Oktoberfest in Helen, GA
Sometimes, we parents just need a break! What’s better than a little getaway somewhere close to home – but far enough you must stay overnight? Nothing!. Over the weekend my husband and I took our annual pilgrimage to Helen – home of the best Oktoberfest in Georgia! That’s right, only 2 hours from home there’s an entire Alpine Village just waiting for you to explore.
MacKID's Picks: 5 Free Things To Do With Kids This Week
Looking for at-home fun this week? From exploring the sky to meditating your way to calm, to building your very own monster ... we've picked out five great virtual events for kids happening Oct. 19-26. The best part? They're all FREE! Registration is required for all events, so sign up now!
BOO! Spook-tacular Fun at The Mall at Wellington Green
Rustle up your little cats and bats for some ghoulish, holiday fun, food, and fabulous frights happening at The Mall at Wellington Green!. Wednesday, October 26, 2022, from 10:30 am to noon:. Mommy & Me Costume Party. Set your holiday GPS for The Mall at Wellington Green for a spectacular...
Pumpkins & Preschoolers Playdate!
Learn more about our Kindermusik Classes for 3's & 4's at our Pumpkin Playdate. This event is for children not-yet enrolled in our Kindermusik program. Mark your calendar for Wednesday, October 26th at 1:00 PM in Mt. Lebanon. Registration is now open. Space is limited to just 12 families. Join...
Holiday Movies are Starting This Month
I know it seems early, but Hallmark is really on it this year with movies starting on the weekends in the last weeks of October. Here's the schedule so you don't miss out. Grab some popcorn and let the holiday cheer begin. Keep up to date in case they do...
A Note from the Publisher
I'd like to say that I'm all ready for spooky season over here, however, our main decoration, my massive spider web that we hang from our second story window, has been in a tangle for a week in our front yard and I just don't have it in me to untangle it to the end. So there's that lol.
Downriver Outdoor Halloween Displays and Decorations 2022
Do you live downriver Michigan? Are you looking to take your littles driving around to find cool Halloween displays or decorations? We’ve created a guide just for that! We have light shows, haunted houses, decorated streets, and just houses that have done a good job decorating. Check it out below!
Suzette Who Set to Sea: Playing at Local Libraries Until December 9
This production is being performed across the county at local libraries. The closest performance to us in the Westchase-Citrus Park is on November 16th at Maureen B. Gauzza Library. It's been a few years but my daughter and I have been to a few of the Creative Arts Theatre's productions....
2022 Fall 🍂 Fun Guide! Crafts, Festivals, Recipes, Halloween 🎃
Fun things for Fall for you family. We have some recipes, crafts as well as great guides of all kinds. Keep an eye open as we will be adding some great articles, guides, recipes, and crafts as the season progresses too. Guides. Articles. Find Your Fall Family Fun with Our...
16 Things To Do This Week In & Around Upland/Claremont/La Verne!
So many Halloween events are kicking off this week, and here at Macaroni KID Upland, Claremont & La Verne, we've done all the hunting for you. The hard part will be deciding which events you and your family will attend, so make sure to plan ahead. All our listed events always link back to sites and sources so you can verify and get the most up-to-date information before you go.
Local Yoga Classes in Chestermere & Langdon
Your one-stop-shop for all things Yoga in Chestermere, Langdon and Indus! Bookmark this page and check back often!. Yin Yoga, Gentle Lunchtime Flow, Yoga for Backs, Wall Yin, Flow Yoga. Star Yoga Studio. #5, 720 Centre Street NE, Langdon, AB T0J 1X1. Beginner, Sunrise, Restorative, Youth classes, Seniors Chair Yoga,...
llama llama Pajama Party coming soon-Ticket Giveaway
TYKEs' blockbuster 18th season launches next month with the beloved LLAMA LLAMA RED PAJAMA, November 12-20. Tickets are on Sale Now!. You can also enter to win tickets here... winner will be announced on Saturday, October 29th.
Instagram Roundup: Fall Fun With MacKID Publishers
Our Macaroni KID publishers are LOVING fall! From picking apples to picking pumpkins, from family fun at farm visits to getting spooked at haunted houses — they're doing it all this season!. We rounded up just a few of our publishers' recent Instagram posts that highlights their fall fun....
October Events Printable
We're on the back side of October and ALL of the Fall things are here! Whether you're looking for Trick-or-Treat opportunities, car shows, or Fall Festivals - this list has something for your entire family. Print it - share it - use it as a guide to all things Fall.
Boo Your Neighbors - Spread Some Halloween Fun Around Town: Printables
We had so much fun delivering boo baskets throughout our community last year we are excited to do it again this year!. Let's pay it forward and flood our community with kindness this Halloween with BOO BASKETS!. If you are a local business and want to be a part of...
Twindly Carnival
Friends of Twindly are hosting a Halloween Fundraiser! Participants can purchase tickets for food, games, and activities! Family friendly costumes are encouraged. Please no gore or weapons. There will be carnival games, bounce house, face painting, a dunk tank, balloon stand, and ice skating will be available from 4-6pm. Come on down have a good time!
Camp Chestermere's Halloween Howler is October 29
Camp Chestermere's Halloween Howler is back! October 29, 2022 from 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm. Tickets are $5.00 at the door and children under two are free. Activities include:. Macaroni KID Chestermere's Trunk or Treat (no admission required) Glow Maze. Spooky Yoga. Broomstick Battles. Spider Race Climbing. Hot cocoa, S'mores...
2022 Halloween and Pumpkin Patch Guide
October 1 - 31 Fridays - Sundays 10am - 6pm. Haunt of Halloween (Not So Scary) Haunt of Halloween (The Scary)
Our Gift to You: A One Year Subscription to 'Bon Appétit' Magazine
Do you love to cook? Are you up on the latest trends in the kitchen? Then don't miss this: You can receive a one-year subscription to Bon Appétit now as our gift to you!. It's our way of saying thank you for being a Macaroni KID reader. There are...
⭐ Win Tickets! Disney's Winnie the Pooh: The Musical Stage Adaptation
Disney's Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation, a captivating musical experience for audiences of all ages, is coming to the Newman Center for the Performing Arts in Denver for five delightful performances of life-size puppetry from November 11 to 13. Journey through the Hundred Acre Wood with your...
