Disney's newest Snow White and first Latina princess defends 'woke' remake
Disney's newest Snow White is defending the remake of the 1937 classic as critics bash the project for its supposed political correctness.
disneytips.com
Disney’s Animal Kingdom Show Now Permanently Closed Following Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian is approaching Florida as a Category 4 storm with the potential to become a Category 5 event with wind speeds up to 155 mph. While the Walt Disney World theme parks, along with neighboring Central Florida theme parks and attractions have closed ahead of the storm, they should reopen once severe weather patterns move out of the area.
CNET
Disneyland's Newest Ride Is Opening Jan. 27
Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway will open at Disneyland on Jan. 27, ahead of the reopening of Mickey's Toontown in the spring, Disney Parks announced Thursday. The trackless ride, which opened at Disney World's Hollywood Studios in Florida back in early 2020, has been under construction at the California theme park for the past few years. During 2022, Toontown also closed down for refurbishment.
disneytips.com
EPCOT Is Getting a New Disney Park Experience
Disney news and EPCOT go hand in hand these days! As EPCOT continues its massive transformation, construction is evident throughout the Disney Park. The construction will all be worth it, however, as new and exciting experiences are popping up around every corner. Here’s the latest on a new EPCOT experience coming soon!
CNET
First Full Look at Disney's New Ariel as 'Little Mermaid' Poster Drops
Disney has released its first poster for upcoming live-action movie The Little Mermaid, showing a full shot of Halle Bailey as Ariel. "Words can't describe how immensely honored I feel to play the mermaid of my dreams, Ariel in Disney's The Little Mermaid," Bailey tweeted Thursday. "Come under the sea with me, in theaters May 26, 2023."
ComicBook
A Christmas Story Christmas Trailer Teaser: Ralphie Returns
Legendary and Warner Bros. have unwrapped the first trailer teaser for A Christmas Story Christmas, the decades-later sequel to the 1983 holiday classic A Christmas Story. Peter Billingsley — who played the embattled nine-year-old whose wish was for Santa to gift him a Red Ryder Carbine Action 200-shot Range Model air rifle — returns to play a grown-up Ralphie Parker, narrator of the original film (voiced by author Jean Shepherd). The first footage, which you can see below, teases a trip back to Cleveland Street when the Christmas Story sequel is streaming November 17th on HBO Max.
Disney Plans ‘Society of Explorers and Adventurers’ Movie With Ryan Reynolds
Ryan Reynolds and Qui Nguyen are apparently working on a new movie, centered around a mythology baked into Disney theme parks called “The Society of Explorers and Adventurers.” Qui Nguyen is best known for his work on various Broadway plays, but he’s also gotten a decent career as a screenwriter off the ground. He’s worked on Dispatches from Elsewhere, The Society, Incorporated, and Peg + Cat. He also wrote Raya and the Last Dragon and is currently working on the upcoming Disney animated film Strange World.
Refinery29
Actually, Black Mermaid Folklore Has Been Around Long Before Disney’s The Little Mermaid
The moment I feel even remotely vulnerable —be that the fragile morning after an inhibition-free night, the familiar shiver of cold and flu symptoms or the helpless pit of despair that engulfs me when my mental health begins to plummet —you’ll find me curled up on the settee, under a protective layer of blankets, shamelessly watching movies filled with childhood nostalgia. Movies like Disney’s The Little Mermaid (1989) have sat firmly in this arsenal of self-care classics ever since I can remember, enveloping me in carefree hug at a moment's notice.
disneyfoodblog.com
An ‘Into the Woods’ Sing-Along Is Now On Disney+
Looking for something for your next family activity this Halloween season? We’ve got something that will make you’ll be sure to sing about!. Disney+ has released a new sing-along for the service’s Halloween campaign #Hallowstream. Starting today you can break into song with a sing-along addition of...
WDW News Today
Annual Passholder Park Passes Fully Booked for Return of Fantasmic! at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Just hours after it was announced that Fantasmic! would return November 3, Park Passes for Disney’s Hollywood Studios were completely booked for Annual Passholders. On the Annual Passholder calendar, passes are unavailable for all pass types on November 3, though the rest of the month is completely open. As of the writing of this article, passes were still available for guests with theme park tickets and resort hotel guests.
macaronikid.com
Oktoberfest in Helen, GA
Sometimes, we parents just need a break! What’s better than a little getaway somewhere close to home – but far enough you must stay overnight? Nothing!. Over the weekend my husband and I took our annual pilgrimage to Helen – home of the best Oktoberfest in Georgia! That’s right, only 2 hours from home there’s an entire Alpine Village just waiting for you to explore.
disneyfoodblog.com
Everything Coming to Disney+ This November
It’s time to grab your favorite blanket and settle into your favorite part of the couch — we’ve got everything coming to Disney+ this November!. Disney+ is home to original shows as well as Marvel and Star Wars content, and don’t forget about the NEW Hocus Pocus sequel or all the other Disney and Pixar movies! Let’s take a look at all the new content coming to Disney+ this November!
disneyfoodblog.com
PHOTOS: Snow Already Covers Sleeping Beauty Castle in Disneyland
Technically, it’s still Halloween Time in Disneyland, but let’s face it — the holidays are already starting to sneak in. We’ve already seen holiday merchandise in Disneyland, and we’ve already got a full list of food booths for the Festival of the Holidays in Disney California Adventure. Now, though, Disneyland’s iconic Sleeping Beauty Castle is showing off its snowy holiday look — in OCTOBER.
disneydining.com
Long Lines in the Magic Kingdom? Try These Disney Experiences Instead!
There’s no denying that the Magic Kingdom is an extremely popular Disney Park that many Guests love to spend plenty of time in, but this can result in some pretty heavy crowds and long wait times. Many popular attractions can have long wait times, including experiences like Splash Mountain, Space Mountain, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, Haunted Mansion, Jungle Cruise, Peter Pan’s Flight, Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin, and Tomorrowland Speedway.
WDW News Today
PLAY! Pavilion Rumored to Be Cancelled, Akershus Royal Banquet Hall Reopening, Disney Executives Begin Corporate Retreat at Walt Disney World, & More: Daily Recap (10/18/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Tuesday, October 18, 2022.
macaronikid.com
Holiday Movies are Starting This Month
I know it seems early, but Hallmark is really on it this year with movies starting on the weekends in the last weeks of October. Here's the schedule so you don't miss out. Grab some popcorn and let the holiday cheer begin. Keep up to date in case they do...
macaronikid.com
13 Haunted Experiences That Will Make You Scream
We've found 13 spooky haunted houses sure to make you scream this Halloween season. Plus don't miss our ways to save on tickets! Because, if you're like us, nothing is more scary than missing out on a good deal. 1: A haunted house inside a real, abandoned prison in Illinois.
macaronikid.com
Suzette Who Set to Sea: Playing at Local Libraries Until December 9
This production is being performed across the county at local libraries. The closest performance to us in the Westchase-Citrus Park is on November 16th at Maureen B. Gauzza Library. It's been a few years but my daughter and I have been to a few of the Creative Arts Theatre's productions....
macaronikid.com
llama llama Pajama Party coming soon-Ticket Giveaway
TYKEs' blockbuster 18th season launches next month with the beloved LLAMA LLAMA RED PAJAMA, November 12-20. Tickets are on Sale Now!. You can also enter to win tickets here... winner will be announced on Saturday, October 29th.
WDW News Today
Series 3 of Walt Disney World Fab 50 Figures Arrives Featuring Daisy, BB-8, Olaf, and More
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Series 3 of the Walt Disney World Fab 50 character figures has arrived at Walt Disney World. The figures are based on the 50th anniversary Fab 50 character statues found around the theme parks and come in a mystery box.
