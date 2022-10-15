Read full article on original website
Related
Conor McGregor claims he carried Floyd Mayweather in their first fight: “I come out full force, and today, I end Floyd”
Floyd Mayweather has often claimed that he ‘carried’ Conor McGregor through the early rounds of their 2017 boxing superfight, which ended in a 10th round TKO victory for Floyd. Now McGregor is firing back, saying he was the one who was doing the carrying. McGregor’s comments came as...
MMAmania.com
Jorge Masvidal believes it’s good Nate Diaz left UFC: ‘The guy’s like borderline vegetable’
Jorge Masvidal is happy to see his old foe, Nate Diaz, leave Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) last month (details here). The pair of Welterweights made history in Nov. 2019 when they fought over the first and only Baddest Motherf—ker (BMF) title in mixed martial arts (MMA) history. After three rounds of Masvidal having his way, the fight ended via doctors' stoppage as Diaz suffered two nasty cuts around his eye.
Daniel Cormier admits that Charles Oliveira is the biggest challenge of Islam Makhachev’s career: “Do Bronx has the style and ability to beat him”
UFC commentator Daniel Cormier believes Charles Oliveira is the biggest challenge of Islam Makhachev’s career. This Saturday, ‘Do Bronx’ is set to face the Russian contender in the main event of UFC 280. It’ll be the Brazilian’s first since his submission win over Justin Gaethje in May. Prior to that victory, Oliveira was stripped of his lightweight title for missing weight.
MMAmania.com
Awkward! Watch Islam Makhachev, Charles Oliveira cross paths at UFC 280 hotel (Video)
In the old days you had “shirts vs. skins” but for UFC 280 it looks like we’ll have “blondes vs. beards.” I guess it’s a show of solidarity to look exactly like the fighter you’re representing though I can’t help but wonder if Charles Oliveira and Co. forgot about Dre.
Charles Oliveira vows to finish Islam Makhachev inside one round at UFC 280: “I came in to ruin their expectations”
Charles Oliveira is expecting to make a statement at UFC 280. Oliveira is set to face Makhachev in the main event of UFC 280 for the vacant lightweight title. It’s a fascinating matchup and is a fight that both men have a ton of confidence heading into it. Along with that, the scrap is happening in Abu Dhabi, and according to Oliveira that is because Makhachev’s team demanded it would be there.
MMAmania.com
Khabib trashes Charles Oliveira’s nonexistent ground game — ‘You tap eight times in UFC’
Former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira holds the record for most submissions in UFC at 16, as well as the record for most finishes at 19. The Brazilian is also second all time behind Jim Miller (46) for most submission attempts at 40. Too bad “Do Bronx” has no ground game....
MMAmania.com
Joe Rogan replaced by Paul Felder at UFC 280 commentary table
Joe Rogan is out, Paul Felder is in. “The Irish Dragon” will handle one half of the color commentary for the upcoming UFC 280 “Oliveira vs. Makhachev” pay-per-view (PPV) card alongside play-by-play man Jon Anik and fellow fighter-turned-analyst Daniel Cormier, according to MMA Junkie. Rogan does not...
Khabib Nurmagomedov suggests Charles Oliveira doesn’t have a good ground game: “If you tap eight times in UFC, how can you say you have ground game”
An old video has resurfaced of Khabib Nurmagomedov tearing into the ground game of Charles Oliveira before UFC 280. While the main event of UFC 280 will be contested between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev, with the UFC lightweight championship on the line, there’s certainly a looming presence in the air in the form of Khabib Nurmagomedov.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Michael Bisping says a win over Islam Makhachev makes Charles Oliveira the lightweight GOAT
Charles Oliveira has a lot on the line this weekend. This Saturday, Oliveira looks to reclaim the lightweight title he lost on the scale when he takes on Islam Makhachev in the main event of UFC 280. But there could be more up for grabs than just the UFC lightweight title, because according to UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping, a win will move Oliveira ahead of Khabib Nurmagomedov in the lightweight “Greatest Of All Time” conversation.
Dana White announces Alex Volkanovksi will fight for the UFC lightweight title next and that the winner of Yan vs. O’Malley will receive next bantamweight title shot
UFC President Dana White says Alexander Volkanovski will be getting the next shot at the UFC lightweight title. In the main event of UFC 280, the vacant lightweight title is up for grabs as Charles Oliveira takes on Islam Makhachev in a very intriguing matchup. Also on the pay-per-view card is a lightweight scrap between Beneil Dariush vs. Mateusz Gamrot with many thinking the winner would get the next title shot. However, Dana White revealed to Barstool Sports on Monday that Volkanovski will get the next crack at 155lbs gold.
The Sleek New Aston Martin Edition Helicopter Lands in the US
The first ACH 130 Aston Martin edition helicopter has landed in the US. The sleek, dark-green whirlybird, with its luxe leather interior, sat in front of Airbus’s static display at the National Business Aviation Association’s BACE conference in Orlando. The helicopter that could be the airborne hero of any Bond movie is going to a private owner in Texas. ACH also announced it had made its first sale of an Aston Martin edition to a client in South America. The Aston Martin series is proving to have legs beyond 15 that the two partners announced in 2020, following a year of...
Comments / 0