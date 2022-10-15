Read full article on original website
Woman in labor trapped on I-80 rescued by North Summit Fire
PARK CITY, Utah — North Summit Fire and Summit County EMS responded to a call on October 16 requesting help for a woman in labor who was stuck in traffic […]
West Jordan Police investigating suspicious vehicle
WEST JORDAN, Utah — Police in West Jordan are investigating a suspicious vehicle, in which the driver attempted to pull over another motorist. Police say the incident happened early Friday morning around 2 a.m. Additionally, police say the incident started on northbound I-15 near Bangerter Highway. It continued to 1300 W. 7000 South.
Ogden collision causes car to crash into home
OGDEN, Utah — A collision Monday morning caused a car to crash into an Ogden home. Two people sustained minor injuries while the house sustained minor damages. Public Information Officer for the Ogden City Police Department William Farr said that the crash happened around 9:50 a.m. A car traveling...
Mystery of rotten and dead fish smell in North Salt Lake solved
NORTH SALT LAKE — The Davis County Health Department said it finally discovered what caused a “fishy” or “rotten” smell that permeated parts of North Salt Lake at the beginning of the month. “It was like, really yucky,” Latai Kaufusi told KSL. “It kind of...
Bicyclist in critical condition after hit and run collision at local intersection
A bicyclist is fighting for his life at a Utah hospital after being struck by a car in a hit and run crash south of Preston, Idaho State Police said. The incident at South State Street and East 4800 South was reported around 9 p.m. Sunday. The adult male bicyclist suffered severe injuries in the collision and is currently receiving treatment at a Utah hospital where he is listed in...
Victim in State Street shooting dies in hospital
SALT LAKE CITY – The victim of the shooting at a State Street motel died in the hospital Monday, according to police. Salt Lake City Police said 38-year-old Nickolas Parks has died after being shot in the head during a verbal argument with Thomas Leroy Glasker, 71, and Joseph Marquez, 60, on Oct. 11.
Pleasant View boy’s quick thinking saves father’s life during seizure, prevents fatal accident
A young teen’s quick actions saved his and his father’s lives, effectively preventing a tragedy with unimaginable casualties.
Crash on Bangerter Highway closes several lanes
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — A two-vehicle crash closed multiple lanes of Bangerter Highway Sunday afternoon. UDOT Traffic reports the crash is near 13400 S at Bangerter Highway in Salt Lake County. Eastbound and southbound lanes are closed. The left westbound lane is also closed. The accident occurred around...
Program helps Utahns convert wood-burning fireplaces and stoves to gas
CACHE COUNTY, Utah — A new state program will help Utahns convert their wood-burning fireplace or stove to gas. The Utah Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality created the program to help eligible Utahns cover the cost of converting their stoves or fireplaces. The Wood Stove and Fireplace Conversion Assistance Program could cover up to 95% of those costs.
Grass fire in Logan burned about a quarter of an acre
LOGAN, Utah — Logan City Fire Department said in a Facebook post that a fire in the area of 700 North and 350 West, Logan, burned about a quarter of an acre. Engine 70, Engine 72, Brush 70, and Battalion 70 responded to the fire earlier today. The fire...
69 mph gust reported as high winds blow into Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — High winds blew into Utah early Sunday morning, with one gust of 69 miles per hour being reported at Park Lane in Farmington. The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning for Weber and Davis counties until 10:00 a.m. Sunday. A wind advisory was also issued for parts of eastern Salt Lake County.
Mayflower Mountain construction gains ground with over 26 miles of new roads and more
WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — The construction at “Mayflower Mountain” between Park City and Heber City is hard to miss. Those who haven’t seen the massive changes on Utah Highway 40 […]
Suspected Utah serial bank robber captured, says FBI
Salt Lake City FBI has confirmed the arrest of a wanted Utah serial bank robber.
Man wanted in connection to two Utah bank robberies arrested in Colorado
SALT LAKE CITY — A 24-year-old man who was wanted for questioning in connection to a pair of recent bank robberies in Salt Lake County was taken into custody Monday in Colorado. Greenwood Village Police along with the FBI in Denver apprehended Markee Denzel Hagans. He was arrested without...
Utah woman forcibly stopped by fake police officer
A man allegedly posed as a law enforcement officer and followed a woman who was driving home from Draper, flashing his lights at her and eventually forcing her to stop early Friday morning, according to Utah Highway Patrol (UHP).
Roy man found brutally beaten; suspects arrested are 2 brothers, their cousin
ROY, Utah, Oct. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two brothers and their cousin are in the Weber County jail after a Roy man was found beaten and left bleeding in his driveway. Roy residents Khalil Owens, 26, brother Jhalil Owens, 23, and their cousin Lapries Owens, 22, have been booked in the case.
31-year-old man shot in both legs in South Jordan
A 31-year-old man was shot in both of his legs in South Jordan early Saturday morning, according to the South Jordan Police Department (SJPD).
SLCPD: 1 suspect at large, 1 in custody after early morning burglary, domestic violence incident
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police are searching for one of two suspects after an early morning report of a gunshot fired, and the discovery of a burglary and domestic violence scene. The investigation started at 3:24 a.m. Saturday in the...
Bid now to take home a UTA FrontRunner Comet car
Forget little model trains, Utahns can now own a piece of state railroad history... as long as they have a place to put it.
Layton man details intention to bomb Catholic school in journal
A Layton man was arrested Friday for threatening to bomb St. Joseph's Catholic School in Kennewick, Washington, allegedly detailing his intentions of the bombing in his journal, according to the Layton Police Department.
