The Cincinnati Bengals picked up a big win against the New Orleans Saints Sunday. Let’s take a look at the winners and losers from the contest. Joe Burrow: The return to Louisiana was kind to No. 9. Burrow was surgical in the short passing game and looked to be the most comfortable in the pocket that we’ve seen him all season. Some of the LSU magic showed up when Burrow came under pressure, including a 19 yard touchdown run on a 3rd down where it appeared the Saints pass rush had him dead to rights. In the fourth quarter with the Bengals down by five, Burrow evaded the rush again, finding Tyler Boyd to extend the drive, setting up an Evan McPherson field goal. Protection was still an issue, but Burrow looked as good as we’ve seen him all season going off script when the pocket broke down. Finishing with 28 completions for 300 yards and three touchdowns through the air and the rushing touchdown, it seems like we saw the Burrow of old for the first time this season.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO