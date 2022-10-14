Read full article on original website
The Post and Courier
Dorchester Paws: Pets of the Week
This week's dynamic duo consists of two eligible doggos looking for their forever homes. The first of the handsome pitbulls is Hopper, described as a "super-sweet" snuggle bug who is always up for a challenging round of tug-a-war. He is housebroken and has loads of energy. Come by the Dorchester Paws Summerville location at 136 4 Paws Lane and adopt today.
msn.com
Man Returns Home From Having His Dog Cremated To Find A Strange Pooch on His Porch
One of the most moving things I’ve ever heard about losing a pet is that, while they are only with you for a little while, you are their entire lives. For animals like dogs and cats, their lifetimes are so short compared to ours that we experience many instances of pet loss throughout our pet-having years. I have a friend who absolutely believes that her current dog is a miniature reincarnation of one she had in her youth that has come back to find her again.
ohmymag.co.uk
This unwanted dog got adopted after a heartbreaking video showing his loneliness went viral (VIDEO)
Social media can change lives, and it did for this lonely pup. Sarge, the longest resident of Orange County Animal Services in Orlando, Florida, was struggling to find a forever home. It seemed, no one wanted him. But when a TikTok video documenting his sadness took the Internet by storm, Sarge was up for his happily ever after with a perfect new family.
Bobbie, 4-Months-Old, is a Cuddly, Shy Boy Who Needs a New Home
A puppy? A teddy bear? You decide. Today, for Dog Days, we had the privilege of meeting little Bobbie. He's about four months old, a little timid, but very kind. And, he's currently at the SPCA of SW Michigan. He mostly wanted to stay in Katie's arms while he was...
pethelpful.com
Moment Dog Sees Mom After Being Lost in the Woods Is a Tear-Jerker
Every dog mom's greatest fear is being unable to find their fur baby. These moms will be terrified for the safety of their dog while they're out searching for their pups all day and all night. This dog mom recently lost her pup in the woods overnight, and she shared their tear-inducing reunion to the relief of her viewers.
lovemeow.com
Man Finds a Kitten Inside a Bus but Doesn't Know the Kitten is About to Change His Life
A man found a kitten inside a bus but didn't know that the kitten was about to change his life. Around mid September, Mateo from the South of Spain was on his way to home when he heard what sounded like a kitten as he was passing by an auto shop.
Joy as Labradoodle Dances to 'Happy' with Family on Hind Legs
A labradoodle standing on her hind legs to dance with his family is delighting the internet. In a video posted to TikTok on October 10 by user @phoebelabradoogle, the clever canine can be seen shaking her butt and jumping around happily with her owner and her dad. Named Phoebe, the...
Golden Retriever Angry That His Teddy Is Getting Kisses Melts Hearts
A dog getting jealous over a stuffed animal has the internet in stitches. In a clip shared to TikTok by user @ourgoldenalife on Thursday, Alfie the Golden Retriever is sulking over the toy his owner is holding. Resting his head on her arm and giving her puppy dog eyes, Alfie can be heard whining for her attention.
msn.com
German Shepherd's Hilarious Playtime with Toddler Melts Hearts Online
The relationship between man and dog is meant to be the best out there, but what about child and dog?. A heartwarming interaction between a toddler and a German shepherd has been melting hearts online, after gaining more than 27 million TikTok views. Dog-lover and new mom Jessica Berlin from...
A cute video of a dog and a human relationship
Hello guys, I am back with a new article. This time I tried something new. I just found this video while I was scrolling through Instagram. I saw that the video has so many likes and comments. Then I saw that this video was viral on social media.
Adorable Video Shows Dog's Sweet Reaction to Baby Kicks in Mom's Belly
A sweet video showed the moment that a dog felt the kicks coming from a baby in its owner's belly. The video, posted by TikTok user @sherrellmichell, was viewed more than 14 million times and opened with a pregnant woman sitting down, petting a sleek Doberman-style dog. "My dog felt...
pethelpful.com
Video of Little Senior Dog Cuddling With Her Stuffed Animal While Awaiting Adoption Is Stealing Hearts
It is so sad when dogs are at shelters because they aren't receiving the love, care, and attention they deserve. We hate to see these dogs without homes, however videos of pups in these circumstances that are shared online can help them get adopted. One senior pup that is still waiting on her forever home is stealing hearts in this adorable video.
A cute viral video of a dolphin and a dog
This was one of the best videos I've ever seen on Instagram. This video is liked by many viewers, so it is a viral video on social media. In this video, a beautiful dolphin saves the life of a cute dog from a shark in the ocean. How comfortable a dog is sitting on the feet of a dolphin, and a dolphin takes a dog to the ship. One of my favorite scenes in these videos is when a dog successfully reaches the platform dolphin and gets kissed. Then the dog says thank you to her in a nice way. The dolphin then performs the stunts in front of the dog.
pawesome.net
Rottweiler Doesn’t Know What To Do With Tiny Puppy
Only some dogs are used to interacting with a puppy. However, a new puppy is an exciting time for everyone in the household. In addition, an adult dog may have trouble adjusting to a much smaller, younger dog. But with time, all dogs can learn to get along. Recently, @thedodo...
French Bulldog Shocks Breeder as It’s Born Green
One breeder got the shock of his life when his French Bulldog gave birth to a green dog. Alabama business owner Mark Ruffin was surprised when his French Bulldog, Helena, gave birth to two dogs at home despite a Caesarean section being planned – sadly, another puppy was also born but it died shortly after birth.
pethelpful.com
German Shepherd Mix Puppy's Fitting Reaction to an Ambulance Is So Cute We Can't Stand It
Dogs are great at imitating sounds and behaviors from those around them. It's especially common for puppies to do this because it's one of the ways they learn to navigate the world around them. One puppy decided to take howling lessons from an unlikely teacher by imitating a sound in this viral video.
pethelpful.com
Girl Finds Stolen French Bulldog and Reunites Her With Human Mom in the Most Touching Video
There are heroes, and then there's @_thatdoggirl_, Dali. She not only found a French Bulldog who had been missing for 8 months, but she helped her reunite with her owner. As you can imagine, it was a joyful yet tearful day for everyone. Luckily for us, Dali documented the entire...
pethelpful.com
Floofy Cow Loves Chin Scratches More Than We Love Anything
There's nothing more relaxing than having your back scratched. Or, if you're an animal, having any part of you scratched. Anyone who has a pet dog or cat knows how much animals love to be petted and groomed, or in the case of @Wildrootsfarm, anyone with a cow can tell you the same.
Cute Moment Dog Meets Human Baby Brother for the First Time Caught on Video
A heartwarming video of a dog meeting her human "baby brother" for the first time has delighted TikTok users, with more than 370,000 views and over 35,000 likes. In the footage posted by nurse practitioner Ellie Treece, Reyna the Vizsla can be seen walking over to the newborn baby, putting her face right up to him and sniffing him, before furiously wagging her tail.
