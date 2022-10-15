Read full article on original website
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State completes comeback, beats Wisconsin 4-3The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State opens Big Ten play against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Largest Antique Mall in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, WI
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 win over WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stover emerges as scoring threat in No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 rout of WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
x1071.com
Badger volleyball’s Franklin named Big Ten Player of the Week
MADISON, Wis. — The Badger volleyball team is stacking up the wins, and stacking up the awards. Redshirt sophomore Sarah Franklin was named Big Ten Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday. It’s the first time in her career that she has won the award. A dangerous...
x1071.com
Badgers wide receiver Markus Allen enters transfer portal
MADISON, Wis. — A third Badger football player is set to leave the team following Paul Chryst’s firing. Wide receiver Markus Allen announced Sunday that he entered the transfer portal. Allen appeared in four games for Wisconsin this season, scoring a touchdown and averaging 13 receiving yards per game.
x1071.com
UW-Madison alum nearing complete collection of 112 Homecoming buttons
MADISON, Wis. — It’s Homecoming Week at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, a week stepped in traditions of block parties, pep rallies, pink flamingoes on Bascom Hill and Homecoming buttons. It’s because of that last tradition that Pete Christianson stands out among alumni of the university. The Wisconsin...
x1071.com
Sun Prairie city council votes to change ‘antiquated’ ordinance that had prohibited throwing snowballs
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Southern Wisconsin hasn’t seen more than a few snow flurries, but winter is still closer than we think. For Sun Prairie residents, the cold weather may be a bit more fun this year, as the city has amended an ordinance to now allow snowball fights.
x1071.com
UW-P Alumnus Provides Estate Gift of Over $1 Million
University of Wisconsin-Platteville officials have announced a more than $1 million estate gift from a late alumnus. Gerald Gunderson, who graduated from UW-Platteville in 1965, died in 2021. The estate gift, which will support nine scholarships he previously established at the university, is one of the largest estate gifts in UW-Platteville Foundation’s history. Gunderson earned a general science degree from UW-Platteville and a master’s degree in biology from Northern Michigan University and went on to teach middle school science for 30 years,
x1071.com
12th OWI For Man Injured in Rollover Crash
A man cited for his 12th offense of Driving while Intoxicated suffered life threatening injuries in a crash early Sunday in Shullsburg. Deputies with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department responded to Highway 11 in Shullsburg around 1:30am for a one vehicle rollover. 49 year old Peter Fagan of Ontario was traveling on Highway 11 and lost control of his vehicle, causing it to exit the roadway, enter a ditch and roll over several times. Fagan’s vehicle had severe damage and was towed from the scene. Fagan was taken by Shullsburg EMS to Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County and later taken by helicopter to UW Hospital in Madison for life-threatening injuries. Shullsburg EMS, Shullsburg Fire and UW Madison Med Flight assisted. Fagan was cited for Failure to Maintain Control of his vehicle and Operating while Intoxicated for the 12th time. The charges will be referred to the District Attorney.
x1071.com
UW-Madison professor wins $800,000 ‘Genius Grant’
MADISON, Wis. — University of Wisconsin-Madison professor Monica Kim has received a major award, being named one of 25 2022 MacArthur Fellows. The award, also known as the “Genius Grant,” includes $800,000 of no-strings-attached grant money. “I was so shocked,” Kim said. Often called one of...
x1071.com
Former head of Wisconsin Parole Commission no longer taking job as Madison’s Independent Police Monitor
MADISON, Wis. — Just over a week after former Wisconsin Parole Commission chairman John Tate II was picked to be Madison’s first-ever Independent Police Monitor, Tate has decided against taking the job, city officials announced Tuesday. In a brief statement Tuesday evening, the Police Civilian Oversight Board said...
x1071.com
Fall River teen arrested in Beaver Dam hit-and-run that injured child
BEAVER DAM, Wis. — Beaver Dam police arrested a 17-year-old after they said he struck a child with a vehicle Saturday night and left the scene. Emergency crews were called to the 100 block of Frances Lane at around 9 p.m. A child was found with critical, life-threatening injuries. They were taken to a local hospital before eventually being taken by MedFlight to another hospital for treatment.
x1071.com
3 tornadoes touched down in Jefferson County last week, NWS says
JOHNSON CREEK, Wis. — Three weak tornadoes touched down in Jefferson County last Wednesday, the National Weather Service said Monday, bringing the total from last week’s storms to seven. The tornadoes, which touched down late Wednesday morning near Watertown, Johnson Creek and Sullivan, were all rated EF-0, the...
x1071.com
Mineral Point Woman Arrested For Violation of Bond Conditions
Officials in Iowa County received a report of a person in violation of bond conditions at an address on Midway Road in Mineral Point Saturday night around 9:15pm. Iowa County Deputies responded to the location and arrested 60 year old Teresa Pittz of Mineral Point. Pittz was arrested on a charge of Misdemeanor Bail Jumping. Pittz was taken to the Iowa County Jail, where she was booked and released after posting bond.
x1071.com
Sun Prairie Fall Festival returns for 16th year
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Saturday was a beautiful day for Sun Prairie’s annual Fall Festival. It was the 16th year of the event, which is put on by the city’s Business Improvement District. The group teamed up with local businesses for special promotions earlier in the day.
x1071.com
Woman From Boscobel Injured In Richland County Accident
Officials in Richland County say one person was injured in a single vehicle crash Saturday. Richland County Dispatch received a report of a vehicle in the ditch on Highway 60 just East of Highway 193 around 11:35pm. According to the Richland County Sheriff’s department, deputies arrived at the scene and found the driver of the vehicle, 33 year old Hannah Novy of Boscobel, unconscious but breathing a distance away from the vehicle. An initial investigation found that the vehicle entered a ditch on the North Side of Highway 60 just west of Highway 193. Novy was ejected from the vehicle before it came to rest east of Highway 193 in the ditch. Novy was taken to Richland Hospital by Muscoda EMS for serious injuries. The accident is still under investigation.
x1071.com
Homecoming Blood Drive underway at UW-Madison
MADISON, Wis. — The Homecoming Blood Drive at the University of Wisconsin-Madison kicked off Tuesday and runs through Thursday. The event is being hosted at the Nick recreation facility on West Dayton Street from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Donors are being encouraged to schedule an appointment in advance, but walk-ins will be accepted as space permits.
x1071.com
Domestic Dispute Leads To Disorderly Conduct Arrest
Deputies with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department responded to a residence on Summit Road in Shullsburg Saturday around 1:30pm for a domestic dispute. As a result, 66 year old Keven Morrison of Shullsburg was arrested for Disorderly Conduct. Morrison was taken to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office where he remains in custody.
x1071.com
Platteville Inclusive Playground Receives $100,000 Gift
The Platteville Inclusive Playground project has received a $100,000 gift. The Ben and Elizabeth Reeves family and the Friends of Edward Jones made the donation to support the playground’s picnic area, which will be named the Gratefulness Zone. A release says that Ben Reeves grew up in Creston, Iowa, eventually graduating from Drake University, earning a law degree from the University of Iowa College of Law and joining Edward Jones’ Platteville office in 1987. Elizabeth Reeves grew up in Dubuque and served as a special education and social studies teacher for 31 years. Their daughters, Alyson and Alaina, grew up in Platteville. Alaina Reeves is a full partner with Ben Reeves at Edward Jones. Work on the playground at Smith Park began in August. Once completed, the space will provide a safe, accessible play area for the Platteville community, regardless of ability level. Organizers anticipate the playground will be completed by the end of the year.
x1071.com
Truck Crashes In Richland County, One Person Injured
Authorities in Richland County responded to a one-vehicle crash in which a truck went off the road and the driver was injured. The crash happened Sunday around 5:45am on County Highway V near Cazenovia. The driver of the truck, 20 year old Riley Astle 20 of Cazenovia, was found conscious and breathing in front of the truck and was taken to Reedsburg Hospital by Cazenovia EMS. An investigation into the crash showed that the vehicle entered a ditch on the north side of County Highway V where it struck a culvert and the truck came to rest on a field road entrance. There was no report on Astle’s condition. The accident is still under investigation.
x1071.com
Registration now open for Goodman Community Center’s Thanksgiving Basket Drive
MADISON, Wis. — Registration is now open for this year’s Thanksgiving Basket Drive at the Goodman Community Center. The 34th-annual drive will provide families in need with the food and fixings to make a full Thanksgiving meal at home. This year, the Goodman Community Center hopes to distribute a total of 4,000 meals.
x1071.com
Emails, texts shed light into behind-the-scenes conversations before Madison alder’s resignation
MADISON, Wis. — News 3 Now has obtained messages shared between former City of Madison Alder Gary Halverson and other members of the city’s Common Council in the days surrounding a controversy that ultimately led to his resignation. Emails and text messages obtained through a records request shed...
x1071.com
One Person Injured in Iowa County Crash
One person was sent to the hospital Friday night following a two-vehicle crash in Iowa County. Iowa County authorities said they got reports of the crash on Highway 18-151 near High-Point Road in Ridgeway Township around 8 p.m. Reports say multiple agencies responded to the crash including Ridgeway Fire, Ridgeway First Response, Barneveld EMS, Dodgeville EMS and Iowa County Deputies. Larry’s Towing and Al’s Towing helped remove the vehicles from the scene.
