Jim Harbaugh recognized how important it was for the program to have the Michigan Stadium tunnel named after former Michigan head coach Lloyd Carr. Carr last coached Michigan in 2007, but he remained a fixture at the university. He coached Michigan for 13 seasons and won a national championship in 1997. Even 25 years after that championship, Carr continued to be recognized for his accomplishments at the school.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO