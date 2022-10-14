Read full article on original website
Briefs: Fattal picks up London’s Dilly; NEOM signs Ennismore as first partner
Fattal picks up London’s Dilly: Fattal Group, the Israeli-based owner of Leonardo Hotels UK & Ireland, has acquired the 283-room Dilly Hotel in London. The new owner plans to invest £90 million (US$100.64 million) on extensive refurbishments to create a luxury hotel. The acquisition is part of a recently announced €400 million fund, which Fattal raised in partnership with a number of institutional investors. Bank Hapoalim supported the transaction. The historic hotel opened in 1908 as The Piccadilly Hotel and operated as a Le Meridien hotel before becoming an independent property under The Dilly name in 2021. Leonardo operates 52 properties across the U.K. and Ireland and is part of Fattal Hotels, which owns and operates more than 200 properties in over 100 destinations. In total, so far, Leonardo Hotels UK and Ireland has seen over 2,530 bedrooms refurbished across the group and has had more than 1,450 rooms added through new developments and acquisitions – including Leonardo hotels in Manchester, Bristol Glassfields, Chester, and new NYX Hotels opening in Dublin and Edinburgh. The development pipeline is being supported by the rebranding of the Jurys Inn portfolio to Leonardo Hotels.
Driftwood Capital, the lender
As traditional lenders pull away from the hotel industry, at least for the near term, vertically integrated real estate firm Driftwood Capital is trying to fill that role – often with mezzanine debt. In August, more specifically, Driftwood stepped in to provide a three-year, US$44.5 million mezzanine loan with...
Peachtree rebrands to match investment expansion
An expanded breadth of investment types has led Peachtree Hotel Group to rebrand as Peachtree Group to manage and control its multi-billion-dollar investment portfolio and direct investment strategies across its distinct operating and real estate divisions, including hospitality, commercial lending, residential development and capital markets. As it more specifically relates...
Reynal steps in as Four Seasons president and CEO
Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, Toronto, Canada, has appointed Alejandro Reynal as its president and CEO effective October 17. Reynal succeeds 20-year veteran of Four Seasons John Davidson, who announced he would retire last year and remains a member of Four Seasons’ board. “Alejandro joins Four Seasons as we...
People on the Move: Remington, Andaz Pattaya Jomtien Beach, Wyndham
Remington Hotels, Dallas, Texas, has welcomed Amanda Gray as chief human resources officer. Bringing over 20 years of experience to her new role, Gray will be responsible for crafting a unified human capital vision across all Ashford portfolio companies, including Remington, Inspire, Red Hospitality and Leisure, OpenKey, Premier, and Pure Wellness. She will oversee efforts across the enterprise to attract, retain, and develop a guest-centric team to continue growth and ensure company culture, mission, and values are embedded throughout the organization to deliver memorable guest experiences.
Victoria signals end of coal by announcing a new 95% renewable target. It's a risky but vital move
It’s the end the line for coal in Victoria, after Victorian Premier Dan Andrews today announced plans for 95% renewables within 13 years. Until now, the industrialised state has been aiming for 50% by 2030. But it’s also the end of the line for our ailing, mostly privatised, energy market. Public ownership is back in vogue – in a recognition the energy market cannot deliver the transformation required. The Andrews Labor government would bring back the State Electricity Commission (SEC) if re-elected next month and use this to build new renewable energy projects. At a national level, Labor is aiming...
Top two seeds fall in Guadalajara
Top-seeded Paula Badosa of Spain and second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus were both eliminated from the Guadalajara (Mexico) Open Akron
Holiday, asset manager data send mixed signals
With macroeconomic and geopolitical headlines continually ominous, questions are surfacing about their potential impact on the upcoming holiday travel season. New data is surfacing from Deloitte and PwC, while at the same time HAMA, the hotel asset managers association, just offered its take on the current state of the hotel industry. HOTELS synthesizes it for you here and links to the more complete reports.
Ritz-Carlton finally launches first yacht
First announced in 2017, The Ritz-Carlton brand on Monday officially announced the debut of its first of three custom-built yachts, Evrima, which set sail on October 15 with a voyage from Barcelona, Spain, to Nice, Italy. The yacht, a collaboration with Oaktree Capital Management and maritime expert Douglas Prothero, measures 190-meters and with 149 suites can accommodate up to 298 passengers.
