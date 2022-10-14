ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
utrockets.com

Toledo Shoots 13-Under Par in First Two Rounds at Quail Valley Tournament

VERO BEACH, Fla. – The Toledo men's golf team sits in the middle of a packed leaderboard following Sunday's first two rounds of the Quail Valley Collegiate Invitational. The Rockets are tied for ninth place out of 16 teams at 13-under par in a tournament features six Top 50 schools and is being played at the par-72, 7,460-yard Quail Valley Golf Club.
TOLEDO, OH
utrockets.com

Toledo Concludes Fall Invitational with Eight Combined Wins

TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo men's tennis team completed its competition at its Everybody vs. Cancer Invitational on Sunday, recording eight more wins against IUPUI, Case Western and Duquesne at Shadow Valley Tennis Club. "This was a rewarding and productive weekend for us because we contributed to the fight...
TOLEDO, OH
utrockets.com

Dequan Finn's Six TD Passes Leads Toledo Past Kent State, 52-31

TOLEDO, Ohio – Sophomore quarterback Dequan Finn threw a career-best six touchdown passes to four different receivers to rally Toledo from a 21-point deficit and lead the Rockets to a 52-31 victory over Kent State at the Glass Bowl on Saturday. Finn's six touchdown passes tied a school record...
TOLEDO, OH
utrockets.com

Alt Notches 1,000th Career Kill as Rockets Fall at Western Michigan

Box Score KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Junior Taylor Alt collected her 1,000th career kill on Friday, reaching that milestone in Toledo's three-set loss at Western Michigan. Alt becomes the 11th player in program history to reach 1,000 career kills. The two-time First-Team All-MAC selection entered the weekend leading the MAC in scoring (4.40 points/set) and kills (3.82/set) and had another productive match on Friday, leading all comers with 14 terminations.
TOLEDO, OH
utrockets.com

Rockets Topple Broncos in Four Sets

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – The Toledo women's volleyball team defeated Western Michigan in four sets on Saturday to earn a weekend split against the Broncos. The Rockets (13-6, 6-2 MAC) avenged Friday's loss at WMU (13-8, 5-4 MAC) by hitting .293 to win Saturday's contest. "That was a tough weekend...
TOLEDO, OH
utrockets.com

Rockets Win Six Events in Home-Opening Meet

TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo women's swimming and diving team won six events against Oakland, but ultimately were defeated 180-120 on Friday night at the UT Student Recreation Center Pool. Seniors Jovana Duric, Kennedy Lovell, and Lauren Kilgore along with freshman Janne Slegers each recorded wins in the Rockets'...
TOLEDO, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Jim Harbaugh explains importance of naming Michigan Stadium tunnel after longtime HC Lloyd Carr

Jim Harbaugh recognized how important it was for the program to have the Michigan Stadium tunnel named after former Michigan head coach Lloyd Carr. Carr last coached Michigan in 2007, but he remained a fixture at the university. He coached Michigan for 13 seasons and won a national championship in 1997. Even 25 years after that championship, Carr continued to be recognized for his accomplishments at the school.
ANN ARBOR, MI
bgindependentmedia.org

BG 7th grade football team scores big goal with undefeated season

The Bowling Green 7th grade football team achieved a goal that hasn’t been reached in more than 20 years. The team won the Northern Lakes League championship for 7th grade teams, and they did it without losing a game this season. The Bobcat team defeated Springfield 40-20 on Wednesday...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Eastwood clinches NBC title share

PEMBERVILLE — Eastwood earned a Northern Buckeye Conference title share after routing visiting Fostoria, 63-7, Friday at Jerry Rutherford Stadium. An Eastwood win over Otsego next week will secure an outright championship for the Eagles. The Eagles remain unbeaten at 9-0, including 6-0 in the NBC, while Fostoria is...
FOSTORIA, OH
965thecave.com

Lenawee Broadcasting Company Weekend Sports Schedule

Adrian, MI – There are some great match-ups in both high school and college football this weekend for Lenawee County teams. The high schools are in week 8 of their seasons. Here are the games:. Napoleon @ Addison. Sturgis @ Adrian (aired on 103.9 WLEN and wlen.com with John...
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
thevillagereporter.com

High School Football Roundup For October 14, 2022

DELTA – Patrick Henry snapped a three-game losing streak with a dominant performance in a 40-8 win at Delta. Quarterback Nash Meyer paced the Patriots offense on 24/28 passing for 324 yards and three scores, rushed for another 42 yards and two touchdowns, and caught a two-yard TD pass from Gavin Jackson.
DELTA, OH
13abc.com

Toledo tunes in to brand new radio station

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo is tuning in to something it hasn’t seen in well over a decade, a brand new radio station. Party 103.3 launched on Sept. 5, 2022 at 10:33 a.m. and is positioned as “Toledo’s Hits & Throwbacks.”. “We play the biggest hits from...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Invasive spotted lanternfly found in Toledo

Here’s another invasive species to look out for in our area: the spotty lanternfly. It doesn’t really bite humans for spread disease, but this potential pest does threaten some plants that thrive in NW Ohio. The spotted lanternfly first appeared on US soil back in 2014. Over the...
TOLEDO, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy