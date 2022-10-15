Explosive third quarter gives East Buchanan dominant 48-12 victory over Mid-Buchanan

GOWER, Mo. — On the back of a 210 yard, five touchdown performance from running back Trevor Klein, the East Buchanan Bulldogs exploded in the second half to come away with a definitive 48-12 victory over Mid-Buchanan on Friday at East Buchanan High School.

Despite the lopsided final score, Mid-Buchanan (7-1) was in control for much of the first half. After a 71-yard bomb from East Buchanan (7-1) quarterback Gage Busby to senior Carson White opened up scoring, the Dragons found a connection of their own as quarterback Xavier Arambula hit senior Zach Kelly for a pair of long touchdowns to go up 12-7 in the second quarter.