Columbus, WI

x1071.com

Badgers wide receiver Markus Allen enters transfer portal

MADISON, Wis. — A third Badger football player is set to leave the team following Paul Chryst’s firing. Wide receiver Markus Allen announced Sunday that he entered the transfer portal. Allen appeared in four games for Wisconsin this season, scoring a touchdown and averaging 13 receiving yards per game.
MADISON, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

VIDEO | REAL ESTATE | Soft open for Dunham’s Sports in West Bend, WI

Washington County, WI – Dunham’s Sports, 1291 W. Paradise Dr., in West Bend, WI held a soft opening today in what was the former Elder-Beerman/Boston Store. The Grand Opening will be Friday, October 21, 2022. Hours are Monday – Saturday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
WEST BEND, WI
x1071.com

UW-Madison alum nearing complete collection of 112 Homecoming buttons

MADISON, Wis. — It’s Homecoming Week at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, a week stepped in traditions of block parties, pep rallies, pink flamingoes on Bascom Hill and Homecoming buttons. It’s because of that last tradition that Pete Christianson stands out among alumni of the university. The Wisconsin...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Sun Prairie Fall Festival returns for 16th year

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Saturday was a beautiful day for Sun Prairie’s annual Fall Festival. It was the 16th year of the event, which is put on by the city’s Business Improvement District. The group teamed up with local businesses for special promotions earlier in the day.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
mystar106.com

2,000-Pound Pumpkin May Set New Record In Wisconsin

Although the classic TV special “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” won’t air this Halloween for a second year in a row, Wisconsin residents have been given an opportunity to see a truly great pumpkin up close. A pumpkin grown in Waupun by gardener Tom Montsma...
WISCONSIN STATE
wwisradio.com

Culver’s Serial Robber Strikes Again

(Lake Mills, WI) — There is a warning about a serial Culver’s robber in southeastern Wisconsin. Police in Lake Mills say they are looking for a man driving a maroon Jeep who robbed their Culver’s drive-through last month. Investigators say he is also suspected of robbing Culver’s Mequon and Janesville. No one is saying why the man is targeting Culver’s. His pictures are online, police are asking anyone who knows anything to please come forward.
LAKE MILLS, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Culver’s robber strikes two more times

MEQUON — It’s not the coveted CurderBurger one man is after, as police continue their search for the suspect who robbed multiple Culver’s in the past three weeks, including the Mequon restaurant. After robbing the Culver’s in Lake Mills and attempting to rob the one in Janesville,...
MEQUON, WI
x1071.com

Homecoming Blood Drive underway at UW-Madison

MADISON, Wis. — The Homecoming Blood Drive at the University of Wisconsin-Madison kicked off Tuesday and runs through Thursday. The event is being hosted at the Nick recreation facility on West Dayton Street from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Donors are being encouraged to schedule an appointment in advance, but walk-ins will be accepted as space permits.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

I-39/90 South back open south of Buckeye Road after camper rolled over

MADISON, Wis. — The southbound lanes of I-39/90 are back open between Buckeye Road and the Beltline following a crash Saturday. The incident was reported just before 2:30 p.m. Dane County dispatchers said an SUV pulling a camper rolled over. The Wisconsin State Patrol handled the crash, with Dane County Sheriff’s deputies assisting. Madison Fire Department crews were also sent...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

3 tornadoes touched down in Jefferson County last week, NWS says

JOHNSON CREEK, Wis. — Three weak tornadoes touched down in Jefferson County last Wednesday, the National Weather Service said Monday, bringing the total from last week’s storms to seven. The tornadoes, which touched down late Wednesday morning near Watertown, Johnson Creek and Sullivan, were all rated EF-0, the...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

MacKenzie Scott gives $5 million to Watertown foundation

WATERTOWN, Wis. (WMTV) - A Watertown community organization is celebrating a multi-million-dollar gift from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, pointing out that rural regions are far less likely to get such money. On Tuesday, the Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation revealed Scott has given $5 million to the organization. “We are...
WATERTOWN, WI
x1071.com

Fall River teen arrested in Beaver Dam hit-and-run that injured child

BEAVER DAM, Wis. — Beaver Dam police arrested a 17-year-old after they said he struck a child with a vehicle Saturday night and left the scene. Emergency crews were called to the 100 block of Frances Lane at around 9 p.m. A child was found with critical, life-threatening injuries. They were taken to a local hospital before eventually being taken by MedFlight to another hospital for treatment.
BEAVER DAM, WI

