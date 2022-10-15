Read full article on original website
5 winners and 3 losers from Bengals’ win at Saints
The Cincinnati Bengals picked up a big win against the New Orleans Saints Sunday. Let’s take a look at the winners and losers from the contest. Joe Burrow: The return to Louisiana was kind to No. 9. Burrow was surgical in the short passing game and looked to be the most comfortable in the pocket that we’ve seen him all season. Some of the LSU magic showed up when Burrow came under pressure, including a 19 yard touchdown run on a 3rd down where it appeared the Saints pass rush had him dead to rights. In the fourth quarter with the Bengals down by five, Burrow evaded the rush again, finding Tyler Boyd to extend the drive, setting up an Evan McPherson field goal. Protection was still an issue, but Burrow looked as good as we’ve seen him all season going off script when the pocket broke down. Finishing with 28 completions for 300 yards and three touchdowns through the air and the rushing touchdown, it seems like we saw the Burrow of old for the first time this season.
Demario Davis inflicts cheap shot on Joe Burrow
Demario Davis went for the head, but it thankfully didn't phase Joe Burrow as he led the Bengals to a touchdown drive vs. the Saints.
Bengals vs. Saints first half
The first half of Cincinnati Bengals vs. New Orleans Saints is set to get underway, so come join the fun in our first-half game thread.
D.J. Reader can’t be replaced, so Bengals look to weather the storm
The Cincinnati Bengals miss defensive tackle . While they took home the win against the New Orleans Saints, the Bengal defense struggled mightily to stop the run. Reader was playing at a ridiculous level before suffering a knee injury in Week 3 and it was evident his presence in the middle was sorely missed Sunday.
Homage debuts new Bengals gear
With the 2022 NFL season in full swing, our friends at Homage continue to unveil new Cincinnati Bengals swagger. Whether it’s the current Bengals or past greats, Homage has something any Bengals fan will want. It certainly helps when the Bengals are winning, and by the skin of their...
Where the Bengals stand in NFL Week 7 Power Rankings
The Cincinnati Bengals took a deficit into the half against the New Orleans Saints in Joe Burrow’s return to Louisiana, but they were able to pull it out in the end, winning their third game of the season 30-26. Cincinnati is now 3-3 and tied with the Ravens for...
There is ‘real concern’ with Logan Wilson shoulder injury, per report
The Bengals struggled against the run in their matchup vs. the Saints with DJ Reader still out, and it may get worse before it gets better. One of the Bengals’ best defenders and the middle of the field leader in Logan Wilson made a key second-half tackle against Alvin Kamara, and after the play, was clutching at his arm and examined by trainers before walking off the field under his own power.
AFC North madness continues
For the second time in three weeks, we have a tie at the top of the AFC North Division. This time, it’s the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals with identical records of 3-3. The Ravens are coming off another collapse, this time resulting in a 24-20 loss to the New York football Giants, while the Bengals posted an exciting 30-26 come-from-behind victory over the New Orleans Saints.
Bayou Bengals legend continues
There’s a story told, down the bayou, ‘bout the ghost of the Bayou Bengals. ‘Bout how two gens nomed Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase helped carry a team to the heights of college football. Well, eux-autres gen, now teammates with the Cincinnati Bengals, were back in town...
Tuesday Trenches: Until They Did
Sunday’s game in New Orleans started very much like their other games did so far this season. The Bengals got down early to a less talented team, and they struggled to move the ball early. Nothing seemed to be working for the Bengals, especially in the first half, and...
Cincy Jungle staff picks for ‘Monday Night Football’ and open thread
The Los Angeles Chargers are going to be taking on the Denver Broncos for Monday Night Football. This probably looked like a can’t-miss game before the season, but these teams haven’t held up that end of the bargain. There isn’t a more disappointing team than the Broncos this...
4 things we learned from the Bengals’ thrilling win over Saints
How fitting that Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase get back on track in the place where they had one of the most impressive offensive performances in college football history?. To make things more interesting, they did it by rediscovering their roots schematically, as head coach Zac Taylor finally gave his quarterback the opportunity to operate exclusively out of the formation that makes him most comfortable.
Bengals snap counts vs. Saints: Defensive tackle depth wearing down
Close games have not been the Cincinnati Bengals’ calling card in the Zac Taylor era. Their three losses this year have all been from game-ending field goals. But when you need a season-saving game on the road, you might as well put Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase back in the Superdome to cook up some magic.
Zac Taylor gives brief injury updates
The Cincinnati Bengals suffered their fair share of injuries during Sunday’s crucial 30-26 win over the Saints in New Orleans. Linebacker Logan Wilson and defensive lineman Jeff Gunter suffered injuries, with Gunter being carted off during pregame warmups. Head coach Zac Taylor said Monday he is hopeful that Wilson...
Bengals vs. Saints inactives: Tee Higgins in, Chris Olave out
The Cincinnati Bengals and New Orleans Saints have announced their Week 6 inactives. For Cincinnati, the following players are out this week. Much like last week, the Bengals had three players questionable on the injury report, and all three are playing. Jonah Williams will start with a brace protecting his right knee, and Hayden Hurst and Tee Higgins will battle through a groin and ankle injury, respectively. Jay Tufele will make his debut as the team’s fourth defensive tackle.
Twitter reactions from Bengals’ huge win over the New Orleans Saints
The Cincinnati Bengals and New Orleans Saints showed up to this Week 6 battle both with a 2-3 record. One team was going to leave .500, and with Joe Burrow sporting a Ja’Marr Chase LSU jersey prior to the game, you’d think Cincinnati would come out on top.
Opening odds for Bengals vs. Falcons
The Cincinnati Bengals crawled back up to .500 again with a very close game against the New Orleans Saints. It seems public opinion of the Bengals has fallen quite a bit since the beginning of the season. However, the oddsmakers seem to like their odds this week hosting the Atlanta...
