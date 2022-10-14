Read full article on original website
UB Police investigation progressing
BUFFALO, N.Y. - University at Buffalo Police continue to make progress in its investigation into Friday’s tragic incident on North Campus, but no additional updates are available at this time. Anyone with information about the incident or the person of interest is urged to contact University Police immediately at 716-645-2222.
Need to Know
Six UB alumni have been elected to serve two-year terms on the UB Alumni Association Board of Directors, a group that represents the interests of more than 280,000 graduates around the world. New members elected for the 2022-24 term are:. Kirk Berry, BS ’21, of Philadelphia, Pa. Berry is CEO...
Working Artist Lab creates active monument in Silo City
Buffalo’s abandoned grain silos are getting a second life, thanks to collaborations through UB with artists, architects, musicians and urban explorers. One such collaboration is “River Hill,” a labyrinth etched into a post-industrial site in Silo City that is designed to reflect the meander of the Buffalo River.
VITAL scholars return to UB
UB’s Visiting Future Faculty program (VITAL) returns for an encore this week as 34 outstanding doctoral students are on campus as part of an initiative to increase the number of faculty at UB from traditionally underrepresented populations in North America. The university’s second cohort of VITAL scholars is under...
UB receives $1.3 million to train next generation of public health workforce
BUFFALO, N.Y. – The University at Buffalo’s School of Public Health and Health Professions has been awarded $1.3 million from the U.S. government to help train the next generation of public health workers by providing scholarship opportunities to graduate students from disadvantaged or underrepresented groups. UB is one...
YFS Foundation to offer awards to junior faculty studying infectious diseases
The UB Center for Integrated Global Biomedical Sciences (CIGBS) has collaborated with the You First Services (YFS) Foundation to present an annual $5,000 award to early-career faculty whose research focuses on the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases. The YFS Foundation Clinical and Translational Research Award aims to stimulate discoveries...
President Tripathi's statement in solidarity with UB's Iranian students and faculty
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The following is a statement from University at Buffalo President Satish K. Tripathi. "As we learn about the increasing civil unrest and violent crackdowns against protestors in Iran, I would like to express our university’s solidarity with UB’s Iranian students and faculty as well as our concern for the safety and liberty of their loved ones in their home country.
