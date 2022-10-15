The first ACH 130 Aston Martin edition helicopter has landed in the US. The sleek, dark-green whirlybird, with its luxe leather interior, sat in front of Airbus’s static display at the National Business Aviation Association’s BACE conference in Orlando. The helicopter that could be the airborne hero of any Bond movie is going to a private owner in Texas. ACH also announced it had made its first sale of an Aston Martin edition to a client in South America. The Aston Martin series is proving to have legs beyond 15 that the two partners announced in 2020, following a year of...

TEXAS STATE ・ 12 MINUTES AGO