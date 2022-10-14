ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Russell Westbrook injures hamstring, will not return

By Robert Marvi
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
As the 2022-23 regular season approaches, injuries are slowly starting to accumulate for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Anthony Davis didn’t suit up on Friday evening versus the Sacramento Kings because of a lower back ailment, Lonnie Walker IV sat out after injuring his ankle in their previous game and Dennis Schroder is out with a finger injury.

The Lakers decided to experiment against Sacramento by bringing Russell Westbrook off the bench, something many have wanted them to do for months.

Unfortunately, the former NBA regular season MVP injured his hamstring and left the game in the first quarter. He will not return to the contest.

L.A. will begin the regular season on Tuesday on the road versus the defending world champion Golden State Warriors at Chase Center in San Francisco.

Community Policy