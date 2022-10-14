Monroe County Executive Adam Bello Releases International Electoral Expert Dr. Lisa Handley's Analysis Report of Voting Patterns by Race in Recent Monroe County Elections

$800,000 to improve older adults’ health and safety through community based aging services and healthcare integration. View Full Press Release (PDF) Monroe County Executive Adam Bello joined Congressman Joe Morelle, Lifespan, representatives from Rochester Regional Hospital and University of Rochester Medical Center, and community partners to announce $800,000 in proposed funding awarded to Lifespan of Greater Rochester to provide wraparound services and support for older adults, enhancing their access to healthcare. Lifespan’s proposal is one of almost 40 projects selected as part of Bring Monroe Back, Monroe County’s plan that will utilize federal funds received through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Through the efforts of Congressman Joseph D. Morelle, and Senators Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, Monroe County is the recipient of $144,080,127 in local fiscal recovery funds.

MONROE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO