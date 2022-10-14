Fattal picks up London’s Dilly: Fattal Group, the Israeli-based owner of Leonardo Hotels UK & Ireland, has acquired the 283-room Dilly Hotel in London. The new owner plans to invest £90 million (US$100.64 million) on extensive refurbishments to create a luxury hotel. The acquisition is part of a recently announced €400 million fund, which Fattal raised in partnership with a number of institutional investors. Bank Hapoalim supported the transaction. The historic hotel opened in 1908 as The Piccadilly Hotel and operated as a Le Meridien hotel before becoming an independent property under The Dilly name in 2021. Leonardo operates 52 properties across the U.K. and Ireland and is part of Fattal Hotels, which owns and operates more than 200 properties in over 100 destinations. In total, so far, Leonardo Hotels UK and Ireland has seen over 2,530 bedrooms refurbished across the group and has had more than 1,450 rooms added through new developments and acquisitions – including Leonardo hotels in Manchester, Bristol Glassfields, Chester, and new NYX Hotels opening in Dublin and Edinburgh. The development pipeline is being supported by the rebranding of the Jurys Inn portfolio to Leonardo Hotels.

3 DAYS AGO