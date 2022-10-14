Read full article on original website
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
20 Year-Old Pilot Still Missing After Disappearing Over Lake Michigan Nearly 30 Years AgoKyle SchepperleyOttawa Lake, MI
Michigan Museum of Horror opening this month in time for HalloweenKristen WaltersMonroe, MI
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Gyros in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
utrockets.com
Toledo Shoots 13-Under Par in First Two Rounds at Quail Valley Tournament
VERO BEACH, Fla. – The Toledo men's golf team sits in the middle of a packed leaderboard following Sunday's first two rounds of the Quail Valley Collegiate Invitational. The Rockets are tied for ninth place out of 16 teams at 13-under par in a tournament features six Top 50 schools and is being played at the par-72, 7,460-yard Quail Valley Golf Club.
utrockets.com
Toledo Concludes Fall Invitational with Eight Combined Wins
TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo men's tennis team completed its competition at its Everybody vs. Cancer Invitational on Sunday, recording eight more wins against IUPUI, Case Western and Duquesne at Shadow Valley Tennis Club. "This was a rewarding and productive weekend for us because we contributed to the fight...
Maize n Brew
Two major recruits surprisingly visited Michigan for the huge Penn State win
Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines had quite the list of recruiting visitors for the 41-14 Maize Out victory over the Penn State Nittany Lions. But there were a couple major recruiting targets who made their way to Ann Arbor on a down low basis. The 2023 recruit who surprisingly...
utrockets.com
Dequan Finn's Six TD Passes Leads Toledo Past Kent State, 52-31
TOLEDO, Ohio – Sophomore quarterback Dequan Finn threw a career-best six touchdown passes to four different receivers to rally Toledo from a 21-point deficit and lead the Rockets to a 52-31 victory over Kent State at the Glass Bowl on Saturday. Finn's six touchdown passes tied a school record...
Penn State gets obliterated by Michigan, revealing what the program has become
The Nittany Lions once again faltered after an undefeated start.
utrockets.com
Alt Notches 1,000th Career Kill as Rockets Fall at Western Michigan
Box Score KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Junior Taylor Alt collected her 1,000th career kill on Friday, reaching that milestone in Toledo's three-set loss at Western Michigan. Alt becomes the 11th player in program history to reach 1,000 career kills. The two-time First-Team All-MAC selection entered the weekend leading the MAC in scoring (4.40 points/set) and kills (3.82/set) and had another productive match on Friday, leading all comers with 14 terminations.
utrockets.com
Rockets Topple Broncos in Four Sets
KALAMAZOO, Mich. – The Toledo women's volleyball team defeated Western Michigan in four sets on Saturday to earn a weekend split against the Broncos. The Rockets (13-6, 6-2 MAC) avenged Friday's loss at WMU (13-8, 5-4 MAC) by hitting .293 to win Saturday's contest. "That was a tough weekend...
utrockets.com
Rockets Win Six Events in Home-Opening Meet
TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo women's swimming and diving team won six events against Oakland, but ultimately were defeated 180-120 on Friday night at the UT Student Recreation Center Pool. Seniors Jovana Duric, Kennedy Lovell, and Lauren Kilgore along with freshman Janne Slegers each recorded wins in the Rockets'...
JJ McCarthy on Michigan State: ‘We want Paul back’
What did JJ McCarthy say about Michigan State?When do Michigan and Michigan State play?. On Saturday afternoon, JJ McCarthy and the Michigan Wolverines absolutely dominated Penn State on way to a 41-17 win at the Big House. During the game, the Wolverines rushed for over 400 yards against what had...
Look: Penn State, Michigan Players Scuffle In Tunnel
The intensity was high heading into the second half of today's marquee matchup between No. 10 Penn State and No. 5 Michigan. Before the start of the third quarter, the two teams met in the tunnel to exchange some words. Take a look at the confrontation here:. Despite just a...
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh explains importance of naming Michigan Stadium tunnel after longtime HC Lloyd Carr
Jim Harbaugh recognized how important it was for the program to have the Michigan Stadium tunnel named after former Michigan head coach Lloyd Carr. Carr last coached Michigan in 2007, but he remained a fixture at the university. He coached Michigan for 13 seasons and won a national championship in 1997. Even 25 years after that championship, Carr continued to be recognized for his accomplishments at the school.
bgindependentmedia.org
BG 7th grade football team scores big goal with undefeated season
The Bowling Green 7th grade football team achieved a goal that hasn’t been reached in more than 20 years. The team won the Northern Lakes League championship for 7th grade teams, and they did it without losing a game this season. The Bobcat team defeated Springfield 40-20 on Wednesday...
sent-trib.com
Eastwood clinches NBC title share
PEMBERVILLE — Eastwood earned a Northern Buckeye Conference title share after routing visiting Fostoria, 63-7, Friday at Jerry Rutherford Stadium. An Eastwood win over Otsego next week will secure an outright championship for the Eagles. The Eagles remain unbeaten at 9-0, including 6-0 in the NBC, while Fostoria is...
965thecave.com
Lenawee Broadcasting Company Weekend Sports Schedule
Adrian, MI – There are some great match-ups in both high school and college football this weekend for Lenawee County teams. The high schools are in week 8 of their seasons. Here are the games:. Napoleon @ Addison. Sturgis @ Adrian (aired on 103.9 WLEN and wlen.com with John...
thevillagereporter.com
High School Football Roundup For October 14, 2022
DELTA – Patrick Henry snapped a three-game losing streak with a dominant performance in a 40-8 win at Delta. Quarterback Nash Meyer paced the Patriots offense on 24/28 passing for 324 yards and three scores, rushed for another 42 yards and two touchdowns, and caught a two-yard TD pass from Gavin Jackson.
13abc.com
Toledo tunes in to brand new radio station
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo is tuning in to something it hasn’t seen in well over a decade, a brand new radio station. Party 103.3 launched on Sept. 5, 2022 at 10:33 a.m. and is positioned as “Toledo’s Hits & Throwbacks.”. “We play the biggest hits from...
965thecave.com
After over two years, Glass City River Wall has official unveiling
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Glass City River Wall has been in the works for over 2 years. A labor of love for the artists and organizers who brought it to life, the work didn't always go smoothly. But on Saturday, they made it official. The River Wall was unveiled...
Driver dead after crash on Anthony Wayne Trail in Maumee
MAUMEE, Ohio — A driver is dead after crashing their car into a tree in Maumee on Sunday night. Maumee police say the car was traveling at a high rate of speed going west on the Anthony Wayne Trail (US 24) near Key and White Streets before the crash.
13abc.com
Invasive spotted lanternfly found in Toledo
Here’s another invasive species to look out for in our area: the spotty lanternfly. It doesn’t really bite humans for spread disease, but this potential pest does threaten some plants that thrive in NW Ohio. The spotted lanternfly first appeared on US soil back in 2014. Over the...
