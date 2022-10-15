Read full article on original website
Related
WBBJ
Ernest Brooks II resigns from Jackson City Council, joins Shelby Co. DA Office
JACKSON, Tenn. — Ernest Brooks II has resigned from Jackson City Council to accept a position with the Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office. One of six new hires announced for the office, Brooks will now serve as the Associate Deputy District Attorney/Senior Policy Advisor for the 30th Judicial District at Memphis.
WBBJ
Police: Shooting leaves 1 person injured by glass
JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police say one person was injured during a shooting Monday night. The department says that a vehicle was shot into two to three times, causing an occupant of the vehicle to be injured by broken glass. The road was temporarily shut down to collect bullet...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 10/17/22 – 10/18/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/17/22 and 7 a.m. on 10/18/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
WBBJ
Jackson mayor takes a stroll in Country Club Estates
JACKSON, Tenn. — Leaders of the City of Jackson met with constituents in a very unique way. Monday was another one of Mayor Scott Conger’s “Scott’s Strolls” in another area of the Hub City. This time, Conger, along with city department heads, strolled through Country...
$3K raised for funeral of man gunned down on Union Avenue
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The sister-in-law of a man shot and killed near a bus stop on Union Avenue has raised more than $3,000 to help his family pay for his funeral. Thomas Bonner, 43, was laid to rest Saturday in Fayette County, a week after he was murdered in the Medical District. Kennytta Malone said […]
WBBJ
City hosts first Neighborhood Academy meeting
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson held the first meeting for its new Neighborhood Academy. The Neighborhood Academy meeting is held once a month for six months. The goal is to educate the public about the city’s various departments, how they work, and how local government operates.
WBBJ
Two annual events to honor veterans in November
JACKSON, Tenn. — Two annual events are honoring veterans in early November. A news release says that the 10th Celebrating Our Veterans Program is set for Friday, Nov. 11, and will feature the 129th Army Band as special guests. It is being held at Englewood Baptist Church on North...
WBBJ
‘Spooktacular’ community event to return on Oct. 29
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Jackson Recreation and Parks, along with the Madison County Parks Department, will host a trunk-or-treat later this month. The Spooktacular Community Event will be held at Leeper Lane Park on Oct. 29. Boo-tastic celebrations will begin at 5 p.m. and will feature a no-carve...
WBBJ
West Tennessee fire department granted $1,500
SCOTTS HILL, Tenn. — The Scotts Hill Fire Department has been granted funds to help secure crash sites. According to a news release, the department was given $1,500 by State Farm to buy portable scene lights, traffic baton flares, rechargeable spotlights and EMS style first-aid kits. The items are...
WBBJ
Milan police captain talks about discovery of body
MILAN, Tenn. — A small town in Gibson County is in shock after the discovery of a body inside a vehicle. “Right now we do not really know the cause of death. We sent her yesterday for an autopsy, and really, we are just waiting to put some of these pieces to the puzzle together. Until we get the autopsy back, we really won’t know which direction this case is going,” said Chris Vandiver, a captain in the Milan Police Department.
radio7media.com
One Person Faces Weapon Charge After Fight Following Football Game
ONE PERSON WAS ARRESTED IN LAUDERDALE COUNTY OVER THE WEEKEND AFTER A FIGHT ENSUED OVER A FOOTBALL GAME. THE TIMES DAILY REPORTS FLORENCE POLICE OFFICERS WERE DISPATCHED TO A SHOTS FIRED CALL ON SATURDAY AROUND 7:40 ON BUTTON AVENUE. RICKY L FRANKS JR. IS ACCUSED OF FIRING A SHOTGUN AT A RESIDENCE ON BUTTON AVENUE AFTER AN ALTERCATION OCCURRED. NO ONE INSIDE THE PROPERTY WAS INJURED. FRANKS FACES CHARGES OF FELONY DISCHARGING A FIREARME INTO AN OCCUPIED BUILDING. HE WAS BOOKED INTO THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DETENTION CENTER ON A 30 THOUSAND DOLLAR BOND.
WBBJ
Car slams into north Madison County gas station
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — An investigation is underway after a car slammed into the side of a north Madison County building Tuesday afternoon. Our crews on the scene saw a small car that crashed into the side of a convenience store in Three Way. Investigators say the person in...
WBBJ
Union University celebrates American Pharmacist Month
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local university hosted a ceremony, inviting city officials to shed light on a particular department. “We are celebrating the Union University American Pharmacists Month. Union University has a great pharmacy program, amongst many other great programs, and so it’s an honor to be out here and celebrate with them and the new generation of pharmacists that they’re training,” said Jackson Mayor Scott Conger.
WBBJ
Award-winning duo Dailey & Vincent to perform in Henderson
HENDERSON, Tenn. — Henderson is welcoming a multi-award winning duo to the stage this weekend for a night of entertainment. Grand Ole Opry stars Dailey & Vincent will perform at Williams Auditorium on Saturday, October 22 at 7 p.m. Dailey & Vincent are known for their sound that blends...
WBBJ
Union University’s class of 1963 holds reunion
JACKSON, Tenn. — One local university holds a class reunion marking more than half a century. Forty to 50 members of the Union University graduating class of 1963 held a reunion Tuesday evening on campus and celebrated with an alumni dinner. Former Union President Dr. Hyran Barefoot was one...
thunderboltradio.com
Martin man facing drug charges following weekend traffic stop
A Martin man is facing drug charges following a weekend traffic stop in Sharon. Sixty-one-year-old Mark Carlton is charged with Possession of Schedule I, II, and VI Drugs and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia after being stopped by Weakley County Sheriff’s Deputy Gary Eddings early Saturday morning on Mt. Vernon Road in Sharon after he was observed swerving on the road.
Nearly 20 arrested in TBI gang, drug sting in Jackson
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nearly 20 people, including a murder suspect, were arrested after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation launched an operation in Jackson. The TBI says it launched the operation “in response to crime linked to gang and drug activity in the Jackson area.” Seventeen people were taken into custody on charges ranging from drug […]
WBBJ
Body found in Milan, police confirm
MILAN, Tenn. — Sunday afternoon, a person was found dead in a vehicle. We received a call about a large police presence on College Street in Milan. Our crews arrived on the scene around 3 p.m. to find an abundance of people, Milan Police officers, ambulances, the TN Bureau of Investigation, and caution tape surrounding an apartment complex on College Street.
wvlt.tv
TBI: 17 arrested for illegal drug and gang activity in multi-agency operation
JACKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several law enforcement agencies arrested a total of 17 people for illegal drug and gang activity, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. According to TBI, the charges for the individuals included first-degree murder, drug possession and indecent exposure, among other things. Several guns, cash and various illegal drugs were seized during the investigation.
WBBJ
Mr. Adrian Venolyd Jarrett
Mr. Adrian Venolyd Jarrett, 60, died Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital in Jackson. With social distancing restrictions in place, services will be Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at 11:00 A. M. at Woodlawn Baptist Church in Brownsville. Interment will be in Woodlawn Baptist Church Cemetery in Brownsville. There will be a visitation Wednesday from 10:00 A. M. until time of service at Woodlawn Baptist Church.
Comments / 0