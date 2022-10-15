ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton, MS

WTOK-TV

Mrs. Betty Jo Chester

Private Graveside services for Mrs. Betty Jo Chester will be Thursday, October 20, 2022 at MS Veterans Memorial Cemetery with Dr. Tom Sikes officiating. Interment will follow at The Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Newton. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements. Mrs. Chester, 90,...
MERIDIAN, MS
WTOK-TV

Jean Darnell Wilkerson

Graveside Services for Mrs. Jean Darnell Wilkerson will begin at 2:30 PM Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at Hopewell United Methodist Church Cemetery in Kemper County with Reverend Dennis Robinson officiating. Interment will follow graveside services. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. Mrs. Wilkerson,...
DALEVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Funeral held Saturday for Taekion Reed

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Saturday was a somber day for the family and friends of Taekion Reed. A funeral was held on Saturday for the former New Hope football star who was shot and killed last week in Columbus. No arrests have been made. WTVA reporter Garner Montgomery spoke with...
COLUMBUS, MS
WTOK-TV

Mary Dearman

Funeral service for Mary Dearman will be held Monday, October 17, 2022, at 1:30 PM at Energy Church with Bro. Terry Wayne Ivy and Bro. Ronnie Adams officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements. Mrs. Mary Dearman, age 54 of Meridian passed away peacefully...
MERIDIAN, MS
WTOK-TV

Clarke County reaching out to Hurricane Ian victims

QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A group in Quitman is working to help people still affected by Hurricane Ian. Clarke County Emergency Management and DART Container are teaming up to bring everyday items like tooth brushes, towels and canned food to those in need. Items may be dropped off at the...
CLARKE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Highway 51 to temporarily close in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced U.S. Highway 51 will temporarily close in Madison County. The highway’s southbound lanes between Park Drive and Yandell Avenue will be closed on Wednesday, October 19 for cross drain repair. The closure will be from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
MADISON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Child accidentally run over in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A 12-year-old girl is receiving medical care after she was accidentally run over in Jones County on Sunday, October 16. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said the girl had run out in front of the car when the incident happened at Lone Oak Apartments. She was taken […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Three candidates left in the running to be next Columbus police chief

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The search for Columbus’s next top cop is narrowed down to three candidates. A search committee interviewed seven people before selecting the finalists. The final three were selected for a meeting this morning. Sources tell WCBI that no one currently employed at the Columbus...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Dispatch begins charging in Starkville

The Dispatch began charging for single copies of its Starkville edition today, Publisher Peter Imes announced. Prices for The Starkville Dispatch — a special edition of The Commercial Dispatch — are 75 cents Monday through Friday and $1.25 on Sunday. The Dispatch established an office in Starkville about...
STARKVILLE, MS
mageenews.com

Immediate USPS Openings, Delivering for America USPS to Host Job Fairs in Starkville and Magee, MS

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Mississippi — The United States Postal Service, consistently named one of the most trusted brands in America, is hiring motivated and dynamic individuals to help us Deliver for America. We are committed to our workforce – beginning with providing great opportunities for new employees, then continuing to provide advancement and career development.
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Monroe County chase ended with drug arrest

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - A West Point man faces drug trafficking and fleeing charges in Monroe County. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Charterious Moore tried to flee on Sunday, Oct. 16 from a checkpoint southwest of Aberdeen. He allegedly bailed out of his moving vehicle and tried...
MONROE COUNTY, MS
Lord Ganesh

Mississippi’s Water Crisis Is Turning Into A State Of Emergency

Congress sent a delegation to investigate the situation in Jackson where citizens are struggling to live without utilities and safe drinking water. The city of Jackson, Mississippi is facing a water crisis that is quickly turning into a state of emergency. The city’s water supply has become contaminated with lead and other toxins, and residents are being advised to use only bottled water for drinking, cooking, and brushing their teeth. This is a major problem for a city that is already struggling with poverty and poor infrastructure.
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Officials investigating after on-the-field brawl ends one high school football game, text message warning of shooting suspends another

Officials with the Mississippi High School Athletic Association are dealing with two separate incidents that prematurely ended football games Friday night. MHSAA officials say a fight broke out during the game between Crystal Springs and Wesson. The brawl started in the third quarter with Wesson leading 28-7. Officials say at...
CRYSTAL SPRINGS, MS
WJTV 12

Part of Maple Street collapses due to water main break

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Part of Maple Street in Jackson collapsed due to an unrepaired water main break. Residents in the Georgetown community have been dealing with the gushing waters since Sunday. The City of Jackson is aware of the problem and said crews are working to secure the needed machinery to fix the leak. […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson business accused of denying overtime to workers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Department of Labor recovered $44,280 in back wages and liquidated damages for two employees of a Jackson ground delivery contractor. Officials said the business failed to compensate the employees for work they did off-the-clock from their homes. Investigators with the department’s Wage and Hour Division found that Douglas Inc. – operating […]
JACKSON, MS
WTOK-TV

James Kenneth “Ken” Scott

Funeral services for James Kenneth “Ken” Scott, 81, of Livingston will be held Friday, October 21, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at the Livingston United Methodist Church with Rev. Steve Spining officiating. Burial will follow in the Myrtlewood Cemetery in Livingston. Visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the service.
LIVINGSTON, AL
footballscoop.com

Deion Sanders on HBCU, Jackson State journey: God called me collect

Somehow, Deion Sanders relates to all generations – even with a metaphor most of his players and recruits likely would not understand. Appearing on CBS’ decades-long, award-winning Sunday night primetime TV-magazine show “60 Minutes,” Sanders spoke candidly – always – about his role atop the Jackson State football program, in college football at large and, perhaps most importantly, society.
JACKSON, MS

