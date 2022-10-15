ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasant View, UT



kslnewsradio.com

West Jordan Police investigating suspicious vehicle

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Police in West Jordan are investigating a suspicious vehicle, in which the driver attempted to pull over another motorist. Police say the incident happened early Friday morning around 2 a.m. Additionally, police say the incident started on northbound I-15 near Bangerter Highway. It continued to 1300 W. 7000 South.
WEST JORDAN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Ogden collision causes car to crash into home

OGDEN, Utah — A collision Monday morning caused a car to crash into an Ogden home. Two people sustained minor injuries while the house sustained minor damages. Public Information Officer for the Ogden City Police Department William Farr said that the crash happened around 9:50 a.m. A car traveling...
OGDEN, UT
Idaho State Journal

Bicyclist in critical condition after hit and run collision at local intersection

A bicyclist is fighting for his life at a Utah hospital after being struck by a car in a hit and run crash south of Preston, Idaho State Police said. The incident at South State Street and East 4800 South was reported around 9 p.m. Sunday. The adult male bicyclist suffered severe injuries in the collision and is currently receiving treatment at a Utah hospital where he is listed in...
PRESTON, ID
KSLTV

Victim in State Street shooting dies in hospital

SALT LAKE CITY – The victim of the shooting at a State Street motel died in the hospital Monday, according to police. Salt Lake City Police said 38-year-old Nickolas Parks has died after being shot in the head during a verbal argument with Thomas Leroy Glasker, 71, and Joseph Marquez, 60, on Oct. 11.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Crash on Bangerter Highway closes several lanes

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — A two-vehicle crash closed multiple lanes of Bangerter Highway Sunday afternoon. UDOT Traffic reports the crash is near 13400 S at Bangerter Highway in Salt Lake County. Eastbound and southbound lanes are closed. The left westbound lane is also closed. The accident occurred around...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Program helps Utahns convert wood-burning fireplaces and stoves to gas

CACHE COUNTY, Utah — A new state program will help Utahns convert their wood-burning fireplace or stove to gas. The Utah Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality created the program to help eligible Utahns cover the cost of converting their stoves or fireplaces. The Wood Stove and Fireplace Conversion Assistance Program could cover up to 95% of those costs.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Grass fire in Logan burned about a quarter of an acre

LOGAN, Utah — Logan City Fire Department said in a Facebook post that a fire in the area of 700 North and 350 West, Logan, burned about a quarter of an acre. Engine 70, Engine 72, Brush 70, and Battalion 70 responded to the fire earlier today. The fire...
LOGAN, UT
KUTV

69 mph gust reported as high winds blow into Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — High winds blew into Utah early Sunday morning, with one gust of 69 miles per hour being reported at Park Lane in Farmington. The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning for Weber and Davis counties until 10:00 a.m. Sunday. A wind advisory was also issued for parts of eastern Salt Lake County.
FARMINGTON, UT



