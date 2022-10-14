ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Post and Courier

Dorchester Paws: Pets of the Week

This week's dynamic duo consists of two eligible doggos looking for their forever homes. The first of the handsome pitbulls is Hopper, described as a "super-sweet" snuggle bug who is always up for a challenging round of tug-a-war. He is housebroken and has loads of energy. Come by the Dorchester Paws Summerville location at 136 4 Paws Lane and adopt today.
Man Returns Home From Having His Dog Cremated To Find A Strange Pooch on His Porch

One of the most moving things I’ve ever heard about losing a pet is that, while they are only with you for a little while, you are their entire lives. For animals like dogs and cats, their lifetimes are so short compared to ours that we experience many instances of pet loss throughout our pet-having years. I have a friend who absolutely believes that her current dog is a miniature reincarnation of one she had in her youth that has come back to find her again.
This unwanted dog got adopted after a heartbreaking video showing his loneliness went viral (VIDEO)

Social media can change lives, and it did for this lonely pup. Sarge, the longest resident of Orange County Animal Services in Orlando, Florida, was struggling to find a forever home. It seemed, no one wanted him. But when a TikTok video documenting his sadness took the Internet by storm, Sarge was up for his happily ever after with a perfect new family.
Moment Dog Sees Mom After Being Lost in the Woods Is a Tear-Jerker

Every dog mom's greatest fear is being unable to find their fur baby. These moms will be terrified for the safety of their dog while they're out searching for their pups all day and all night. This dog mom recently lost her pup in the woods overnight, and she shared their tear-inducing reunion to the relief of her viewers.
Joy as Labradoodle Dances to 'Happy' with Family on Hind Legs

A labradoodle standing on her hind legs to dance with his family is delighting the internet. In a video posted to TikTok on October 10 by user @phoebelabradoogle, the clever canine can be seen shaking her butt and jumping around happily with her owner and her dad. Named Phoebe, the...
Golden Retriever Angry That His Teddy Is Getting Kisses Melts Hearts

A dog getting jealous over a stuffed animal has the internet in stitches. In a clip shared to TikTok by user @ourgoldenalife on Thursday, Alfie the Golden Retriever is sulking over the toy his owner is holding. Resting his head on her arm and giving her puppy dog eyes, Alfie can be heard whining for her attention.
German Shepherd's Hilarious Playtime with Toddler Melts Hearts Online

The relationship between man and dog is meant to be the best out there, but what about child and dog?. A heartwarming interaction between a toddler and a German shepherd has been melting hearts online, after gaining more than 27 million TikTok views. Dog-lover and new mom Jessica Berlin from...
Happy Face Goals

A cute video of a dog and a human relationship

Hello guys, I am back with a new article. This time I tried something new. I just found this video while I was scrolling through Instagram. I saw that the video has so many likes and comments. Then I saw that this video was viral on social media.
Dhruv Sheladia

A cute viral video of a dolphin and a dog

This was one of the best videos I've ever seen on Instagram. This video is liked by many viewers, so it is a viral video on social media. In this video, a beautiful dolphin saves the life of a cute dog from a shark in the ocean. How comfortable a dog is sitting on the feet of a dolphin, and a dolphin takes a dog to the ship. One of my favorite scenes in these videos is when a dog successfully reaches the platform dolphin and gets kissed. Then the dog says thank you to her in a nice way. The dolphin then performs the stunts in front of the dog.
Rottweiler Doesn’t Know What To Do With Tiny Puppy

Only some dogs are used to interacting with a puppy. However, a new puppy is an exciting time for everyone in the household. In addition, an adult dog may have trouble adjusting to a much smaller, younger dog. But with time, all dogs can learn to get along. Recently, @thedodo...
French Bulldog Shocks Breeder as It’s Born Green

One breeder got the shock of his life when his French Bulldog gave birth to a green dog. Alabama business owner Mark Ruffin was surprised when his French Bulldog, Helena, gave birth to two dogs at home despite a Caesarean section being planned – sadly, another puppy was also born but it died shortly after birth.
Floofy Cow Loves Chin Scratches More Than We Love Anything

There's nothing more relaxing than having your back scratched. Or, if you're an animal, having any part of you scratched. Anyone who has a pet dog or cat knows how much animals love to be petted and groomed, or in the case of @Wildrootsfarm, anyone with a cow can tell you the same.
Cute Moment Dog Meets Human Baby Brother for the First Time Caught on Video

A heartwarming video of a dog meeting her human "baby brother" for the first time has delighted TikTok users, with more than 370,000 views and over 35,000 likes. In the footage posted by nurse practitioner Ellie Treece, Reyna the Vizsla can be seen walking over to the newborn baby, putting her face right up to him and sniffing him, before furiously wagging her tail.
