42 p.m. Saturday. One car stopped in the middle of the road and the other was driving north on State Route 397 towards the Cable Bridge.
KENNEWICK, WA
northeastoregonnow.com

Braves Shut Out Bulldogs, 46-0

The Kamiakin Braves shut out the Hermiston Bulldogs on Friday, 46-0, handing HHS their fourth straight loss. The Braves jumped out early with an 8-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter and followed that up with a safety a few minutes later to go up 9-0. Two more rushing scores...
KENNEWICK, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy