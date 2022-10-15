Effective: 2022-10-17 08:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-17 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Coastal Hancock; Coastal Washington; Northern Washington; Southern Piscataquis FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Central Highlands, Coastal DownEast, Far Eastern, Far Northern, Interior DownEast, and Penobscot Valley Maine, including the following areas, in Central Highlands Maine, Northern Penobscot and Southern Piscataquis. In Coastal DownEast Maine, Coastal Hancock and Coastal Washington. In Far Eastern Maine, Northern Washington and Southeast Aroostook. In Far Northern Maine, Northeast Aroostook. In Interior DownEast Maine, Central Washington and Interior Hancock. In Penobscot Valley Maine, Central Penobscot and Southern Penobscot. * WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of small rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations especially over areas that received heavy rainfall late last week. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Potential heavy rainfall of 1 to 2 inches with locally upwards of 3 to 4 inches. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

HANCOCK COUNTY, ME ・ 6 HOURS AGO