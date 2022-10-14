Read full article on original website
Albuquerque flower shop participating in ‘Petal It Forward’
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you want to take part in spreading some love, head down to Civic Plaza on Wednesday between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. Local flower shop Flowers by Zach Low is taking part in the national initiative Petal It Forward. They’ll give each person two flower stems. The idea is to keep one […]
Daily Lobo
5 and Why: 5 places to take photographs in and around Albuquerque
The city of Albuquerque and its surrounding area provides ample opportunity for both professional and amateur photographers to photograph places that are both beautiful and unique. Isaac Martinez, a film student at The University of New Mexico and practicing photographer for the last four years, spoke to the Daily Lobo about his favorite spots to take photographs with some common and uncommon spots.
Proposed changes for two major Albuquerque roads
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – City of Albuquerque officials are hosting two public meetings Wednesday. Officials will go over preliminary designs for two major roads; Paseo Del Norte East of Unser and Unser north of Paseo. City officials are proposing big changes for both roads. The plans include more lanes, bike and pedestrian improvements, new signals and lighting. […]
Albuquerque to host first major cannabis trade expo since recreational legalization
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Roughly six months from the start of legal recreational cannabis sales in New Mexico, Albuquerque is set to host a major cannabis trade show for the state’s newer multi-million dollar industry. As some industry pros think New Mexico’s cannabis scene has more room to grow, this weekend’s expo is expected to draw […]
Santa Fe Reporter
Santa Fe International Film Festival: ‘Robe of Gems’ Review
All too often in New Mexico, we are confronted with another brutal missing persons case. In certain swaths of Mexico, the populace would thank the old gods and the new for such few cases. And so it is, someone gone missing, that offers the scene-setter and, alas, one of the final concrete pieces of story in well-known Mexican film editor Natalia López Gallardo’s directorial debut, Robe of Gems.
KRQE News 13
Animal Humane New Mexico ready for walk-in adoptions
It is the mission of Animal Humane New Mexico, to help pets get off the streets and into a home full of care and love. They have a wide variety of animals to choose from that are looking for their forever home. Animal Humane is no longer conducting adoptions by...
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque Firefighters set to host a fundraiser event
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – ABQ Fire Area Firefighters, IAFF Local 244 will be hosting their Muster event to benefit their IAFF Survivor’s Fund on October 29. IAFF Survivors Fund is a fund that helps local firefighters & their immediate family members who are stricken with life-altering illnesses or injuries and is only funded through donations.
Nob Hill wall remains standing following council vote
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A wall put up by a homeowner in Nob Hill will stand following a vote from Albuquerque city councilors. Homeowner Samuel Reynolds put up a front year wall at his home on Brockmont near Lomas and Washington. But the zoning rule for the area says a wall higher than three feet is only […]
Albuquerque considers new ‘noise cameras’ to crack down on loud cars
The city of Albuquerque is looking to crackdown on drivers with noisy cars.
KRQE News 13
Dragon’s House of Horror hits roadblock
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A popular haunted house is ready to scare hundreds of customers. However, there’s a big problem; people are hitting a roadblock when they drive there. “Eight hundred feet, they won’t allow us to cross 800 feet,” said William Robinson, Manager of Dragon’s House of Horror.
earnthenecklace.com
Stella Sun Leaving KOAT-TV: Where Is the Albuquerque Anchor Going?
The people of Albuquerque absolutely love Stella Sun of KOAT-TV. This ray of sunshine joined KOAT Action 7 News as a weekend weather anchor and reporter in 2020, right when the pandemic was at its peak. Her viewers started their weekend by tuning in to morning newscasts. Many thought she would spend more time in New Mexico, but she had other plans. Stella Sun is leaving KOAT-TV in October 2022 for an incredible career opportunity. When Albuquerque residents got this bittersweet news, they had many questions. They especially want to know where Stella Sun is going next and if she will have to leave Albuquerque, too. Here is what the reporter said about her departure from KOAT-TV.
ladailypost.com
Topper Marching Band Knocks It Out Of The Park!
The Los Alamos High School Topper Band poses after their first performance at the Zia Marching Band Fiesta Saturday at UNM Stadium in Albuquerque. Courtesy/Ryan Finn. LAHS Marching Band awards from the the ‘Preliminary’ competition. Courtesy/Ryan Finn. By RYAN FINN & the Topper Marching Band Staff. LAHS Marching...
Robber sporting Nike gear robs Santa Fe bank
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI and Santa Fe police are asking for the public’s help in finding a bank robber. Officials say the robbery happened Tuesday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. They say an unknown man walked into the First National Bank at 540 W. Cordova Road. The man demanded money from a teller and […]
Santa Fe Reporter
SFPD deploys additional officers to Cerrillos Road corridor
SFPD deploys additional officers to Cerrillos Road corridor. Starting today, the Santa Fe Police Department will be deploying additional police officers in the Cerrillos Road corridor between St. Michael’s Drive to Richards Avenue. Titled “Centralized Aid,” the new operation, SFPD says, will include “proactive, targeted and highly visible patrols in the surrounding neighborhoods and business districts.” Officers will be in the area “to identify infractions of the law and to build relationships with the community,” with a focus including, but not limited to, disorderly conduct, illegal camping, criminal trespassing, narcotic violations and traffic Infractions. “The goal of Operation Centralized Aid is to increase the overall quality of life and safety in the focused area,” SFPD said in a social media post yesterday announcing the initiative. Last month, the city resumed enforcement of its ban on encampments, which had been suspended in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. At the same time, The Interfaith Community Shelter at Pete’s Place opened its seasonal overnight shelter; the area around the shelter has been a flashpoint for concerns about crime from neighboring businesses and residents. The new Cerrillos Road-area patrol comes as SFPD reports an increase last month in the average number of motor vehicle thefts and arson. According to September crime statistics SFPD Police Chief Paul Joye is scheduled to present at today’s 4 pm city Public Safety Committee meeting, Santa Fe saw 13 cases of arson last month (compared to one in August) and 55 motor vehicle thefts—nine more than the month before. The 59 burglaries and breaking and entering cases represent a nearly 33% decrease. Assaults remained constant, with 136 last month.
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque Halloween store robbed at gunpoint
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A terrifying situation at a popular Halloween store on the west side. A Spirit Halloween store was robbed in broad daylight. When an employee tried to stop the suspects, one pulled a gun in front of small kids. Jesse Orion is the New Mexico District...
Albuquerque’s street maintenance team prepares for winter weather
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As temperatures start to drop and the seasons change, the city of Albuquerque is getting ready for the winter season. Tuesday, the city’s street maintenance division carried out a dry-run of its street clearing vehicles. Officials sent out 39 of the department’s larger vehicles and about 11 smaller vehicles to make sure […]
undark.org
In New Mexico, Unraveling the Plight of the Pinyon Jay
A nasal, laughing bird call echoed through the Ortiz Mountains in northern New Mexico this September. A couple of pinyon jays chattered loudly as they flew over the piñon pine and juniper woodlands that sweep across the foothills. “They have really fun calls,” said Peggy Darr, then the resource management specialist with Santa Fe County’s Open Space, Trails, and Parks Program. “They’re a very hard bird not to love.”
Murder victim’s family sues downtown Albuquerque parking lot owners
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The owners of a prime downtown Albuquerque parking lot are facing a wrongful death lawsuit following a deadly shooting in the lot in August. Filed by the shooting victim’s family, the lawsuit claims the parking area at 2nd and Central is a “hot spot for violent crime,” and that the lot owners have […]
KOAT 7
'We support each other': New Mexico Crusaders for Justice opening up first sub-chapter
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Over the past several years, the New Mexico Crusaders for Justice have worked closely with families of gun violence victims to help get them through their trauma. The group is located in Albuquerque, but it won't be the only location for long. "We know that we're...
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque neighborhood requesting historic protection
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Eric Szeman has always loved the historic charm of the Los Griegos neighborhood in Albuquerque’s North Valley. That’s why he’s stayed there his whole life. The neighborhood has been fighting the development with no success, so they’re now going a step further....
